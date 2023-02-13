PHOTOS: Cub Scouts test skills at Pinewood Derby in New London, Minnesota

NEW LONDON — Excited Cub Scouts with the NLS Scouts Pack 237 eagerly huddled around a long, thin race track in a room of Peace Lutheran Church in New London the morning of Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, for a fun morning of racing action during a Pinewood Derby.

Youngsters were able to reap the benefits of hours of hard work and test their car-building skills against their peers during a series of races. Those who fared the best ended up securing one of many trophies or medals to take home, along with bragging rights for the coming year.

A pair of cars cross the finish line during the NLS Cub Scouts Pack 237 Pinewood Derby at Peace Lutheran Church in New London on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Members of the NLS Cub Scouts Pack 237 prepare to start the day prior to the Pinewood Derby at Peace Lutheran Church in New London on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Cars are lined up ahead of the races during the NLS Cub Scouts Pack 237 Pinewood Derby at Peace Lutheran Church in New London on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Family members use their phones to take video of a race during the NLS Cub Scouts Pack 237 Pinewood Derby at Peace Lutheran Church in New London on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune