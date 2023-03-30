PHOTOS: BNSF train derailment in Raymond

Donald Trump hit with criminal charges in New York, a first for a US ex-president

A train struck a fish house being towed in the 16000 block of U.S. Highway 12 in Gennessee Township. The driver towing the fish house was uninjured, according to a news release from the Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office.

Drivers have been instructed to use alternate routes until further notice.

From the column: "We take our engagement with communities seriously to ensure the right people know what will be coming through towns in the unlikely event there is an accident."

MACCRAY Public Schools were open Thursday, but some students and staff from the Raymond area were not there. Superintendent Sherri Broderius said other staff members were pitching in where needed.

Updated 5:45 p.m.: The governor has visited the scene of the derailment, and residents are back home. Donations for short- and long-term needs are being coordinated.

Klobuchar says she was relieved to hear that the train that derailed and caught fire in Raymond did not cause long-term contamination

The Minnesota governor and others on Thursday praised the emergency response to the train derailment and fire overnight in Raymond. Ethanol leaking from tanker cars is expected to burn through Friday.

Everybody who was trained to help in emergency situations such as the train derailment overnight in Raymond showed up and knew exactly what needed to be done.

Many Raymond residents were not awakened by the sound, but it wasn't long before neighbors, volunteers and law enforcement officers were knocking on doors to start the evacuation process.

The YME Silhouettes finished third in the Class A jazz division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.

The Sartell Sabres compete in both the preliminary and final competitions of the jazz division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.

The New London-Spicer Blackcats performed during the preliminary competition of the Class A jazz division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.

The Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm competed in both the preliminary competition of the jazz division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.

The Spartans competed in both the preliminary competition of the jazz division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.

The YME Silhouettes finished third in the Class A jazz division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.

St. Cloud Cathedral danced to the championship in the high kick division at the Dance Team Team State Tournament for the second year in a row.

The NLS Blackcats perform during the preliminary competition of the Class A high kick division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Saturday, February 18, 2023.

The Montevideo Gold Dusters perform during the preliminary competition of the Class A high kick division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Saturday, February 18, 2023.

The Sartell Sabres competed in both the preliminary and final competitions of the jazz division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.

The LQPV/D-B Shadows finished second in the Class A high kick division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.

Each month, Early Childhood Family Education leaders from Willmar Public Schools join forces with Willmar Public Library to host a morning of fun activities for youngsters to enjoy.

The Diamond Edge Figure Skating Club held its annual Spring Show on both Saturday and Sunday, allowing figure skaters the chance to show off their skills for proud parents and community members.

Community comes together for an afternoon of fun and games during the second-ever Kandiyohi Men’s Club Community Game Day.

Here are photos of the second day of individual competition Saturday, March 4, at the Minnesota State Wrestling Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

Willmar falls to Tech 80-44 in the Section 8AAA quarterfinals at St. Cloud Tech High School in St. Cloud on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.

The Little Crow Archers Club brought together 12 archers to compete in the annual Fun Shoot on Saturday, March 25, 2023, in Willmar.

As a part of its public programming offerings, Prairie Woods Environmental Learning Center in rural Spicer allows children to give rock climbing a try.

Unique crafting style brings folks together for an afternoon of chit-chat and crafting at Willmar Public Library.

PHOTOS: BNSF train derailment in Raymond Residents evacuated from their homes after a BNSF train derailed at 1 a.m. in Raymond on Thursday, March 30, 2023.

