PHOTOS: Dads and daughters dance the night away in Willmar

An even held by the Willmar chapter of the American Association of University Women included a panel of local mental health care providers and advocates and a chance for audience members to ask questions.
One of the items included in the city of Willmar's extended contract with BKV Group, not to exceed $15,000, is a site concept and cost estimate for remodeling the JCPenney building in the Uptown Willmar mall.
The Willmar City Council unanimously made the decision Monday to give Willmar Ten additional time to present more solid numbers of the cost to renovate the former JCPenney location in the Uptown Willmar mall to become the new community center and city hall.
According to center manager Britta Diem, she was initially hoping at least 100 people would register. She couldn't believe it when 270 eventually registered for the night of dancing for fathers and their daughters.
"It's fun to see them all dressed up and all the tiaras," Diem said with a smile.
Diem recalled similar events up in Duluth during her time in college, and thought it would be a fun event to bring to Willmar. With the warm reception the event received by the community, Diem hopes to bring it back in the future, in addition to holding something for mothers and sons, along with something for the senior citizens so everyone can get in on the fun.
MORE BY MACY MOORE
More Photo Galleries by Macy Moore on Wctrib.com from across west central Minnesota. For quick access, bookmark: wctrib.com/photo-galleries
Law enforcement and community members pay their respects to slain Pope County Sheriff's Deputy Josh Owen during his funeral at Minnewaska Area High School on Saturday, April 22, 2023, in Glenwood, Minnesota.