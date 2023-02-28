PHOTOS: Community Game Day helps beat the winter blues in Kandiyohi, Minnesota

KANDIYOHI — More than a dozen board games were piled high Saturday afternoon at the Kandiyohi Civic Center as area residents gathered together for a family-friendly day of playing board games and getting to know their neighbors during the Kandiyohi Men’s Club Community Game Day.

According to Jon Lindstrand, this was the second time holding the event after the inaugural event last spring. Since the event was met with a warm reception, they figured bringing it back almost one year later on a cold February afternoon would be a good idea.

"We're trying to get the people together to have some fun and to get to know your neighbor," Lindstrand said. "With winter weather, this is something you don't have to go far to have some fun."

The group has held movie days in the past, but wanted to try something different to bring the community together.

"We just like to have some sort of activities together," Lindstrand said.

Jeff Clark rolls the dice while playing Trivial Pursuit: All American Edition during the Kandiyohi Men's Club Community Game Day at the Kandiyohi Civic Center on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Paul Wennerberg, right, laughs while playing Coup during the Kandiyohi Men's Club Community Game Day at the Kandiyohi Civic Center on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Jon Lindstrand, left, and Jeff Clark play Trivial Pursuit: All American Edition during the Kandiyohi Men's Club Community Game Day at the Kandiyohi Civic Center on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Quentin Lindstrand shuffles cards for game Coup while participating in the Kandiyohi Men's Club Community Game Day at the Kandiyohi Civic Center on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Jamison Olson, 7, left, whispers to Jeff Clarkhe answer he is going to write on his card while playing Herd Mentality during the Kandiyohi Men's Club Community Game Day at the Kandiyohi Civic Center on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune