PHOTOS: Construction work begins at Kandiyohi County Fairgrounds

Work on the entrance of the Kandiyohi County Fairgrounds began on Monday of this week.

Kandiyohi County Fairgrounds 062823 005.jpg
Workers with Duininck remove debris near the entrance of the Kandiyohi County Fairgrounds in Willmar as construction work continues early in the day on Wednesday, June 28, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Macy Moore
By Macy Moore
Today at 5:05 AM

WILLMAR — The Kandiyohi County Fairgrounds are getting a splash of tender loving care this summer as improvements to the 120-year-old fairground site that started this week.

Initial work will focus on the east entrance, located on Seventh Street Northwest, where the roadway will be upgraded to include a hard surface road and sidewalk running from the ticket booth to the grandstand, replacing the gravel road.

Additionally, there will also be two new stormwater retention ponds, more handicapped parking, a vendor area, a relocated secretary's office, and new lighting added to the facility.

The project is expected to last six weeks.

Kandiyohi County Fairgrounds 062823 004.jpg
Josh Lippert with Duininck Inc. walks through the construction site as works continues on the entrance of the Kandiyohi County Fairgrounds on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Willmar.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Kandiyohi County Fairgrounds 062823 008.jpg
Dunnick Inc. workers grade new roadway into the Kandiyohi County Fairgrounds as construction work continues Wednesday, June 28, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Kandiyohi County Fairgrounds 062823 001.jpg
Workers with Duininck remove debris near the entrance of the Kandiyohi County Fairgrounds as construction work continues early in the day on Wednesday, June 28, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Kandiyohi County Fairgrounds 062823 002.jpg
Workers with Duininck remove debris near the entrance of the Kandiyohi County Fairgrounds as construction work continues early in the day on Wednesday, June 28, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
080919.N.WCT.KandiFairDay.0050.jpg
Local
Kandiyohi County Fairgrounds in Willmar to get much-needed improvements
The Kandiyohi County Fair Board is planning major upgrades to the county fairgrounds, starting this summer with improvements to the east entrance, including a paved road and sidewalk.
June 28, 2023 05:44 AM
By  Shelby Lindrud

Kandiyohi County Fairgrounds 062823 003.jpg
Workers with Duininck work on the roadway near the entrance of the Kandiyohi County Fairgrounds on Wednesday, June 28, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Kandiyohi County Fairgrounds 062823 006.jpg
Workers with Duininck packs the roadway near the entrance of the Kandiyohi County Fairgrounds as construction work continues early in the day on Wednesday, June 28, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Kandiyohi County Fairgrounds 062823 007.jpg
Workers with Duininck Inc. remove debris near the entrance of the Kandiyohi County Fairgrounds as construction work continues early in the day on Wednesday, June 28, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Kandiyohi County Fairgrounds 062823 009.jpg
Workers with Duininck Inc. remove debris near the entrance of the Kandiyohi County Fairgrounds as construction work continues early in the day on Wednesday, June 28, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Macy Moore
By Macy Moore
Macy Moore is an award-winning photojournalist at the West Central Tribune in Willmar, Minnesota.
She can be reached via email: mmoore@wctrib.com or phone: 320.214.4338.
