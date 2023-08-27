Photos: Atwater Karting Speedway holds Harvest Fest Races for fourth year

ATWATER — Go-kart fans from around the west central Minnesota region and beyond converged on the town of Atwater over the weekend for two days of racing during the Fourth Annual Harvest Fest Races at the Atwater Karting Speedway on Saturday and Sunday.

Saturday featured the final points race for 2023 season championships, with 12 classes competing. Classes ranged from youngsters in rookie classes to sportsman, adult and wing classes. Sunday was fun day at the track, where fans could compete in a foot race around the track, and opposite direction racing. This is the final Atwater Karting Speedway event of the summer season.

Mason Fester, 12, of Grove City, changes a gear on his go-kart during Harvest Fest Races at the Atwater Karting Speedway on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Jace Tarvis, 5, carries a tire to his area of the pit for go-kart repairs during the Harvest Fest Races at the Atwater Karting Speedway on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Marshel Fester, 5, of Grove City, eyes the racetrack before taking his go-kart for a few hot laps at the Atwater Karting Speedway on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

A racer rounds the track during the Harvest Fest Races at the Atwater Karting Speedway on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Brityn Gordon, 9, tightens a lug nut on a go-kart wheel in the pit area during the Fourth Annual Harvest Fest Races at the Atwater Karting Speedway on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune