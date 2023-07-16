Photos: Clowns overrun Little Theatre Auditorium for pair of shows in New London, Minnesota
"Clown Bar: Episode 1" entertains crowd for two special nights of performances.
NEW LONDON — The Little Theatre Auditorium made a return to serving the New London community as a theater space over the weekend, even if it was just to accommodate a handful of wacky and, for some, downright dangerous clowns in the immersive who-done-it, "Clown Bar: Episode 1."
The show centers around former clown Happy, played by John Szczur, who now works as a detective who returns to his old stomping grounds to investigate the death of his kid brother and once aspiring funnyman, Timmy, played by Gavin Johnson.
The Little Theatre Auditorium hosted performances Friday and Saturday nights to a full house audience .
More Photo Galleries by Macy Moore on Wctrib.com from across west central Minnesota. For quick access, bookmark: wctrib.com/photo-galleries
The community-wide celebration continues through Sunday, July 16.
People enjoy the great outdoors as the summer season gets into full swing at Sibley State Park in rural New London.
Youngsters vie for toy prizes at annual kids carnival on Friday, July 7, at Voelz Park in Danube.
Members Only
The tournament featured 96 athletes from the Dakotas, Wisconsin, and throughout Minnesota.
Members of the Clara City community gathered for tons of family fun activities throughout the day Saturday.
Ice cream, pie, and comedy show kick off four-day Watercade celebration in Litchfield.
Members Only
Folks explore the wetlands of Lake Florida Slough during sunset at Prairie Woods Environmental Learning Center on Friday, June 30, 2023, in rural Spicer.
A pair of horseback riders took their mounts through the drive-thru at Dairy Queen in Spicer on July 1.
Members Only
The summer music series continues through September at The Land in Spicer.
People gather along Green Lake to watch vivid hues illuminate the night sky as Fourth of July draws to a close.
Thousands fill downtown Spicer streets during annual Fourth of July celebration Tuesday morning.
Prinsburg holds annual Fourth of July parade amid annual weekend celebration.
Saulsbury Beach fills with hoops fans during annual Hoops by the Lake 3 on 3 Basketball Tournament.
Work on the entrance of the Kandiyohi County Fairgrounds began on Monday of this week.
Folks gather to build Fourth of July firework craft displays just in time for Independence Day.
Folks flock to Rice Park for Kiwanis Kids Day fun Wednesday evening.
As temperatures reach the 90s, children and their families flock to Willmar's Splash Pad at Rice Park to cool off.
Island Days brings four days of family fun to the small community of Bird Island in west central Minnesota.
Art lovers make the rounds during annual Studio Hop over the weekend.
Children come out for kiddie parade as part of eight-day community celebration on Thursday, June 15, 2023.
Sibley State Park teaches folks about the various species of birds living in the park at its Morning Bird Hike Program this summer.
Photos from the Class A State Golf Tournament in Becker at Pebble Creek Golf Club on Wednesday, June 14, 2023.
Area organizations held an inclusive fishing day Saturday in Willmar to teach youngsters of all backgrounds the basics of fishing.
Renville celebrates a sweet return to summer with annual community-wide festival.
The community of Kandiyohi comes together for a two-day celebration over the weekend.
Music lovers flocked to Rice Park in Willmar for an evening of free music performed by Prairie Winds Summer Band on Wednesday, June 7, 2023.
The musical will be performed three weekends in June at The Barn Theatre in downtown Willmar.
More than 20 bands play at various stages throughout downtown New London during Porchfest on Saturday, June 23, 2023.
Green Lake BMX hosts MN BMX State Qualifier in Spicer on Saturday, June 3, 2023.
Willmar Senior High School held its Class of 2023 commencement at the Willmar Civic Center on Sunday, June 4, 2023.
ADVERTISEMENT
Marriage licenses issued in Kandiyohi County
Dylan Joseph Lesnau, 26, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital in Willmar after his vehicle rolled over on Indian Beach Road in Irving Township Thursday night.
The Tribune publishes Records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are written by Tribune staff members based on information contained in public documents from the state court system and from law enforcement agencies. It is the Tribune’s policy that this column contain a complete record. Requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.
Jaiden Henjum strikes out 14, tossing a 1-hitter, in Post 223's 6-0 playoff win
ADVERTISEMENT