PHOTOS: Archers face off in friendly Fun Shoot competition
The Little Crow Archers Club brought together 12 archers to compete in the annual Fun Shoot on Saturday, March 25, 2023, in Willmar.
WILLMAR — With the Little Crow Archers Club 's league play wrapping up last week, 12 archers from the area came together for a lighthearted Fun Shoot competition Saturday afternoon at the club's range in downtown Willmar.
According to Teresa Winzenburg, the Fun Shoot is an annual get-together that helps the archers prepare for the upcoming state tournament, which will be held in Carlton, Minnesota, next weekend.
"This helps get people shooting against one another before state," she said. "We throw a couple bucks in to keep it fun."
The event featured competitors of all ages and even families coming to compete together, Winxenburg said.
She went on to say that the club is always looking to expand its members, and can find out more information at their website, littlecrowarchers.com .
