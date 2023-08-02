Photos: Barn Theatre presents 'Who's in Bed with the Butler?'

Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Sibley State Park teaches folks about the various species of birds living in the park at its Morning Bird Hike Program this summer.

Children come out for kiddie parade as part of eight-day community celebration on Thursday, June 15, 2023.

Island Days brings four days of family fun to the small community of Bird Island in west central Minnesota.

As temperatures reach the 90s, children and their families flock to Willmar's Splash Pad at Rice Park to cool off.

Work on the entrance of the Kandiyohi County Fairgrounds began on Monday of this week.

People gather along Green Lake to watch vivid hues illuminate the night sky as Fourth of July draws to a close.

A pair of horseback riders took their mounts through the drive-thru at Dairy Queen in Spicer on July 1.

Folks explore the wetlands of Lake Florida Slough during sunset at Prairie Woods Environmental Learning Center on Friday, June 30, 2023, in rural Spicer.

Members of the Clara City community gathered for tons of family fun activities throughout the day Saturday.

People enjoy the great outdoors as the summer season gets into full swing at Sibley State Park in rural New London.

Residents come together to clean up on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, after severe weather overnight caused pontoon boats to flip, damaged trees and downed powerlines.

Glenwood residents celebrate the four-day festival with a wealth of activities for folks of all ages.

Performances are scheduled for Aug. 3-5 and Aug. 10-12 at 7 p.m., with matinee performances Aug. 6 and Aug. 13 at 2 p.m. in downtown Willmar. Tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for students.

