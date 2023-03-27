PHOTOS: Archers face off in friendly Fun Shoot competition

WILLMAR — With the Little Crow Archers Club 's league play wrapping up last week, 12 archers from the area came together for a lighthearted Fun Shoot competition Saturday afternoon at the club's range in downtown Willmar.

According to Teresa Winzenburg, the Fun Shoot is an annual get-together that helps the archers prepare for the upcoming state tournament, which will be held in Carlton, Minnesota, next weekend.

"This helps get people shooting against one another before state," she said. "We throw a couple bucks in to keep it fun."

The event featured competitors of all ages and even families coming to compete together, Winxenburg said.

She went on to say that the club is always looking to expand its members, and can find out more information at their website, littlecrowarchers.com .

Trevor Conway lines up a shot down range while competing in the Fun Shoot at the Little Crow Archers Club on Saturday, March 25, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Ava Muller, 10, tracks her score on a clipboard while taking part in the Fun Shoot at the Little Crow Archers Club on Saturday, March 25, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Arrows are ready for archers to use during the Fun Shoot competition at the Little Crow Archers Club on Saturday, March 25, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Carsten Hedrick, at right, retrieves his arrows from a target during the Fun Shoot at the Little Crow Archers Club on Saturday, March 25, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Score cards sit on a table in between rounds at the Fun Shoot at the Little Crow Archers Club on Saturday, March 25, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune