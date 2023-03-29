99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, March 29

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

PHOTOS: Craft bright with your diamonds

Unique crafting style brings folks together for an afternoon of chit-chat and crafting at Willmar Public Library.

Diamond Painting 032923 001.jpg
Amy Miller, left, smiles while working on her diamond painting during a program at the Willmar Public Library on Wednesday, March 29, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Macy Moore
By Macy Moore
Today at 5:16 PM

WILLMAR — Bit by bit, a room full of devoted crafters placed row after row of tiny diamond drills on a paper chart as they laughed, told stories and brought to life works of art during a diamond painting program at the Willmar Public Library on Wednesday afternoon.

Diamond painting — described by some as a cross between paint-by-number and cross-stitch — has gained popularity with members of the library staff recently, and so they decided to bring the program to patrons who are avid crafters. According to Willmar Public Library adult services employee Maida Berg, the program was born out of staff suggesting a social time to teach others about diamond painting.

"Crafts are so popular with our patrons, so I definitely foresee doing this more," Berg said following the inaugural program. "It is meditative, cathartic, helps people focus or who just want to relax."

Diamond Painting 032923 002.jpg
Janet Hedy places a diamond painting bead onto her design while taking part in the diamond painting program at the Willmar Public Library on Wednesday, March 29, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Diamond Painting 032923 003.jpg
Attendees chat with one another while working on their individual diamond painting pieces at the Willmar Public Library on Wednesday, March 29, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Diamond Painting 032923 004.jpg
Thousands of tiny, colorful plastic beads make up the face of a vibrant lion at the diamond painting program at the Willmar Public Library on Wednesday, March 29, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
MORE BY MACY MOORE
More Photo Galleries by Macy Moore on Wctrib.com from across west central Minnesota. For quick access, bookmark: wctrib.com/photo-galleries
PWELC climbing wall 032423 001.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: Youngsters test their skills at Prairie Woods Environmental Learning Center climbing wall
As a part of its public programming offerings, Prairie Woods Environmental Learning Center in rural Spicer allows children to give rock climbing a try.
March 29, 2023 06:06 AM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Little Crow Archers Club Fun Shoot 032523 001.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: Archers face off in friendly Fun Shoot competition
The Little Crow Archers Club brought together 12 archers to compete in the annual Fun Shoot on Saturday, March 25, 2023, in Willmar.
March 27, 2023 04:11 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
West Central Connection Chorus 032523 001.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: West Central Connection Chorus holds Spring Show
Music lovers packed the Willmar Education and Arts Center on Saturday, March 25, 2023, for the annual West Central Connection Chorus Spring Show.
March 26, 2023 02:41 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Northern Lights 032423 001.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: Mother Nature puts on a late-night light show
Northern lights illuminate the night sky over west central Minnesota on Thursday, March 23, 2023.
March 24, 2023 02:22 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Bald Eagle 022223 001.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: Eagles take flight, and a bite, along western Minnesota highway in Chippewa County
Bald eagles gather for a roadside feast along Minnesota Highway 40 in Chippewa County on Wednesday, March 23, 2023.
March 23, 2023 04:04 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
People stroll down 13th Street North while taking part in the annual St. Patrick's Parade in downtown Benson on Saturday, March 18, 2023.
Local
PHOTOS: Benson endures bitter temps for St. Patrick's Day parade
Community members braved sub-zero wind chills to celebrate at the annual St. Patrick's Day parade downtown on Saturday, March 18, 2023.
March 20, 2023 06:33 AM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
State Basketball 031723 003.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: BOLD Warriors vs. Hayfield, Class A semifinals, Friday, March 17, 2023
The BOLD Warriors played Hayfield at Williams Arena in Minneapolis on Friday, March 17, 2023.
March 18, 2023 09:43 AM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
State Basketball 031723 002.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: BBE Jaguars vs. Mountain Iron-Buhl, Class A semifinals, Friday, March 17, 2023
The BBE Jaguars played Mountain Iron-Buhl at Williams Arena in Minneapolis on Friday, March 17, 2023.
March 17, 2023 05:02 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Latin Dance Night 031123 001.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: New London Little Theatre features Latin Dance Night
Monthly dance gatherings feature differing dance genres for locals to learn at New London's Little Theatre Auditorium.
March 13, 2023 04:53 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
BBE vs Barnum 031023 008.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: BBE Jaguars Section 5A girls basketball championship March 10, 2023
The BBE Jaguars defeated Barnum 76-50 to win the Section 5A girls basketball championship on March 10, 2023.
March 11, 2023 07:47 AM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Willmar boys basketball v St. Cloud Tech 030723 004.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: Cardinals fall to St. Cloud Tech in Section 8AAA quarterfinals
Willmar falls to Tech 80-44 in the Section 8AAA quarterfinals at St. Cloud Tech High School in St. Cloud on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.
March 08, 2023 11:31 AM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
State Wrestling Finals 030423 0013.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: State Wrestling Tournament - Individuals - March 4, 2023
Here are photos of the second day of individual competition Saturday, March 4, at the Minnesota State Wrestling Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
March 05, 2023 12:18 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
The Jaguars of BBE compete against Caledonia/Houston during the semifinals of the Class A State Team Championships at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Thursday, March 2, 2023.
Prep
PHOTOS: BBE Jaguars compete at Class A State Wrestling Team Championships
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa grapplers secured a 4th place finish at Class A State Wrestling Team Championships at the Xcel Energy Center on Thursday, March 2, 2023.
March 03, 2023 12:12 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
United State Wrestling 030223 004.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: Team United compete at Class AA State Wrestling Team Championships
Dawson-Boyd/LQPV/Montevideo secures consolation title at Class AA State Wrestling Team Championships at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Thursday, March 2, 2023.
March 03, 2023 10:45 AM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Kandiyohi Men’s Club Community Game Day 022523 001.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: Community Game Day helps beat the winter blues in Kandiyohi, Minnesota
Community comes together for an afternoon of fun and games during the second-ever Kandiyohi Men’s Club Community Game Day.
February 28, 2023 05:46 AM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Diamond Edge Spring Show 022523 001.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: Figure skaters show off skills at Diamond Edge Spring Show
The Diamond Edge Figure Skating Club held its annual Spring Show on both Saturday and Sunday, allowing figure skaters the chance to show off their skills for proud parents and community members.
February 26, 2023 05:33 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
ECFE at the library 022323 001.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: Children gather for a morning of educational fun at Willmar Public Library
Each month, Early Childhood Family Education leaders from Willmar Public Schools join forces with Willmar Public Library to host a morning of fun activities for youngsters to enjoy.
February 24, 2023 05:11 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Blizzard 022323 006.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: Blizzard inundates the region with heavy wind, snow
Blizzard conditions persist throughout the day as officials urge folks to stay off roadways.
February 23, 2023 10:01 AM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
LQPV High Kick 021823 001.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: LQPV/D-B Shadows compete in the high kick division at the Dance Team State Tournament
The LQPV/D-B Shadows finished second in the Class A high kick division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.
February 18, 2023 11:27 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Sartell High Kick 021823 001.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: Sartell Sabres compete in high kick division at Dance Team State Tournament
The Sartell Sabres competed in both the preliminary and final competitions of the jazz division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.
February 18, 2023 10:54 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Montevideo High Kick 021823 001.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: Montevideo Gold Dusters compete in the high kick division at Dance Team State Tournament
The Montevideo Gold Dusters perform during the preliminary competition of the Class A high kick division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Saturday, February 18, 2023.
February 18, 2023 10:21 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
NLS High Kick 021823 001.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: NLS Blackcats compete in high kick division at Dance Team State Tournament
The NLS Blackcats perform during the preliminary competition of the Class A high kick division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Saturday, February 18, 2023.
February 18, 2023 10:05 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
St. Cloud Cathedral High Kick 021823 001.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaderettes compete in high kick division at the Dance Team State Tournament
St. Cloud Cathedral danced to the championship in the high kick division at the Dance Team Team State Tournament for the second year in a row.
February 18, 2023 09:42 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
YME High Kick 021823 001.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: Yellow Medicine East Silhouettes compete in high kick division of Dance Team State Tournament
The YME Silhouettes finished third in the Class A jazz division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.
February 18, 2023 02:32 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
ROCORI state dance 021823 001.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: ROCORI Spartans compete in jazz division at Dance Team State Tournament
The Spartans competed in both the preliminary competition of the jazz division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.
February 18, 2023 11:13 AM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Sauk Rapids State Dance 021723 001.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm compete in jazz division at Dance Team State Tournament
The Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm competed in both the preliminary competition of the jazz division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.
February 17, 2023 11:04 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
NLS Dance 021723 001.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: NLS Blackcats compete in jazz division at Dance Team State Tournament
The New London-Spicer Blackcats performed during the preliminary competition of the Class A jazz division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.
February 17, 2023 09:10 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Sartell State Dance 021723 002.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: Sartell Sabres compete in jazz division at Dance Team State Tournament
The Sartell Sabres compete in both the preliminary and final competitions of the jazz division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.
February 17, 2023 08:50 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
YME state dance 021723 002.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: Yellow Medicine East Silhouettes compete in jazz division of Dance Team State Tournament
The YME Silhouettes finished third in the Class A jazz division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.
February 17, 2023 08:00 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
State Dance 021723 001.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: LQPV/D-B Shadows compete in the jazz division at the Dance Team State Tournament
The LQPV/D-B Shadows finished second in the Class A's jazz division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.
February 17, 2023 07:53 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore

Diamond Painting 032923 005.jpg
Amy Miller, left, and Janet Hedy look at one of Hedy's finished diamond painting pieces on her cellphone during a program at the Willmar Public Library on Wednesday, March 29, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Diamond Painting 032923 006.jpg
Constance Mital-Herold, left, reacts to a photo on Mackenzie Moist's phone during a diamond painting program at the Willmar Public Library on Wednesday, March 29, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Related:
WCT.STOCK.arts calendar.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Arts calendar published March 29, 2023
Community and high school art events will be printed each Wednesday in this calendar up to four weeks in advance. The deadline is noon Friday. Email to news@wctrib.com with “arts calendar item” in the subject line.
March 29, 2023 03:33 PM
 · 
By  Donna Middleton
WCT.STOCK.ArtistsWanted.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Artist Wanted published March 29, 2023
Opportunities for artists in the west central Minnesota area
March 29, 2023 01:33 PM
 · 
By  Donna Middleton
WCT.STOCK.Art classes.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Classes and workshops calendar published March 29, 2023
Art classes and meetings in the area
March 29, 2023 11:33 AM
 · 
By  Donna Middleton
WCT.STOCK.Museums.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Museums and historic sites published March 29, 2023
Museum hours and special events in the next month
March 29, 2023 09:33 AM
 · 
By  Donna Middleton
Jammie Neimeyer devoted more than a year to learning the stories of 44 different African American men and women to learn the challenges they overcame and the contributions they made. They are celebrated by the portraits she created of each.
Local
An artist's quest to discover her heritage as a Black woman on display in Granite Falls
Jammie Niemeyer grew up with no connection to her African American heritage. At age 44, she delved into the stories of 44 African Americans — and discovered herself.
March 25, 2023 07:11 AM
 · 
By  Tom Cherveny
WCT.STOCK.Art classes.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Classes and workshops calendar published March 22, 2023
Art classes and meetings in the area
March 23, 2023 01:33 PM
 · 
By  Donna Middleton
WCT.STOCK.Gallery exhibits.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Gallery exhibits published March 22, 2023
Exhibits on display in the next month
March 23, 2023 11:33 AM
 · 
By  Donna Middleton
WCT.STOCK.smaclogo.png
Arts and Entertainment
SMAC calendar published March 22, 2023
Southwest Minnesota Arts Council events in the next month
March 23, 2023 09:33 AM
 · 
By  Donna Middleton
WCT.STOCK.PioneerPBS.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Pioneer Public TV schedule published March 22, 2023
Original programs scheduled for broadcast on Pioneer Public TV
March 23, 2023 07:33 AM
 · 
By  Donna Middleton
WCT.STOCK.ArtistsWanted.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Artist Wanted published March 22, 2023
Opportunities for artists in the west central Minnesota area
March 22, 2023 03:33 PM
 · 
By  Donna Middleton

Macy Moore
By Macy Moore
Macy Moore is an award-winning photojournalist at the West Central Tribune in Willmar, Minnesota.
She can be reached via email: mmoore@wctrib.com or phone: 320.214.4338.
What To Read Next
Close-up of Minnesota Capitol dome
Local
Minnesota Reps. Baker and Urdahl, Sen. Lang to hold town hall Saturday, April 1, in Spicer
March 29, 2023 04:54 PM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Kandi Acres goats.JPG
Members Only
Business
Halal-certified goat processing facility coming to Willmar
March 29, 2023 03:33 PM
 · 
By  Shelby Lindrud
100719.N.WCT.PrairieHorizonsFarm07.jpg
Members Only
Business
Women in Ag 2023 conference in Willmar focuses on building resilience in challenging times
March 29, 2023 01:33 PM
 · 
By  Shelby Lindrud
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Montevideo Mayor Erich Winter (left) and Uruguayan Ambassador to the U.S. Andres Augusto Duan Hareau exchanged gifts at a dinner held March 23, 2023 in Montevideo. The mayor is holding a jersey of Uruguay's national soccer team.
Local
Uruguayan ambassador's trade visit to Montevideo, Minnesota, strengthens a relationship that dates to 1905
March 28, 2023 05:30 PM
 · 
By  Tom Cherveny
BBE vs Ortonville 030823 004.jpg
Prep
Boys basketball: Introducing the 2023 West Central Tribune All-Area Team
March 28, 2023 03:54 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Montevideo v BOLD girls basketball 020323 001.jpg
Prep
Girls basketball: Introducing the 2023 West Central Tribune All-Area Team
March 24, 2023 09:01 AM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
LSS logo small.jpg
Local
Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota seeks respite volunteers
March 28, 2023 03:10 PM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report