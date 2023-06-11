PHOTOS: Community of Renville, Minnesota, celebrates Sugar Beet Days

RENVILLE — Downtown Renville at Water Tower Park proved to be the place to be Saturday afternoon, as youngsters and their families came out for a full day of fun while celebrating this year's Sugar Beet Days.

The multi-day celebration began earlier in the week, ramping up to a full lineup of activities Saturday for all ages throughout the day and into the night.

Saturday began with the Running to a Sweet Beet 5k, followed by a craft fair, car show, grand parade, games for the family and a street dance featuring Blonde & the Bohunk to cap off the busy day of fun.

Youngsters cruise the streets of Renville on the caterpillar ride during Sugar Beet Days on Saturday, June 10, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Harold Haug, 91, patiently waits for the annual parade to start along Second Street Northwest during Sugar Beet Days in Renville on Saturday, June 10, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Reverie Krause, 1, eagerly approaches a lamb at a petting zoo in Water Tower Park during Sugar Beet Days in Renville on Saturday, June 10, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

A military veteran drives an old McCormick Farmall tractor down Second Street Northwest during the Sugar Beet Days grand parade in Renville on Saturday, June 10, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Clowns "Flap Jack," at right, and "Cup Cake" greet children while participating in the grand parade during Sugar Beet Days in Renville on Saturday, June 10, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Children eagerly await incoming candy tosses from folks marching in the grand parade during Sugar Beet Days in Renville on Saturday, June 10, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

A young child tosses candy from a Renville Fire and Rescue truck during Sugar Beet Days in Renville on Saturday, June 10, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

