Photos: Clara City holds annual Prairie Fest 2023

CLARA CITY — Youngsters and their families flocked to Clara City Community Park for a day filled with fun, games, face painting, balloon animals and more as the community came together to celebrate its annual Clara City Prairie Fest.

The celebration ran from Thursday through Sunday, with numerous events on tap for folks of all ages to enjoy. Saturday also held the annual parade, Ribfest, a drumline performance by "Groove," and live music from "The Hit List."

Tory Brouwer, center, hits the ball over the net as her team, "Fire and Ice," takes on "Sannerud's" during a beach volleyball tournament at Clara City Prairie Days on Saturday, July 8, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

People watch and cheer on kiddie tractor pull contestants during Clara City Prairie Days on Saturday, July 8, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Theo Thompson, 3, takes a big bite of cotton candy during Clara City Prairie Days on Saturday, July 8, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Carter Wrede, at left, sends the ball over the net during a beach volleyball game between "Fire and Ice," and "Sannerud's" during Clara City Prairie Days on Saturday, July 8, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Ada Aviles, 3, checks out her new elephant balloon during Clara City Prairie Days on Saturday, July 8, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune