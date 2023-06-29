PHOTOS: Construction work begins at Kandiyohi County Fairgrounds

WILLMAR — The Kandiyohi County Fairgrounds are getting a splash of tender loving care this summer as improvements to the 120-year-old fairground site that started this week.

Initial work will focus on the east entrance, located on Seventh Street Northwest, where the roadway will be upgraded to include a hard surface road and sidewalk running from the ticket booth to the grandstand, replacing the gravel road.

Additionally, there will also be two new stormwater retention ponds, more handicapped parking, a vendor area, a relocated secretary's office, and new lighting added to the facility.

The project is expected to last six weeks.

Josh Lippert with Duininck Inc. walks through the construction site as works continues on the entrance of the Kandiyohi County Fairgrounds on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Willmar. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Dunnick Inc. workers grade new roadway into the Kandiyohi County Fairgrounds as construction work continues Wednesday, June 28, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Workers with Duininck remove debris near the entrance of the Kandiyohi County Fairgrounds as construction work continues early in the day on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Workers with Duininck remove debris near the entrance of the Kandiyohi County Fairgrounds as construction work continues early in the day on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Members Only Local Kandiyohi County Fairgrounds in Willmar to get much-needed improvements The Kandiyohi County Fair Board is planning major upgrades to the county fairgrounds, starting this summer with improvements to the east entrance, including a paved road and sidewalk.

ADVERTISEMENT

Workers with Duininck work on the roadway near the entrance of the Kandiyohi County Fairgrounds on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Workers with Duininck packs the roadway near the entrance of the Kandiyohi County Fairgrounds as construction work continues early in the day on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Workers with Duininck Inc. remove debris near the entrance of the Kandiyohi County Fairgrounds as construction work continues early in the day on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

More Photo Galleries:





