PHOTOS: Fantastic foxes sun themselves near western Minnesota den
Red fox kits are visible from a home den in Chippewa County on Saturday, May 20, 2023.
CHIPPEWA COUNTY — Following a long, cold winter, a family of red foxes, including young kits, could be seen soaking up the warm sun in rural Chippewa County farmland over the weekend.
Only two newborn kits could be seen; however, according to the National Wildlife Federation, female red foxes can deliver anywhere between one and 12 pups per litter.
Young foxes are born between the months of March and May, and are typically born in dens that their mothers make prior to giving birth. The newborn foxes usually stay with their mother and father throughout the summer before heading out on their own during the fall season.
