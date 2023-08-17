Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Photos: Cars roll into New London for Cruise Night

Monthly car shows to continue at New London's Country Stop convenience store through September.

Cruise Nights 081723 002.jpg
Classic cars pull in to park as folks meander around looking at all of the cars on display during Cruise Nights in New London on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Macy Moore
By Macy Moore
Today at 4:44 PM

NEW LONDON — The lawn outside of New London's County Stop and A&W was filled to the brim with cool, classic cars once again Wednesday evening as the fifth Cruise Night of the summer season brought out the masses for a night of live music, fun and catching up with friends.

Car lovers lovingly wiped down their shiny, timeless cars, as folks pulled up a lawn chair to sit under cloudy skies while listening to the tunes of local band Custom Made.

Cruise Nights began back in May with monthly gatherings will wrap up for the summer season with a pair of events in September.

On Saturday, Sept. 16, the Willmar Car Club will be sponsoring an event from 4 p.m. to dusk with a theme of "root beer and rides" and live music from CJ Dafoe. The final gathering will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 20, from 4 p.m. to dusk with live music from Jeff James.

Cruise Nights 081723 001.jpg
Cool, classic cars line the grass outside the Country Stop convenience store during Cruise Nights in New London on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Cruise Nights 081723 003.jpg
Folks applaud local band Custom Made as they perform during Cruise Nights in New London on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Cruise Nights 081723 004.jpg
A Chevrolet engine sits on display for attendees to check out during Cruise Nights in New London on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Cruise Nights 081723 005.jpg
People gather to talk about classic cars during Cruise Nights in New London on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Cruise Nights 081723 006.jpg
Local band Custom Made performs during Cruise Nights in New London on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Cruise Nights 081723 007.jpg
Cars and their drivers pull in to park during Cruise Nights in New London on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Macy Moore
By Macy Moore
Macy Moore is an award-winning photojournalist at the West Central Tribune in Willmar, Minnesota.
She can be reached via email: mmoore@wctrib.com or phone: 320.214.4338.
