PHOTOS: Construction work begins at Kandiyohi County Fairgrounds
Work on the entrance of the Kandiyohi County Fairgrounds began on Monday of this week.
WILLMAR — The Kandiyohi County Fairgrounds are getting a splash of tender loving care this summer as improvements to the 120-year-old fairground site that started this week.
Initial work will focus on the east entrance, located on Seventh Street Northwest, where the roadway will be upgraded to include a hard surface road and sidewalk running from the ticket booth to the grandstand, replacing the gravel road.
Additionally, there will also be two new stormwater retention ponds, more handicapped parking, a vendor area, a relocated secretary's office, and new lighting added to the facility.
The project is expected to last six weeks.
