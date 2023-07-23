6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Photos: Board games and brews highlight Game Night with Lucky Duck

Bi-monthly gatherings bring New London game enthusiasts together at Goat Ridge Brewing Company.

Game Night with Lucky Duck 072123 001.jpg
Ashton Hedman, center, and Harrison Gravning, at left, debate strategy in placing a tile while playing Carcassonne during Game Night with Lucky Duck at Goat Ridge Brewing Company in New London on Thursday, July 20, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Macy Moore
By Macy Moore
Today at 11:11 AM

NEW LONDON — After operating a toy store for any extended period of time, the sheer amount of game demos are bound to start piling up. Lucky Duck manager Tim Davis saw the growing stack of board game boxes as an opportunity for some good in the small community of New London where the toy store is based.

"We had a bunch of demos at the store so I thought we might as well play them," Davis said.

Davis didn't have to look far for an optimal venue to host game night gatherings; Goat Ridge Brewing Company across the street allowed the board game nights to take place beginning last year. The twice-monthly meetings began as something to do on a cold winter night, but Davis decided to extend the game nights through the summer months beginning this year.

August game nights will take place on Thursday, Aug. 3, and Thursday, Aug. 17. The fun runs from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Attendees are welcome to bright their own games or play a selection of games on hand.

Game Night with Lucky Duck 072123 002.jpg
Ashton Hedman places one of his "meeples" on his tile while playing a game of Carcassonne during Game Night with Lucky Duck at Goat Ridge Brewing Company in New London on Thursday, July 20, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Game Night with Lucky Duck 072123 003.jpg
People gather for a fun night of board games, pizza and a few brews while playing Carcassonne during Game Night with Lucky Duck at Goat Ridge Brewing Company in New London on Thursday, July 20, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Game Night with Lucky Duck 072123 004.jpg
A wide variety of board games sit on display for patrons to enjoy for free at Game Night with Lucky Duck at Goat Ridge Brewing Company in New London on Thursday, July 20, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Game Night with Lucky Duck 072123 005.jpg
Harrison Gravning, at right, places a tile as Alex Klingele, center, and Tim Davis look on during Game Night with Lucky Duck at Goat Ridge Brewing Company in New London on Thursday, July 20, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Macy Moore
By Macy Moore
Macy Moore is an award-winning photojournalist at the West Central Tribune in Willmar, Minnesota.
She can be reached via email: mmoore@wctrib.com or phone: 320.214.4338.
