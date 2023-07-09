Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Sunday, July 9

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Members Only
News Local

Photos: Clara City holds annual Prairie Fest 2023

Members of the Clara City community gathered for tons of family fun activities throughout the day Saturday.

Clara City Prairie Fest 070823 001.jpg
Luke Johnson, 4, pedals with all his might while competing in the kiddie tractor pull during Clara City Prairie Days on Saturday, July 8, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Macy Moore
By Macy Moore
Today at 1:36 PM

CLARA CITY — Youngsters and their families flocked to Clara City Community Park for a day filled with fun, games, face painting, balloon animals and more as the community came together to celebrate its annual Clara City Prairie Fest.

The celebration ran from Thursday through Sunday, with numerous events on tap for folks of all ages to enjoy. Saturday also held the annual parade, Ribfest, a drumline performance by "Groove," and live music from "The Hit List."

Clara City Prairie Fest 070823 003.jpg
Tory Brouwer, center, hits the ball over the net as her team, "Fire and Ice," takes on "Sannerud's" during a beach volleyball tournament at Clara City Prairie Days on Saturday, July 8, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Clara City Prairie Fest 070823 004.jpg
People watch and cheer on kiddie tractor pull contestants during Clara City Prairie Days on Saturday, July 8, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Clara City Prairie Fest 070823 005.jpg
Theo Thompson, 3, takes a big bite of cotton candy during Clara City Prairie Days on Saturday, July 8, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
MORE BY MACY MOORE
More Photo Galleries by Macy Moore on Wctrib.com from across west central Minnesota. For quick access, bookmark: wctrib.com/photo-galleries
Litchfield Watercade 070723 001.jpg
Members Only
Local
Photos: Litchfield, Minnesota, Watercade celebration kicks off with Central Park entertainment
Ice cream, pie, and comedy show kick off four-day Watercade celebration in Litchfield.
1d ago
 · 
By  Macy Moore
PWELC Canoe class 063023 001.jpg
Members Only
Northland Outdoors
Photos: Prairie Woods Environmental Learning Center holds summertime paddle event at sunset
Folks explore the wetlands of Lake Florida Slough during sunset at Prairie Woods Environmental Learning Center on Friday, June 30, 2023, in rural Spicer.
2d ago
 · 
By  Macy Moore
At the drive thru 070123 001.jpg
Community
Photo: Pair of riders make a stop at Spicer Dairy Queen for a cold treat on a hot summer day
A pair of horseback riders took their mounts through the drive-thru at Dairy Queen in Spicer on July 1.
3d ago
 · 
By  Macy Moore
The Land 063023 001.jpg
Members Only
Arts and Entertainment
Photos: West Addison Blues rock the stage at The Land in Spicer, Minnesota
The summer music series continues through September at The Land in Spicer.
3d ago
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Spicer Fourth of July fireworks 070423 001.jpg
Members Only
Local
Photos: Fireworks light up Green Lake for Fourth of July in Spicer, Minnesota
People gather along Green Lake to watch vivid hues illuminate the night sky as Fourth of July draws to a close.
3d ago
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Spicer Fourth of July 070423 001.jpg
Members Only
Community
Photos: Splash of rain doesn't deter Fourth of July celebration in Spicer, Minnesota
Thousands fill downtown Spicer streets during annual Fourth of July celebration Tuesday morning.
4d ago
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Prinsburg Fourth of July 070123 001.jpg
Members Only
Local
Photos: Prinsburg holds community-wide Fourth of July celebration
Prinsburg holds annual Fourth of July parade amid annual weekend celebration.
Jul 2
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Hoops by the Lake 070223 001.jpg
Members Only
Local
Photos: Spicer kicks off Fourth of July festivities with 3 on 3 tourney
Saulsbury Beach fills with hoops fans during annual Hoops by the Lake 3 on 3 Basketball Tournament.
Jul 1
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Kandiyohi County Fairgrounds 062823 005.jpg
Members Only
Local
PHOTOS: Construction work begins at Kandiyohi County Fairgrounds
Work on the entrance of the Kandiyohi County Fairgrounds began on Monday of this week.
Jun 29
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Community Crafts 062723 001.jpg
Members Only
Community
PHOTOS: Willmar artists make crafts go 'Snap, Crackle, Pop!'
Folks gather to build Fourth of July firework craft displays just in time for Independence Day.
Jun 28
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Kiwanis Kids Day 062123 001.jpg
Members Only
Community
PHOTOS: Willmar Fests kicks off 2023 with a bang with Kiwanis Kids Day at Rice Park
Folks flock to Rice Park for Kiwanis Kids Day fun Wednesday evening.
Jun 22
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Splash Pad 062123 001.jpg
Community
PHOTOS: Youngsters beat the heat on first day of summer at Rice Park in Willmar
As temperatures reach the 90s, children and their families flock to Willmar's Splash Pad at Rice Park to cool off.
Jun 21
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Island Days 061623 001.jpg
Community
PHOTOS: Bird Island, Minnesota, holds annual Island Days festivities
Island Days brings four days of family fun to the small community of Bird Island in west central Minnesota.
Jun 19
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Studio Hop 061723 001.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
PHOTOS: Studio Hop returns with large lineup of area artists
Art lovers make the rounds during annual Studio Hop over the weekend.
Jun 18
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Montevideo Fiesta Days 061623 001.jpg
Community
PHOTOS: Montevideo celebrates annual Fiesta Days
Children come out for kiddie parade as part of eight-day community celebration on Thursday, June 15, 2023.
Jun 16
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Morning Bird Hike 060923 001.jpg
Northland Outdoors
PHOTOS: Birders learn more about area species during Sibley State Park bird hike
Sibley State Park teaches folks about the various species of birds living in the park at its Morning Bird Hike Program this summer.
Jun 14
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Class A State Golf 061423 006.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: Class A State Golf at Pebble Creek Golf Club
Photos from the Class A State Golf Tournament in Becker at Pebble Creek Golf Club on Wednesday, June 14, 2023.
Jun 14
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Willmar Fishing Day 061023 001.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: Willmar Fishing Day welcomes children of all backgrounds
Area organizations held an inclusive fishing day Saturday in Willmar to teach youngsters of all backgrounds the basics of fishing.
Jun 12
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Sugar Beet Days 061023 001.jpg
Community
PHOTOS: Community of Renville, Minnesota, celebrates Sugar Beet Days
Renville celebrates a sweet return to summer with annual community-wide festival.
Jun 11
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Kandi is Dandy Days 060923 001.jpg
Community
PHOTOS: Kandi proves just how dandy it is during local festival in Kandiyohi, Minnesota
The community of Kandiyohi comes together for a two-day celebration over the weekend.
Jun 10
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Prairie Winds Summer Band 060823 001.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
PHOTOS: Prairie Winds Summer Band kicks off month of free concerts in Willmar's Rice Park
Music lovers flocked to Rice Park in Willmar for an evening of free music performed by Prairie Winds Summer Band on Wednesday, June 7, 2023.
Jun 8
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Matilda at Barn Theatre 060223 005.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
PHOTOS: The Barn Theatre presents 'Matilda: The Musical'
The musical will be performed three weekends in June at The Barn Theatre in downtown Willmar.
Jun 7
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Porchfest 060323 001.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
PHOTOS: New London streets fill with music at annual Porchfest
More than 20 bands play at various stages throughout downtown New London during Porchfest on Saturday, June 23, 2023.
Jun 6
 · 
By  Macy Moore
BMX State Qualifier 060323 001.jpg
Sports
PHOTOS: Riders compete at BMX State Qualifier in Spicer
Green Lake BMX hosts MN BMX State Qualifier in Spicer on Saturday, June 3, 2023.
Jun 5
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Willmar Senior High School graduation 060423 001.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: Students embark on new chapter following Class of 2023 commencement
Willmar Senior High School held its Class of 2023 commencement at the Willmar Civic Center on Sunday, June 4, 2023.
Jun 4
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Little Crow Ski Team 060223 002.jpg
Sports
PHOTOS: Little Crow Water Ski Team kicks off summer season
Little Crow Ski opened its summer season Friday at Neer Park. The team will perform through the end of August, 2023.
Jun 3
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Milan Spoon Gathering 060223 001.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
PHOTOS: Carvers from all around come together for annual Spoon Gathering in Milan
Novice and advanced spoon carvers converge in the small town of Milan for the 17th annual Spoon Gathering this weekend.
Jun 2
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Memorial Day 052923 001.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: West central Minnesota communities pay respects to the fallen on Memorial Day
More than two dozen Memorial Day ceremonies took place throughout west central Minnesota on Monday, May 29, as residents paid respects to those who made the ultimate sacrifice.
May 29
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Get Hooked on Fishing 052723 001.jpg
Northland Outdoors
PHOTOS: Youngsters giving fishing a try at Sibley State Park
Sibley State Park teaches children fishing basics on Lake Andrew over Memorial Day weekend on Saturday, May 27, 2023.
May 29
 · 
By  Macy Moore
DREAM graduation 052723 001.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: DREAM Technical Academy holds commencement ceremony in Willmar
Graduation ceremony sees 23 students walk across the stage to receive their diplomas on Saturday, May 27.
May 28
 · 
By  Macy Moore

Clara City Prairie Fest 070823 006.jpg
Carter Wrede, at left, sends the ball over the net during a beach volleyball game between "Fire and Ice," and "Sannerud's" during Clara City Prairie Days on Saturday, July 8, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Clara City Prairie Fest 070823 007.jpg
Ada Aviles, 3, checks out her new elephant balloon during Clara City Prairie Days on Saturday, July 8, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
More Photo Galleries:

Macy Moore
By Macy Moore
Macy Moore is an award-winning photojournalist at the West Central Tribune in Willmar, Minnesota.
She can be reached via email: mmoore@wctrib.com or phone: 320.214.4338.
What To Read Next
mndot-6.png
Local
Open house set July 13 for US Highway 12 project in Willmar
3h ago
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
Logo for the City of Willmar, Minnesota
Local
City hall and community center to be discussed Monday, July 10, during Willmar City Council work session
23h ago
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
willmar-schools-web.jpg
Local
Willmar School Board on July 10 to consider calling a referendum Nov. 7 for levy and bonding
1d ago
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Willmar vs. Eau Claire, 070723.002.jpg
Sports
Northwoods League: Eau Claire Express upend Willmar Stingers in extras
1d ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Amateur Baseball
Sports
Area baseball roundup: Late surge lifts Litchfield over Willmar
1d ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown
The Willmar Stingers' Stone Miyao, 1, celebrates in the dugout after scoring a run in a Northwoods League game against the Bismarck Larks on Thursday, June 15, 2023 at Bill Taunton Stadium in Willmar.
Sports
Northwoods League: Willmar Stingers looking to maintain high standards
1d ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Ridgewater Warriors logo
Sports
College softball: Callie Danielson tabbed as Ridgewater Warriors' new head coach
1d ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown