PHOTOS: Dads and daughters dance the night away in Willmar

First-ever Daddy Daughter Formal is a smashing success as hundreds register for night of dancing.

Daddy Daughter Dance 042223 001.jpg
Lucas Gronli smiles while dancing with his daughter Evelyn Gronli, 5, as folks take to the dance floor at the beginning of the Daddy Daughter Formal at the Willmar Community Center on Saturday, April 22, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Macy Moore
By Macy Moore
Today at 5:02 PM

WILLMAR — The Willmar Community Center was the place to be Saturday evening, as fathers and daughters came out for a fun night of dancing during the first-ever Daddy Daughter Formal.

According to center manager Britta Diem, she was initially hoping at least 100 people would register. She couldn't believe it when 270 eventually registered for the night of dancing for fathers and their daughters.

"It's fun to see them all dressed up and all the tiaras," Diem said with a smile.

Diem recalled similar events up in Duluth during her time in college, and thought it would be a fun event to bring to Willmar. With the warm reception the event received by the community, Diem hopes to bring it back in the future, in addition to holding something for mothers and sons, along with something for the senior citizens so everyone can get in on the fun.

Daddy Daughter Dance 042223 002.jpg
Jeff Halls and daughter Taylin Halls, 12, belt out the lyrics to a song while dancing together at the Daddy Daughter Formal at the Willmar Community Center on Saturday, April 22, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Daddy Daughter Dance 042223 003.jpg
Remidee Gamez, 9, center, dances under the lights at the Daddy Daughter Formal at the Willmar Community Center on Saturday, April 22, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Daddy Daughter Dance 042223 004.jpg
Fathers and their daughters light up the dance floor while dancing at the Daddy Daughter Formal at the Willmar Community Center on Saturday, April 22, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Daddy Daughter Dance 042223 005.jpg
Ben Godbee twirls daughter Miley Godbee, 8, as they dance together at the Daddy Daughter Formal on Saturday, April 22, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Daddy Daughter Dance 042223 006.jpg
People dance at the first-ever Daddy Daughter Formal at the Willmar Community Center on Saturday, APril 22, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Daddy Daughter Dance 042223 007.jpg
Fathers and daughters slow dance to a song at the Daddy Daughter Formal at the Willmar Community Center on Saturday, April 22, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Macy Moore
By Macy Moore
Macy Moore is an award-winning photojournalist at the West Central Tribune in Willmar, Minnesota.
She can be reached via email: mmoore@wctrib.com or phone: 320.214.4338.
