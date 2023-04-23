PHOTOS: Dads and daughters dance the night away in Willmar

WILLMAR — The Willmar Community Center was the place to be Saturday evening, as fathers and daughters came out for a fun night of dancing during the first-ever Daddy Daughter Formal.

According to center manager Britta Diem, she was initially hoping at least 100 people would register. She couldn't believe it when 270 eventually registered for the night of dancing for fathers and their daughters.

"It's fun to see them all dressed up and all the tiaras," Diem said with a smile.

Diem recalled similar events up in Duluth during her time in college, and thought it would be a fun event to bring to Willmar. With the warm reception the event received by the community, Diem hopes to bring it back in the future, in addition to holding something for mothers and sons, along with something for the senior citizens so everyone can get in on the fun.

Jeff Halls and daughter Taylin Halls, 12, belt out the lyrics to a song while dancing together at the Daddy Daughter Formal at the Willmar Community Center on Saturday, April 22, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Remidee Gamez, 9, center, dances under the lights at the Daddy Daughter Formal at the Willmar Community Center on Saturday, April 22, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Fathers and their daughters light up the dance floor while dancing at the Daddy Daughter Formal at the Willmar Community Center on Saturday, April 22, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Ben Godbee twirls daughter Miley Godbee, 8, as they dance together at the Daddy Daughter Formal on Saturday, April 22, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

People dance at the first-ever Daddy Daughter Formal at the Willmar Community Center on Saturday, APril 22, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune