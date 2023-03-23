99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
PHOTOS: Eagles take flight, and a bite, along western Minnesota highway in Chippewa County

Bald eagles gather for a roadside feast along Minnesota Highway 40 in Chippewa County on Wednesday, March 23, 2023.

Bald Eagle 022223 001.jpg
A bald eagle prepares to land on a deer carcass along Minnesota Highway 40 in Chippewa County on Wednesday, March 23, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Macy Moore
By Macy Moore
Today at 4:04 PM

CHIPPEWA COUNTY — As snow levels continue to drop with a warming trend, wildlife is starting to bounce back following a long, snowy winter here in west central Minnesota.

Earlier this week, at a handful of spots along Minnesota Highway 40 in Chippewa County, gatherings of bald eagles could be seen snacking on animal carcasses revealed through the melting of the snowpack, proving that warmer temperatures, green grasses and a transition away from winter is just around the corner.

Bald Eagle 022223 002.jpg
A bald eagle soars through the air before feeding on an animal carcass along Minnesota Highway 40 in Chippewa County on Wednesday, March 23, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Bald Eagle 022223 003.jpg
A collection of bald eagles gathered along the roadway to feed on roadkill along Minnesota Highway 40 in Chippewa County on Wednesday, March 23, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Bald Eagle 022223 004.jpg
A bald eagle scopes out the surroundings while sitting on the surface of the snowpack along Minnesota Highway 40 in Chippewa County on Wednesday, March 23, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Macy Moore
By Macy Moore
Macy Moore is an award-winning photojournalist at the West Central Tribune in Willmar, Minnesota.
She can be reached via email: mmoore@wctrib.com or phone: 320.214.4338.
