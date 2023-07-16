Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Photos: Clowns overrun Little Theatre Auditorium for pair of shows in New London, Minnesota

"C﻿lown Bar: Episode 1" entertains crowd for two special nights of performances.

Clown Bar 071423 001.jpg
Dusty, played by Gabriel Ryland, performs during the preshow prior to a performance of "Clown Bar: Episode "1 at the Little Theatre Auditorium in New London on Friday, July 14, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Macy Moore
By Macy Moore
Today at 12:51 PM

NEW LONDON — The Little Theatre Auditorium made a return to serving the New London community as a theater space over the weekend, even if it was just to accommodate a handful of wacky and, for some, downright dangerous clowns in the immersive who-done-it, "Clown Bar: Episode 1."

The show centers around former clown Happy, played by John Szczur, who now works as a detective who returns to his old stomping grounds to investigate the death of his kid brother and once aspiring funnyman, Timmy, played by Gavin Johnson.

The Little Theatre Auditorium hosted performances Friday and Saturday nights to a full house audience .

Clown Bar 071423 002.jpg
Blinky, played by Nick Shadowick, pauses momentarily while speaking to Happy during a performance of "Clown Bar: Episode 1" at the Little Theatre Auditorium in New London on Friday, July 14, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Clown Bar 071423 003.jpg
Twinkles, played by Acacia Banken, right, pulls a pistol on Happy, played by John Szczur, during a performance of "Clown Bar: Episode 1" at the Little Theatre Auditorium in New London on Friday, July 14, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Clown Bar 071423 004.jpg
Popo, played by Averi Linn, sings to the audience during the preshow before the start of "Clown Bar: Episode 1" at the Little Theatre Auditorium in New London on Friday, July 14, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Clown Bar 071423 005.jpg
Bobo, played by Thomas Lovecraft, sings during the preshow of "Clown Bar: Episode 1" at the Little Theatre Auditorium in New London on Friday, July 14, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Clown Bar 071423 006.jpg
Members of the crowd applaud a musical selection during a performance of "Clown Bar: Episode 1" at the Little Theatre Auditorium in New London on Friday, July 14, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Clown Bar 071423 007.jpg
Music director Andrea Limoges plays the piano dressed as a clown during a performance of "Clown Bar: Episode 1" at the Little Theatre Auditorium in New London on Friday, July 14, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Clown Bar 071423 008.jpg
Twinkles, played by Acacia Banken, center, stares down Happy, played by John Szczur, during a performance of "Clown Bar: Episode 1" at the Little Theatre Auditorium in New London on Friday, July 14, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Clown Bar 071423 009.jpg
Dusty, played by Gabriel Ryland, center, performs in "Clown Bar: Episode 1" at the Little Theatre Auditorium in New London on Friday, July 14, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Clown Bar 071423 010.jpg
Twinkles, played by Acacia Banken, left, plays a kazoo while locking eyes with Petunia, played by Hope Taylor, during a performance of "Clown Bar: Episode 1" at the Little Theatre Auditorium in New London on Friday, July 14, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
ADVERTISEMENT

Clown Bar 071423 011.jpg
Giggles, played by Malachi Elmhorst, right, stands over the dead body of Shotgun McGhee, played by Betsy Shadowick, during a performance of "Clown Bar: Episode 1" at the Little Theatre Auditorium in New London on Friday, July 14, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Clown Bar 071423 012.jpg
Twinkles, played by Acacia Banken, stares into the audience during a performance of "Clown Bar: Episode 1" at the Little Theatre Auditorium in New London on Friday, July 14, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Clown Bar 071423 013.jpg
Petunia, played by Hope Taylor, center, rounds the table while talking to Happy, played by John Szczur, during a performance of "Clown Bar: Episode 1" at the Little Theatre Auditorium in New London on Friday, July 14, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Macy Moore
By Macy Moore
Macy Moore is an award-winning photojournalist at the West Central Tribune in Willmar, Minnesota.
She can be reached via email: mmoore@wctrib.com or phone: 320.214.4338.
