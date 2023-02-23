99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
PHOTOS: Blizzard inundates the region with heavy wind, snow

Blizzard conditions persist throughout the day as officials urge folks to stay off roadways.

Blizzard 022323 006.jpg
A truck drives through near whiteout conditions along Minnesota Highway 23 the morning of Thursday, February 23, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Macy Moore
By Macy Moore
February 23, 2023 10:01 AM
Blizzard 022323 005.jpg
Ron Lee clears a sidewalk in downtown Spicer following heavy snow and wind that brought blizzard conditions to the region overnight on Thursday, February 23, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Blizzard 022323 003.jpg
A snow drift nearly buries a set of outdoor furniture in the downtown area of New London on Thursday, February 23, 2023, as a blizzard moves through West Central Minnesota.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Blizzard 022323 007.jpg
A Kandiyohi County snow plow clears a portion of Glacial Ridge Trail in downtown Spicer the morning of Thursday, February 23, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Blizzard 022323 001.jpg
Snow and ice accumulate on the face of Ron Lee as he uses a snow blower to clear the sidewalks along Glacial Ridge Trail in downtown Spicer as a blizzard moves through the region on Thursday, February 23, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Winter storm cleanup 022223 003.jpg
Weather
Winter storm to hit west central Minnesota hard through Thursday
State and law enforcement officials are urging everyone to "exercise common sense and think twice if you need to drive." The safest place during this dangerous storm is right inside your home.
February 22, 2023 05:07 PM
 · 
By  Susan Lunneborg

Blizzard 022323 008.jpg
Snow drifts around a Dodge pickup truck in a parking lot in downtown Spicer on Thursday, February 23, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Blizzard 022323 002.jpg
Wind blows the light, powdery snow from the shovel of Isaac Dowdy as he clears the sidewalk in front of his apartment complex along Glacial Ridge Trail in Spicer the morning of Thursday, February 23, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Blizzard 022323 001.jpg
Local
West central, southwest Minnesota roads slowly improving but best advice is stay home
Some road closures and no travel advisories still in place in southwest Minnesota. Roads in Kandiyohi and Meeker counties are open, but travel conditions are not ideal.
February 23, 2023 10:09 AM
 · 
By  Susan Lunneborg

Blizzard 022323 004.jpg
A grader pushes snow away from the edge of North Shore Drive in Spicer on Thursday, February 23, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Family
Editorials
Minnesota Opinion: Trust, but verify on paid family/medical leave plan
But government can't allow perfection to be the enemy of the good. Minnesotans should be able to keep the lights on and the refrigerator full as they care for their loved ones.
March 05, 2023 02:06 PM
 · 
By  Rochester Post Bulletin Editorial Board
Minnesota State Capitol, St. Paul, Minnesota
Minnesota
Minnesota Gov. Walz announces temporary transfer of power on Monday when he undergoes elective procedure
On Monday, Gov. Tim Walz will temporarily transfer power to Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan while he is under general anesthesia.
March 05, 2023 12:41 PM
 · 
By  Forum staff
Alejandro 42.JPG
Exclusive
Health
Guatemalan family makes the most of Mayo Clinic trips for son's treatment
Doctors and family members seize opportunities to find treatment for Alejandro Carrasco, 5, who is being treated at Mayo Clinic.
March 05, 2023 10:41 AM
 · 
By  John Molseed
Landowners and residents along the routes being considered for a 345-kilovolt transmission line to be built by Xcel Energy from a location in Lyon County to the Sherco power plant site near Becker had an opportunity to view detailed maps at an open house hosted by the company in Willlmar on March 1, 2023.
Local
Xcel Energy presents proposed power line routes from Lyon County to Sherco power plant near Becker, Minnesota
Open house offered residents and landowners an early look at the routes being considered for a high-voltage power line project
March 04, 2023 12:09 PM
 · 
By  Tom Cherveny
Blue-gloved hand holding hardcover book against background of icy, snowy lake surface. Book is titled "Nature's Crossroads: The Twin Cities and Greater Minnesota."
Northland Outdoors
New book explores Minnesota's environmental history
"Nature's Crossroads" delves into the ways Minnesota's culture and politics have played out with respect to our natural landscapes.
March 04, 2023 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler

Macy Moore
By Macy Moore
Macy Moore is an award-winning photojournalist at the West Central Tribune in Willmar, Minnesota.
She can be reached via email: mmoore@wctrib.com or phone: 320.214.4338.
