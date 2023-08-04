Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Photos: Lake Lillian, Minnesota, turns up the music for 100th anniversary celebration

Lake Lillian celebrates 100th anniversary during week-long community festivities.

Lake Lillian 100th 080323 001.jpg
Corinne Hable, left, asks Henry Wittman, 94, questions on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, at the Lake Lillian City Park about the 66 years he's lived in the community of Lake Lillian. The town's 100th anniversary celebration coincided with Lake Lillian's annual Fun Days event, which runs through Sunday, Aug. 6.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Macy Moore
By Macy Moore
Today at 4:00 AM

LAKE LILLIAN — Community members both young and old gathered together under the shade of towering trees in Lake Lillian City Park on Wednesday evening to visit with old friends, make new acquaintances and have a little bit of fun and camaraderie while celebrating the city of Lake Lillian's 100th anniversary.

The small town boasts a population of 248 residents as of 2021 and sits on 289 acres in Kandiyohi County .

Community elders gathered along a series of picnic tables to catch up while young children played basketball and on nearby playground equipment as music played from old vinyl records.

Midway through the event, Corinne Hable asked for community members 90 years of age and older to come up, introduce themselves and speak about their lives in Lake Lillian and if they had any secrets to living a long, fulfilled life. Many advised to "just keep on going," and to "never give up."

Lake Lillian 100th 080323 002.jpg
Kevin Augustine, 7, helps blow up balloons prior to the start of Lake Lillian's 100th anniversary celebration at the Lake Lillian City Park on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Hable then gave a commemoration speech, speaking about the hard work and good people that made Lake Lillian what it is today.

"It's more than just a 100th birthday," Hable said. "We commemorate and honor the generations of people — their hard work, generous spirit and difficult choices that made this community what it is today."

She then inspired the crowd of smiling faces to rededicate themselves as they embark on their next 100 years as a community.

Lake Lillian 100th 080323 003.jpg
People visit and catch up during Lake Lillian's 100th anniversary celebration at the Lake Lillian City Park on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

"As we pass the torch to the following generations, let's do our part to pass along a healthy, humane and thriving community," she said.

The celebration coincided with Lake Lillian's annual Fun Days celebration, which runs through Sunday, Aug. 6.

Lake Lillian 100th 080323 004.jpg
Derek Augustine, 7, cools off with a splash of water during Lake Lillian's 100th anniversary celebration at the Lake Lillian City Park on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Lake Lillian 100th 080323 005.jpg
Logan Foltz, 13, center hangs up a balloon during Lake Lillian's 100th anniversary celebration at the Lake Lillian City Park on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Lake Lillian 100th 080323 006.jpg
Loretta Flann, 92, answers questions about her life while living in Lake Lillian. She spoke during the town's 100th anniversary celebration at the Lake Lillian City Park on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Lake Lillian 100th 080323 007.jpg
Gavin Augustine, 14, grabs a rebound while wearing a ghillie suit as children play during Lake Lillian's 100th anniversary celebration at the Lake Lillian City Park on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Lake Lillian 100th 080323 008.jpg
A flag celebrating Lake Lillian's 100th anniversary flaps in the wind during the town's celebration at the Lake Lillian City Park on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Lake Lillian 100th 080323 009.jpg
People smile while listening to residents over the age of 90 crack jokes about the secret to living a long and successful life. They were invited to share their wisdom during the town's 100th anniversary celebration at the Lake Lillian City Park on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Lake Lillian 100th 080323 010.jpg
A birthday cake awaits being sliced during Lake Lillian's 100th anniversary celebration at the Lake Lillian City Park on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Lake Lillian 100th 080323 011.jpg
Folks over the age of 90 speak during Lake Lillian's 100th anniversary celebration at the Lake Lillian City Park on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Macy Moore
By Macy Moore
Macy Moore is an award-winning photojournalist at the West Central Tribune in Willmar, Minnesota.
She can be reached via email: mmoore@wctrib.com or phone: 320.214.4338.
