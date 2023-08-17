Photos: Cars roll into New London for Cruise Night
Monthly car shows to continue at New London's Country Stop convenience store through September.
NEW LONDON — The lawn outside of New London's County Stop and A&W was filled to the brim with cool, classic cars once again Wednesday evening as the fifth Cruise Night of the summer season brought out the masses for a night of live music, fun and catching up with friends.
Car lovers lovingly wiped down their shiny, timeless cars, as folks pulled up a lawn chair to sit under cloudy skies while listening to the tunes of local band Custom Made.
Cruise Nights began back in May with monthly gatherings will wrap up for the summer season with a pair of events in September.
On Saturday, Sept. 16, the Willmar Car Club will be sponsoring an event from 4 p.m. to dusk with a theme of "root beer and rides" and live music from CJ Dafoe. The final gathering will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 20, from 4 p.m. to dusk with live music from Jeff James.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT