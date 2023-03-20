PHOTOS: Benson endures bitter temps for St. Patrick's Day parade

BENSON — The bravest of souls in the small community of Benson came out and braved sub-zero wind chills to watch a handful of floats pass them by during the annual St. Patrick's Day parade in Benson Saturday.

Temperatures hovered at 13 degrees with a -7 wind chill as blue skies and sunshine provided a sliver of relief from the late-winter weather during the afternoon hours.

Beginning at Zniewski Funeral Home, folks marched along 13th Street North down to Patrick's Pub & Grill , chucking candy to folks sprinkled along the route, who came in their finest winter attire to stay warm during the celebration.

People riding a float wave to spectators during the annual St. Patrick's Parade in downtown Benson on Saturday, March 18, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Violet Quigley, 6, secures pieces of candy in both of her hands while watching the annual St. Patrick's Parade in downtown Benson on Saturday, March 18, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

People and appropriately-dressed dogs walk down 13th Street North while taking part in the annual St. Patrick's Parade in downtown Benson on Saturday, March 18, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

People march in the annual St. Patrick's Parade in downtown Benson on Saturday, March 18, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune