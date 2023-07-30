Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Photos: Community members make a splash at annual Waterama festival in Glenwood

Glenwood residents celebrate the four-day festival with a wealth of activities for folks of all ages.

Waterama 072923 002.jpg
Ellie Howard, 2, digs in the sand at the Glenwood Public Beach as folks gather for the swim races at Lake Minnewaska during Waterama in Glenwood on Saturday, July 29, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Macy Moore
By Macy Moore
Today at 12:22 PM

GLENWOOD — This Pope County town played host to a week full of fun activities and events for both local and regional guests to the lake town on the shores of Lake Minnewaska these past few days, as the community held its annual Waterama festival.

Although the festival ran from Thursday, July 27 through Sunday, July 30, Saturday was one of the larger days, offering a wealth of activities to take part in. Some of Saturday's activities featured a sand sculpture contest, swim races, water wars, a performance from Bald Eagle Water Ski Show , a pontoon parade and fireworks to end the busy day.

Waterama 072923 001.jpg
Sisters Ellie Staples, from left, and Ellie Staples can hardly contain their laughter as they prepare to launch a water balloon down range during a game of Water Wars during Waterama in Glenwood on Saturday, July 29, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Waterama 072923 003.jpg
Morgan Kramer, 12, competes in the swim races in Lake Minnewaska during Waterama in Glenwood on Saturday, July 29, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Waterama 072923 004.jpg
Bryan Beck practices his balance while slacklining at Glenwood Public Beach during Waterama in Glenwood on Saturday, July 29, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Waterama 072923 005.jpg
Micah Mahoney, 15, practices axe throwing at the city park during Waterama festivities in Glenwood on Saturday, July 29, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Waterama 072923 006.jpg
Face painter Reecelyn Esser, at left, holds up a mirror to show Kase Knutson, 4, his shark face painting during Waterama in Glenwood on Saturday, July 29, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Waterama 072923 007.jpg
Bella Condon, 9, at right, cheers on swimmers as a crowd of family members gather on the shore to watch their children compete during the swim races at Lake Minnewaska during Waterama in Glenwood on Saturday, July 29, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Waterama 072923 008.jpg
A full pontoon cruises the waters of Lake Minnewaska during Waterama in Glenwood on Saturday, July 29, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Waterama 072923 009.jpg
Taedron Williams competes in the swim races during Waterama in Glenwood on Saturday, July 29, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Waterama 072923 010.jpg
Children remain entertained while playing with inflatables during Waterama in Glenwood on Saturday, July 29, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Macy Moore
By Macy Moore
Macy Moore is an award-winning photojournalist at the West Central Tribune in Willmar, Minnesota.
She can be reached via email: mmoore@wctrib.com or phone: 320.214.4338.
