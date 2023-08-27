Photos: Atwater Karting Speedway holds Harvest Fest Races for fourth year
Go karting action comes to Atwater for two days of racing during Fourth Annual Harvest Fest Races over the weekend.
ATWATER — Go-kart fans from around the west central Minnesota region and beyond converged on the town of Atwater over the weekend for two days of racing during the Fourth Annual Harvest Fest Races at the Atwater Karting Speedway on Saturday and Sunday.
Saturday featured the final points race for 2023 season championships, with 12 classes competing. Classes ranged from youngsters in rookie classes to sportsman, adult and wing classes. Sunday was fun day at the track, where fans could compete in a foot race around the track, and opposite direction racing. This is the final Atwater Karting Speedway event of the summer season.
