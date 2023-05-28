99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
News Local

PHOTOS: DREAM Technical Academy holds commencement ceremony in Willmar

Graduation ceremony sees 23 students walk across the stage to receive their diplomas on Saturday, May 27.

DREAM graduation 052723 001.jpg
DREAM Technical Academy graduate Johan Guzman, left, kisses girlfriend Kailie Navarro after Guzman participated in the charter school graduation ceremony at the Willmar Education and Arts Center on Saturday, May 27, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Macy Moore
By Macy Moore
Today at 12:25 PM

WILLMAR — Students were all smiles Saturday morning at the Willmar Education and Arts Center as DREAM Technical Academy held its annual commencement celebration for the class of 2023.

The ceremony saw 23 students walk across the stage, where they were greeted by adviser Aaron Ruter, who gave each student a firm handshake and a well-deserved diploma from the seventh- through 12th-grade public charter school.

The event featured DREAM Technical Academy adviser Dr. Doug Knick as a guest speaker, while graduate Janessa Rodriguez also gave her senior reflections on what the academy meant to her during her short tenure of one year.

After all the students received their diplomas, students were joined by proud parents for hugs, pictures and light refreshments before heading home to enjoy the rest of their Memorial Day weekends.

DREAM graduation 052723 002.jpg
The DREAM Technical Academy graduating class of 2023 walks toward the auditorium as the traditional "pomp and circumstance" music plays over the loudspeakers at the start of commencement at the Willmar Education and Arts Center on Saturday, May 27, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
DREAM graduation 052723 003.jpg
Graduate Janessa Rodriguez gives her senior reflections during a speech during the DREAM Technical Academy graduation ceremony at the Willmar Education and Arts Center on Saturday, May 27, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
DREAM graduation 052723 004.jpg
Graduates and audience members listen to DREAM Technical Academy adviser Dr. Doug Knick give a speech at the charter school's graduation ceremony at the Willmar Education and Arts Center on Saturday, May 27, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
DREAM graduation 052723 005.jpg
Tita Medina, center, waits to walk out on stage with fellow graduates during the DREAM Technical Academy class of 2023 commencement at the Willmar Education and Arts Center on Saturday, May 27, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
DREAM graduation 052723 006.jpg
Graduate Andrew Reyes, right, receives his diploma and a handshake from DREAM Technical Academy adviser Aaron Ruter at the Willmar Education and Arts Center on Saturday, May 27, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
DREAM graduation 052723 007.jpg
Graduates pose for photos with their classmates at the Willmar Education and Arts Center before the start of the DREAM Technical Academy class of 2023 graduation on Saturday, May 27, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
DREAM graduation 052723 008.jpg
Grandmother Linda Lucas, right, hugs Xavier Lucas following the DREAM Technical Academy graduation at the Willmar Education and Arts Center on Saturday, May 27, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Macy Moore
By Macy Moore
Macy Moore is an award-winning photojournalist at the West Central Tribune in Willmar, Minnesota.
She can be reached via email: mmoore@wctrib.com or phone: 320.214.4338.
