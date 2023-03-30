PHOTOS: BNSF train derailment in Raymond
Residents evacuated from their homes after a BNSF train derailed at 1 a.m. in Raymond on Thursday, March 30, 2023.
Many Raymond residents were not awakened by the sound, but it wasn't long before neighbors, volunteers and law enforcement officers were knocking on doors to start the evacuation process.
Everybody who was trained to help in emergency situations such as the train derailment overnight in Raymond showed up and knew exactly what needed to be done.
Governor, BNSF Railway promise safe, transparent cleanup after derailment and fire in Raymond, Minnesota
The Minnesota governor and others on Thursday praised the emergency response to the train derailment and fire overnight in Raymond. Ethanol leaking from tanker cars is expected to burn through Friday.
Klobuchar says she was relieved to hear that the train that derailed and caught fire in Raymond did not cause long-term contamination
Updated 5:45 p.m.: The governor has visited the scene of the derailment, and residents are back home. Donations for short- and long-term needs are being coordinated.
MACCRAY Public Schools were open Thursday, but some students and staff from the Raymond area were not there. Superintendent Sherri Broderius said other staff members were pitching in where needed.
From the column: "We take our engagement with communities seriously to ensure the right people know what will be coming through towns in the unlikely event there is an accident."
Drivers have been instructed to use alternate routes until further notice.
Editorial cartoonist Bruce Plante draws on Donald Trump's hypocritical support of East Palestine, Ohio.
A train struck a fish house being towed in the 16000 block of U.S. Highway 12 in Gennessee Township. The driver towing the fish house was uninjured, according to a news release from the Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office.
