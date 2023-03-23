PHOTOS: Eagles take flight, and a bite, along western Minnesota highway in Chippewa County

CHIPPEWA COUNTY — As snow levels continue to drop with a warming trend, wildlife is starting to bounce back following a long, snowy winter here in west central Minnesota.

Earlier this week, at a handful of spots along Minnesota Highway 40 in Chippewa County, gatherings of bald eagles could be seen snacking on animal carcasses revealed through the melting of the snowpack, proving that warmer temperatures, green grasses and a transition away from winter is just around the corner.

A bald eagle soars through the air before feeding on an animal carcass along Minnesota Highway 40 in Chippewa County on Wednesday, March 23, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

A collection of bald eagles gathered along the roadway to feed on roadkill along Minnesota Highway 40 in Chippewa County on Wednesday, March 23, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

A bald eagle scopes out the surroundings while sitting on the surface of the snowpack along Minnesota Highway 40 in Chippewa County on Wednesday, March 23, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

A bald eagle takes flight along Minnesota Highway 40 in Chippewa County on Wednesday, March 23, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune