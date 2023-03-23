PHOTOS: Eagles take flight, and a bite, along western Minnesota highway in Chippewa County
Bald eagles gather for a roadside feast along Minnesota Highway 40 in Chippewa County on Wednesday, March 23, 2023.
CHIPPEWA COUNTY — As snow levels continue to drop with a warming trend, wildlife is starting to bounce back following a long, snowy winter here in west central Minnesota.
Earlier this week, at a handful of spots along Minnesota Highway 40 in Chippewa County, gatherings of bald eagles could be seen snacking on animal carcasses revealed through the melting of the snowpack, proving that warmer temperatures, green grasses and a transition away from winter is just around the corner.
