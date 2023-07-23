Photos: Board games and brews highlight Game Night with Lucky Duck

NEW LONDON — After operating a toy store for any extended period of time, the sheer amount of game demos are bound to start piling up. Lucky Duck manager Tim Davis saw the growing stack of board game boxes as an opportunity for some good in the small community of New London where the toy store is based.

"We had a bunch of demos at the store so I thought we might as well play them," Davis said.

Davis didn't have to look far for an optimal venue to host game night gatherings; Goat Ridge Brewing Company across the street allowed the board game nights to take place beginning last year. The twice-monthly meetings began as something to do on a cold winter night, but Davis decided to extend the game nights through the summer months beginning this year.

August game nights will take place on Thursday, Aug. 3, and Thursday, Aug. 17. The fun runs from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Attendees are welcome to bright their own games or play a selection of games on hand.

Ashton Hedman places one of his "meeples" on his tile while playing a game of Carcassonne during Game Night with Lucky Duck at Goat Ridge Brewing Company in New London on Thursday, July 20, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

People gather for a fun night of board games, pizza and a few brews while playing Carcassonne during Game Night with Lucky Duck at Goat Ridge Brewing Company in New London on Thursday, July 20, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

A wide variety of board games sit on display for patrons to enjoy for free at Game Night with Lucky Duck at Goat Ridge Brewing Company in New London on Thursday, July 20, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune