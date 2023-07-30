Photos: Community members make a splash at annual Waterama festival in Glenwood
Glenwood residents celebrate the four-day festival with a wealth of activities for folks of all ages.
GLENWOOD — This Pope County town played host to a week full of fun activities and events for both local and regional guests to the lake town on the shores of Lake Minnewaska these past few days, as the community held its annual Waterama festival.
Although the festival ran from Thursday, July 27 through Sunday, July 30, Saturday was one of the larger days, offering a wealth of activities to take part in. Some of Saturday's activities featured a sand sculpture contest, swim races, water wars, a performance from Bald Eagle Water Ski Show , a pontoon parade and fireworks to end the busy day.
