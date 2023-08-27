6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Photos: Atwater Karting Speedway holds Harvest Fest Races for fourth year

Go karting action comes to Atwater for two days of racing during Fourth Annual Harvest Fest Races over the weekend.

Atwater Kart Racing 082623 001.jpg
Ashton Martin rounds the track ahead of a field of competitors during the Fourth Annual Harvest Fest Races at the Atwater Karting Speedway on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Macy Moore
By Macy Moore
Today at 2:01 PM

ATWATER — Go-kart fans from around the west central Minnesota region and beyond converged on the town of Atwater over the weekend for two days of racing during the Fourth Annual Harvest Fest Races at the Atwater Karting Speedway on Saturday and Sunday.

Saturday featured the final points race for 2023 season championships, with 12 classes competing. Classes ranged from youngsters in rookie classes to sportsman, adult and wing classes. Sunday was fun day at the track, where fans could compete in a foot race around the track, and opposite direction racing. This is the final Atwater Karting Speedway event of the summer season.

Atwater Kart Racing 082623 002.jpg
Mason Fester, 12, of Grove City, changes a gear on his go-kart during Harvest Fest Races at the Atwater Karting Speedway on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Atwater Kart Racing 082623 003.jpg
Jace Tarvis, 5, carries a tire to his area of the pit for go-kart repairs during the Harvest Fest Races at the Atwater Karting Speedway on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Atwater Kart Racing 082623 004.jpg
Marshel Fester, 5, of Grove City, eyes the racetrack before taking his go-kart for a few hot laps at the Atwater Karting Speedway on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Atwater Kart Racing 082623 005.jpg
A racer rounds the track during the Harvest Fest Races at the Atwater Karting Speedway on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Atwater Kart Racing 082623 006.jpg
Brityn Gordon, 9, tightens a lug nut on a go-kart wheel in the pit area during the Fourth Annual Harvest Fest Races at the Atwater Karting Speedway on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Atwater Kart Racing 082623 007.jpg
Go-karts round the track during the Harvest Fest Races at the Atwater Karting Speedway on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Macy Moore
By Macy Moore
Macy Moore is an award-winning photojournalist at the West Central Tribune in Willmar, Minnesota.
She can be reached via email: mmoore@wctrib.com or phone: 320.214.4338.
