PHOTOS: Adaptive curling program in Willmar helps teach sport to folks of all abilities

WILLMAR
— Smiles, cheers and a few yips of joy echoed off the walls of the Willmar Civic Center the afternoon of Feb. 2, as a handful of eager attendees gathered for an afternoon of curling fun during the
Glacial Ridge Curling Club
's weekly Adaptive Curling program. The program is aimed at giving those with cognitive or physical challenges an opportunity to get out on the ice and have some fun with the sport of curling.
According to instructor Kurt Novotny, the gatherings have been well-received for some time, as folks enjoy getting out for a little physical activity and camaraderie.
"This is something for them to do and it keeps them active," Novotny said. "It also gives them an opportunity to socialize."
Some get so heavily involved with the unique sport that they have been known to join a team to compete in the association's annual Novice Bonspiel, which will take place March 10-11. The adaptive curling program will continue through early March on Thursday afternoons beginning at 4 p.m.
