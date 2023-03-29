PHOTOS: Craft bright with your diamonds

WILLMAR — Bit by bit, a room full of devoted crafters placed row after row of tiny diamond drills on a paper chart as they laughed, told stories and brought to life works of art during a diamond painting program at the Willmar Public Library on Wednesday afternoon.

Diamond painting — described by some as a cross between paint-by-number and cross-stitch — has gained popularity with members of the library staff recently, and so they decided to bring the program to patrons who are avid crafters. According to Willmar Public Library adult services employee Maida Berg, the program was born out of staff suggesting a social time to teach others about diamond painting.

"Crafts are so popular with our patrons, so I definitely foresee doing this more," Berg said following the inaugural program. "It is meditative, cathartic, helps people focus or who just want to relax."

