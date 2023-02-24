PHOTOS: Children gather for a morning of educational fun at Willmar Public Library
Each month, Early Childhood Family Education leaders from Willmar Public Schools join forces with Willmar Public Library to host a morning of fun activities for youngsters to enjoy.
WILLMAR — Books, songs and crafts were on the agenda early Friday morning, as youngsters and their parents arrived at the Willmar Public Library for the monthly gathering of rgw Early Childhood Family Education program at the Library. ECFE is a program supported by Willmar Public Schools . Through a partnership between ECFE and the library, the monthly meetings serve as a way to get youngsters out and about before entering kindergarten for some fun activities with their peers.
The program is for children up to five years of age, and is intended to give them some exposure to what being in kindergarten will be like.
"We feel this is something good to do early on in their development," Willmar Public Schools instructor Kari Fischer said. "We do stories, music and art projects that bring kids together."
Children started the morning singing songs, flying ribbons proudly and shaking tiny shakers to a series of songs, before Willmar Public Schools instructor Abby Zylstra and Willmar Public Library children's librarian Alyssa Lennander read a pair of books to the crowd. Later, youngsters tried their hands at arts and crafts before calling it a morning.
