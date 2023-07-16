Photos: Clowns overrun Little Theatre Auditorium for pair of shows in New London, Minnesota

NEW LONDON — The Little Theatre Auditorium made a return to serving the New London community as a theater space over the weekend, even if it was just to accommodate a handful of wacky and, for some, downright dangerous clowns in the immersive who-done-it, "Clown Bar: Episode 1."

The show centers around former clown Happy, played by John Szczur, who now works as a detective who returns to his old stomping grounds to investigate the death of his kid brother and once aspiring funnyman, Timmy, played by Gavin Johnson.

The Little Theatre Auditorium hosted performances Friday and Saturday nights to a full house audience .

Blinky, played by Nick Shadowick, pauses momentarily while speaking to Happy during a performance of "Clown Bar: Episode 1" at the Little Theatre Auditorium in New London on Friday, July 14, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Twinkles, played by Acacia Banken, right, pulls a pistol on Happy, played by John Szczur, during a performance of "Clown Bar: Episode 1" at the Little Theatre Auditorium in New London on Friday, July 14, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Popo, played by Averi Linn, sings to the audience during the preshow before the start of "Clown Bar: Episode 1" at the Little Theatre Auditorium in New London on Friday, July 14, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Bobo, played by Thomas Lovecraft, sings during the preshow of "Clown Bar: Episode 1" at the Little Theatre Auditorium in New London on Friday, July 14, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Members of the crowd applaud a musical selection during a performance of "Clown Bar: Episode 1" at the Little Theatre Auditorium in New London on Friday, July 14, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Music director Andrea Limoges plays the piano dressed as a clown during a performance of "Clown Bar: Episode 1" at the Little Theatre Auditorium in New London on Friday, July 14, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Twinkles, played by Acacia Banken, center, stares down Happy, played by John Szczur, during a performance of "Clown Bar: Episode 1" at the Little Theatre Auditorium in New London on Friday, July 14, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Dusty, played by Gabriel Ryland, center, performs in "Clown Bar: Episode 1" at the Little Theatre Auditorium in New London on Friday, July 14, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Twinkles, played by Acacia Banken, left, plays a kazoo while locking eyes with Petunia, played by Hope Taylor, during a performance of "Clown Bar: Episode 1" at the Little Theatre Auditorium in New London on Friday, July 14, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Giggles, played by Malachi Elmhorst, right, stands over the dead body of Shotgun McGhee, played by Betsy Shadowick, during a performance of "Clown Bar: Episode 1" at the Little Theatre Auditorium in New London on Friday, July 14, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Twinkles, played by Acacia Banken, stares into the audience during a performance of "Clown Bar: Episode 1" at the Little Theatre Auditorium in New London on Friday, July 14, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune