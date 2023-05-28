PHOTOS: DREAM Technical Academy holds commencement ceremony in Willmar

WILLMAR
— Students were all smiles Saturday morning at the Willmar Education and Arts Center as
DREAM Technical Academy
held its annual commencement celebration for the class of 2023.
The ceremony saw 23 students walk across the stage, where they were greeted by adviser Aaron Ruter, who gave each student a firm handshake and a well-deserved diploma from the seventh- through 12th-grade public charter school.
The event featured DREAM Technical Academy adviser Dr. Doug Knick as a guest speaker, while graduate Janessa Rodriguez also gave her senior reflections on what the academy meant to her during her short tenure of one year.
After all the students received their diplomas, students were joined by proud parents for hugs, pictures and light refreshments before heading home to enjoy the rest of their Memorial Day weekends.
