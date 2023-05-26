PHOTOS: Dozens of veterans, volunteers ready Willmar for Memorial Day

WILLMAR — In 15 minutes flat, approximately 36 veterans and volunteers made quick work as they raised 100 American flags at Willmar's Flags of Honor Memorial in preparation for Memorial Day weekend as the sun rose over the horizon early on Friday, May 26.

After all the flags were raised and checked to ensure they were flying in the wind as intended, the volunteers scattered out to a handful of local cemeteries to distribute approximately 3,000 miniature American flags on the grave markers of veterans.

An American flag blows in the wind after being placed on the grave of a veteran on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Cloverleaf Memorial Park Cemetery in Willmar to start the Memorial Day weekend. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Willmar American Legion Post No. 167 chaplain Darrell Modica plays the bugle call "To The Colors" as veterans gather at the Flags of Honor Memorial to raise flags to start Memorial Day weekend on Friday, May 26, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Willmar volunteer Elaine Simon places an American flag on a veteran's grave Friday, May 26, 2023, at Cloverleaf Memorial Park Cemetery in Willmar to mark Memorial Day. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Allan Simon raises an American flag at the Flags of Honor Memorial on Friday, May 26, 2023, in preparation for Memorial Day on Monday. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

U.S. Marine and Operation Desert Storm veteran John Larson salutes the flag as "To The Colors" is played Friday, May 26, 2023, from the bugle of Darrell Modica as veterans prepare to raise flags at the Flags of Honor Memorial in Willmar in preparation for Memorial Day. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Flags wave in the early morning breeze at the Flags of Honor Memorial on Friday, May 26, 2023, just before Memorial Day weekend. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Gayle Larson, left, and Darrell Modica raise an American flag Friday, May 26, 2023, at the Flags Of Honor Memorial in Willmar in preparation for Memorial Day. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Volunteer Chris Moist places American flags on veteran grave markers at Cloverleaf Memorial Park Cemetery on Friday, May 26, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Marine and Operation Desert Storm veteran John Larson raises an American flag at the Flags of Honor Memorial in Willmar just before the start of Memorial Day weekend on Friday, May 26, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

