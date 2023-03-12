PHOTOS: Competitors come together for annual Novice Bonspiel in Willmar

WILLMAR — The sounds of sweeping, laughter and cheers echoed off the walls of the Blue Line Arena within the Willmar Civic Center on Saturday afternoon, as curling enthusiasts from around the region gathered for the second day of action at the 15th annual Novice Bonspiel.

An event that continues to see growth and added interest from newcomers to the sport, this year's event drew in a bracket of 32 teams consisting of four players each. Intended for novice athletes who have less than two years of experience in the sport, the event features a wide range of talent and also welcomes the adaptive curlers to compete as well.

The event is put on by the Glacial Ridge Curling Club.

Jaydon Simonson left, and Denny Dodds of the Stingers team, sweep for a teammate's curling stone during the Novice Bonspiel at the Willmar Civic Center on Saturday, March 11, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

David Capistrant explains the sport of curling to daughter Kira Capistrant, 5, during the Novice Bonspiel at the Willmar Civic Center on Saturday, March 11, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

A competitor sweeps during the Novice Bonspiel at the Willmar Civic Center on Saturday, March 11, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Curling enthusiasts watch the action from the balcony while waiting for their turn to play a match during the Novice Bonspiel at the Willmar Civic Center on Saturday, March 11, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune