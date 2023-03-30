99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, March 30

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

PHOTOS: BNSF train derailment in Raymond

Residents evacuated from their homes after a BNSF train derailed at 1 a.m. in Raymond on Thursday, March 30, 2023.

Raymond Train Derailment 033023 020.jpg
Workers surround a pileup of rail cars in Raymond following a BNSF derailment on Thursday, March 30, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Macy Moore
By Macy Moore
Today at 6:03 PM
Raymond Train Derailment 033023 008.jpg
Mary Ahrenholz, left, speaks with Gov. Tim Walz, right, and Rep. Dave Baker, center, during a news conference at Unity Christian Reformed Church in Prinsburg following a BNSF train derailment in Raymond on Thursday, March 30, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Raymond Train Derailment 033023 002.jpg
Raymond residents displaced by the train derailment sit in the commons area of Unity Christian Reformed Church in Prinsburg, Minnesota, on Thursday, March 30, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Raymond Train Derailment 033023 011.jpg
BNSF president and CEO Katie Farmer answers questions during a press conference at Unity Christian Reformed Church in Prinsburg following a BNSF train derailment in Raymond on Thursday, March 30, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Raymond Train Derailment 033023 009.jpg
Community members listen to Gov. Tim Walz speak during a news conference at Unity Christian Reformed Church in Prinsburg following a BNSF train derailment in Raymond on Thursday, March 30, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Raymond Train Derailment 033023 012.jpg
Gov. Tim Walz speaks during a news conference at Unity Christian Reformed Church in Prinsburg following a BNSF train derailment in Raymond on Thursday, March 30, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Raymond Train Derailment 033023 003.jpg
People rest Thursday, March 30, 2023, at Unity Christian Reformed Church in Prinsburg, Minnesota, after being displaced by the Raymond train derailment.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Raymond Train Derailment 033023 019.jpg
Train cars from BNSF sit scattered along the tracks following a train derailment in Raymond on Thursday, March 30, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Raymond Train Derailment 033023 004.jpg
Gov. Tim Walz answers questions during a news conference at Unity Christian Reformed Church following a BNSF train derailment in Raymond on Thursday, March 30, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Raymond Train Derailment 033023 007.jpg
Rep. Dave Baker, left, shakes the hand of Unity Christian Reformed Church senior pastor Steve Zwart upon arriving for a news conference Thursday, March 30, 2023, in Prinsburg.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Raymond Train Derailment 033023 006.jpg
Firefighters from numerous departments in the region arrive on scene to help with the Raymond trail derailment early on Thursday, March 30, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Raymond Train Derailment 033023 010.jpg
Matt Garland, who serves as the vice president of transportation with BNSF, speaks during a press conference at Unity Christian Reformed Church in Prinsburg following a BNSF train derailment in Raymond on Thursday, March 30, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Raymond Train Derailment 033023 018.jpg
A lone firefighter walks away from scattered train cars following a train derailment in Raymond on Thursday, March 30, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
MORE BY MACY MOORE
More Photo Galleries by Macy Moore on Wctrib.com from across west central Minnesota. For quick access, bookmark: wctrib.com/photo-galleries
Diamond Painting 032923 001.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: Craft bright with your diamonds
Unique crafting style brings folks together for an afternoon of chit-chat and crafting at Willmar Public Library.
March 29, 2023 05:16 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
PWELC climbing wall 032423 001.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: Youngsters test their skills at Prairie Woods Environmental Learning Center climbing wall
As a part of its public programming offerings, Prairie Woods Environmental Learning Center in rural Spicer allows children to give rock climbing a try.
March 29, 2023 06:06 AM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Little Crow Archers Club Fun Shoot 032523 001.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: Archers face off in friendly Fun Shoot competition
The Little Crow Archers Club brought together 12 archers to compete in the annual Fun Shoot on Saturday, March 25, 2023, in Willmar.
March 27, 2023 04:11 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
West Central Connection Chorus 032523 001.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: West Central Connection Chorus holds Spring Show
Music lovers packed the Willmar Education and Arts Center on Saturday, March 25, 2023, for the annual West Central Connection Chorus Spring Show.
March 26, 2023 02:41 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Northern Lights 032423 001.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: Mother Nature puts on a late-night light show
Northern lights illuminate the night sky over west central Minnesota on Thursday, March 23, 2023.
March 24, 2023 02:22 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Bald Eagle 022223 001.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: Eagles take flight, and a bite, along western Minnesota highway in Chippewa County
Bald eagles gather for a roadside feast along Minnesota Highway 40 in Chippewa County on Wednesday, March 23, 2023.
March 23, 2023 04:04 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
People stroll down 13th Street North while taking part in the annual St. Patrick's Parade in downtown Benson on Saturday, March 18, 2023.
Local
PHOTOS: Benson endures bitter temps for St. Patrick's Day parade
Community members braved sub-zero wind chills to celebrate at the annual St. Patrick's Day parade downtown on Saturday, March 18, 2023.
March 20, 2023 06:33 AM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
State Basketball 031723 003.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: BOLD Warriors vs. Hayfield, Class A semifinals, Friday, March 17, 2023
The BOLD Warriors played Hayfield at Williams Arena in Minneapolis on Friday, March 17, 2023.
March 18, 2023 09:43 AM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
State Basketball 031723 002.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: BBE Jaguars vs. Mountain Iron-Buhl, Class A semifinals, Friday, March 17, 2023
The BBE Jaguars played Mountain Iron-Buhl at Williams Arena in Minneapolis on Friday, March 17, 2023.
March 17, 2023 05:02 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Latin Dance Night 031123 001.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: New London Little Theatre features Latin Dance Night
Monthly dance gatherings feature differing dance genres for locals to learn at New London's Little Theatre Auditorium.
March 13, 2023 04:53 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
BBE vs Barnum 031023 008.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: BBE Jaguars Section 5A girls basketball championship March 10, 2023
The BBE Jaguars defeated Barnum 76-50 to win the Section 5A girls basketball championship on March 10, 2023.
March 11, 2023 07:47 AM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Willmar boys basketball v St. Cloud Tech 030723 004.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: Cardinals fall to St. Cloud Tech in Section 8AAA quarterfinals
Willmar falls to Tech 80-44 in the Section 8AAA quarterfinals at St. Cloud Tech High School in St. Cloud on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.
March 08, 2023 11:31 AM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
State Wrestling Finals 030423 0013.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: State Wrestling Tournament - Individuals - March 4, 2023
Here are photos of the second day of individual competition Saturday, March 4, at the Minnesota State Wrestling Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
March 05, 2023 12:18 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
The Jaguars of BBE compete against Caledonia/Houston during the semifinals of the Class A State Team Championships at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Thursday, March 2, 2023.
Prep
PHOTOS: BBE Jaguars compete at Class A State Wrestling Team Championships
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa grapplers secured a 4th place finish at Class A State Wrestling Team Championships at the Xcel Energy Center on Thursday, March 2, 2023.
March 03, 2023 12:12 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
United State Wrestling 030223 004.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: Team United compete at Class AA State Wrestling Team Championships
Dawson-Boyd/LQPV/Montevideo secures consolation title at Class AA State Wrestling Team Championships at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Thursday, March 2, 2023.
March 03, 2023 10:45 AM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Kandiyohi Men’s Club Community Game Day 022523 001.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: Community Game Day helps beat the winter blues in Kandiyohi, Minnesota
Community comes together for an afternoon of fun and games during the second-ever Kandiyohi Men’s Club Community Game Day.
February 28, 2023 05:46 AM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Diamond Edge Spring Show 022523 001.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: Figure skaters show off skills at Diamond Edge Spring Show
The Diamond Edge Figure Skating Club held its annual Spring Show on both Saturday and Sunday, allowing figure skaters the chance to show off their skills for proud parents and community members.
February 26, 2023 05:33 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
ECFE at the library 022323 001.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: Children gather for a morning of educational fun at Willmar Public Library
Each month, Early Childhood Family Education leaders from Willmar Public Schools join forces with Willmar Public Library to host a morning of fun activities for youngsters to enjoy.
February 24, 2023 05:11 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Blizzard 022323 006.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: Blizzard inundates the region with heavy wind, snow
Blizzard conditions persist throughout the day as officials urge folks to stay off roadways.
February 23, 2023 10:01 AM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
LQPV High Kick 021823 001.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: LQPV/D-B Shadows compete in the high kick division at the Dance Team State Tournament
The LQPV/D-B Shadows finished second in the Class A high kick division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.
February 18, 2023 11:27 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Sartell High Kick 021823 001.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: Sartell Sabres compete in high kick division at Dance Team State Tournament
The Sartell Sabres competed in both the preliminary and final competitions of the jazz division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.
February 18, 2023 10:54 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Montevideo High Kick 021823 001.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: Montevideo Gold Dusters compete in the high kick division at Dance Team State Tournament
The Montevideo Gold Dusters perform during the preliminary competition of the Class A high kick division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Saturday, February 18, 2023.
February 18, 2023 10:21 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
NLS High Kick 021823 001.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: NLS Blackcats compete in high kick division at Dance Team State Tournament
The NLS Blackcats perform during the preliminary competition of the Class A high kick division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Saturday, February 18, 2023.
February 18, 2023 10:05 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
St. Cloud Cathedral High Kick 021823 001.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaderettes compete in high kick division at the Dance Team State Tournament
St. Cloud Cathedral danced to the championship in the high kick division at the Dance Team Team State Tournament for the second year in a row.
February 18, 2023 09:42 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
YME High Kick 021823 001.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: Yellow Medicine East Silhouettes compete in high kick division of Dance Team State Tournament
The YME Silhouettes finished third in the Class A jazz division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.
February 18, 2023 02:32 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
ROCORI state dance 021823 001.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: ROCORI Spartans compete in jazz division at Dance Team State Tournament
The Spartans competed in both the preliminary competition of the jazz division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.
February 18, 2023 11:13 AM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Sauk Rapids State Dance 021723 001.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm compete in jazz division at Dance Team State Tournament
The Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm competed in both the preliminary competition of the jazz division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.
February 17, 2023 11:04 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
NLS Dance 021723 001.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: NLS Blackcats compete in jazz division at Dance Team State Tournament
The New London-Spicer Blackcats performed during the preliminary competition of the Class A jazz division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.
February 17, 2023 09:10 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Sartell State Dance 021723 002.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: Sartell Sabres compete in jazz division at Dance Team State Tournament
The Sartell Sabres compete in both the preliminary and final competitions of the jazz division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.
February 17, 2023 08:50 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
YME state dance 021723 002.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: Yellow Medicine East Silhouettes compete in jazz division of Dance Team State Tournament
The YME Silhouettes finished third in the Class A jazz division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.
February 17, 2023 08:00 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore

Raymond Train Derailment 033023 015.jpg
Gov. Tim Walz arrives at Unity Christian Reformed Church in Prinsburg to address community members and the news media following a BNSF train derailment in Raymond on Thursday, March 30, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Raymond Train Derailment 033023 016.jpg
Community members listen to updated information during a news conference at Unity Christian Reformed Church in Prinsburg following a BNSF train derailment in Raymond on Thursday, March 30, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Raymond Train Derailment 033023 014.jpg
BNSF president and CEO Katie Farmer speaks during a news conference at Unity Christian Reformed Church in Prinsburg following a BNSF train derailment in Raymond on Thursday, March 30, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Raymond Train Derailment 033023 005.jpg
Gov. Tim Walz speaks during a press conference at Unity Christian Reformed Church following a BNSF train derailment in Raymond on Thursday, March 30, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Raymond Train Derailment 033023 017.jpg
BNSF vice president of transportation Matt Garland, from left, BNSF president and CEO Katie Farmer, Gov. Tim Walz and Rep. Dave Baker talk during a news conference at Unity Christian Reformed Church in Prinsburg following a BNSF train derailment in Raymond on Thursday, March 30, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Related:
Raymond Train Derailment 033023 016.jpg
Local
Most Raymond, Minnesota, residents never heard train derailment, but then came the knocking
Many Raymond residents were not awakened by the sound, but it wasn't long before neighbors, volunteers and law enforcement officers were knocking on doors to start the evacuation process.
March 30, 2023 05:53 PM
 · 
By  Tom Cherveny
A woman and her two-year-old son board a bus.
Local
Evacuation of Raymond, Minnesota, residents following derailment of BNSF train goes exactly to plan
Everybody who was trained to help in emergency situations such as the train derailment overnight in Raymond showed up and knew exactly what needed to be done.
March 30, 2023 05:38 PM
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
Raymond Train Derailment 033023 004.jpg
Local
Governor, BNSF Railway promise safe, transparent cleanup after derailment and fire in Raymond, Minnesota
The Minnesota governor and others on Thursday praised the emergency response to the train derailment and fire overnight in Raymond. Ethanol leaking from tanker cars is expected to burn through Friday.
March 30, 2023 04:44 PM
 · 
By  Tom Cherveny
Raymond Train Derailment 033023 020.jpg
Local
U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar says her 'heart sank' to hear of Raymond, Minnesota, derailment
Klobuchar says she was relieved to hear that the train that derailed and caught fire in Raymond did not cause long-term contamination
March 30, 2023 03:36 PM
 · 
By  Linda Vanderwerf
Raymond Train Derailment 033023 001.jpg
Local
Tankers carrying ethanol start on fire after BNSF train derails in Raymond, Minnesota
Updated 5:45 p.m.: The governor has visited the scene of the derailment, and residents are back home. Donations for short- and long-term needs are being coordinated.
March 30, 2023 02:50 PM
 · 
By  Susan Lunneborg
Raymond Train Derailment 033023 006.jpg
Local
MACCRAY Schools open with some disruptions because of BNSF derailment in Raymond, Minnesota
MACCRAY Public Schools were open Thursday, but some students and staff from the Raymond area were not there. Superintendent Sherri Broderius said other staff members were pitching in where needed.
March 30, 2023 12:19 PM
 · 
By  Linda Vanderwerf
Bonus editorial cartoon for March 21, 2023
Columns
Railroad President's View: Rail remains safest way to ship materials — despite derailment
From the column: "We take our engagement with communities seriously to ensure the right people know what will be coming through towns in the unlikely event there is an accident."
March 21, 2023 10:08 AM
 · 
By  Tim Butler / Illinois Railroad Association
road-closed-more-generic.jpg
Local
County closes timber bridge over BNSF tracks at 49th Street NE due to damage
Drivers have been instructed to use alternate routes until further notice.
March 07, 2023 04:18 PM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Editorial cartoon for March 1, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for March 1, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Bruce Plante draws on Donald Trump's hypocritical support of East Palestine, Ohio.
March 01, 2023 05:11 AM
 · 
By  Bruce Plante
Crash Report FSA
Local
Driver uninjured when train strikes fish house west of Atwater
A train struck a fish house being towed in the 16000 block of U.S. Highway 12 in Gennessee Township. The driver towing the fish house was uninjured, according to a news release from the Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office.
December 31, 2022 05:31 PM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report

Macy Moore
By Macy Moore
Macy Moore is an award-winning photojournalist at the West Central Tribune in Willmar, Minnesota.
She can be reached via email: mmoore@wctrib.com or phone: 320.214.4338.
What To Read Next
Stock art of red and blue emergency lights atop a police vehicle.
Local
Records published March 30, 2023
March 30, 2023 05:00 PM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Winter storm
Local
West central Minnesota under advisory for freezing rain later Thursday, blizzard conditions possible Friday
March 30, 2023 02:02 PM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
A pair of white lilies against a reflective background.
Local
Funeral service listing published March 30, 2023
March 30, 2023 05:53 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Winter storm
Local
West central Minnesota under advisory for freezing rain later Thursday, blizzard conditions possible Friday
March 30, 2023 02:02 PM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Raymond Train Derailment 033023 006.jpg
Local
MACCRAY Schools open with some disruptions because of BNSF derailment in Raymond, Minnesota
March 30, 2023 12:19 PM
 · 
By  Linda Vanderwerf
traffic-fatality2.jpg
Minnesota
New London man injured Thursday in deadly crash near Roscoe, Minnesota
March 30, 2023 02:44 PM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
BBE vs Ortonville 030823 004.jpg
Prep
Boys basketball: Introducing the 2023 West Central Tribune All-Area Team
March 28, 2023 03:54 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown