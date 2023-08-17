Photos: Cars roll into New London for Cruise Night

NEW LONDON — The lawn outside of New London's County Stop and A&W was filled to the brim with cool, classic cars once again Wednesday evening as the fifth Cruise Night of the summer season brought out the masses for a night of live music, fun and catching up with friends.

Car lovers lovingly wiped down their shiny, timeless cars, as folks pulled up a lawn chair to sit under cloudy skies while listening to the tunes of local band Custom Made.

Cruise Nights began back in May with monthly gatherings will wrap up for the summer season with a pair of events in September.

On Saturday, Sept. 16, the Willmar Car Club will be sponsoring an event from 4 p.m. to dusk with a theme of "root beer and rides" and live music from CJ Dafoe. The final gathering will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 20, from 4 p.m. to dusk with live music from Jeff James.

Cool, classic cars line the grass outside the Country Stop convenience store during Cruise Nights in New London on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Folks applaud local band Custom Made as they perform during Cruise Nights in New London on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

A Chevrolet engine sits on display for attendees to check out during Cruise Nights in New London on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

ADVERTISEMENT

People gather to talk about classic cars during Cruise Nights in New London on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Local band Custom Made performs during Cruise Nights in New London on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Cars and their drivers pull in to park during Cruise Nights in New London on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune