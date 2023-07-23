Photos: Board games and brews highlight Game Night with Lucky Duck
Bi-monthly gatherings bring New London game enthusiasts together at Goat Ridge Brewing Company.
NEW LONDON — After operating a toy store for any extended period of time, the sheer amount of game demos are bound to start piling up. Lucky Duck manager Tim Davis saw the growing stack of board game boxes as an opportunity for some good in the small community of New London where the toy store is based.
"We had a bunch of demos at the store so I thought we might as well play them," Davis said.
Davis didn't have to look far for an optimal venue to host game night gatherings; Goat Ridge Brewing Company across the street allowed the board game nights to take place beginning last year. The twice-monthly meetings began as something to do on a cold winter night, but Davis decided to extend the game nights through the summer months beginning this year.
August game nights will take place on Thursday, Aug. 3, and Thursday, Aug. 17. The fun runs from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Attendees are welcome to bright their own games or play a selection of games on hand.
