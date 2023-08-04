Photos: Lake Lillian, Minnesota, turns up the music for 100th anniversary celebration

LAKE LILLIAN
— Community members both young and old gathered together under the shade of towering trees in Lake Lillian City Park on Wednesday evening to visit with old friends, make new acquaintances and have a little bit of fun and camaraderie while celebrating the city of Lake Lillian's 100th anniversary.
The small town boasts a population of 248 residents as of 2021 and sits on 289 acres in
Kandiyohi County
.
Community elders gathered along a series of picnic tables to catch up while young children played basketball and on nearby playground equipment as music played from old vinyl records.
Midway through the event, Corinne Hable asked for community members 90 years of age and older to come up, introduce themselves and speak about their lives in Lake Lillian and if they had any secrets to living a long, fulfilled life. Many advised to "just keep on going," and to "never give up."
Hable then gave a commemoration speech, speaking about the hard work and good people that made Lake Lillian what it is today.
ADVERTISEMENT
"It's more than just a 100th birthday," Hable said. "We commemorate and honor the generations of people — their hard work, generous spirit and difficult choices that made this community what it is today."
She then inspired the crowd of smiling faces to rededicate themselves as they embark on their next 100 years as a community.
"As we pass the torch to the following generations, let's do our part to pass along a healthy, humane and thriving community," she said.
The celebration coincided with Lake Lillian's annual Fun Days celebration, which runs through Sunday, Aug. 6.
MORE BY MACY MOORE
More Photo Galleries by Macy Moore on Wctrib.com from across west central Minnesota. For quick access, bookmark: wctrib.com/photo-galleries
The Tribune publishes Records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record.
All items are written by Tribune staff members based on information contained in public documents from the state court system and from law enforcement agencies.
It is the Tribune’s policy that this column contain a complete record. Requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.
The Tribune publishes Records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record.
All items are written by Tribune staff members based on information contained in public documents from the state court system and from law enforcement agencies.
It is the Tribune’s policy that this column contain a complete record. Requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.