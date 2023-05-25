99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
PHOTOS: Fantastic foxes sun themselves near western Minnesota den

Red fox kits are visible from a home den in Chippewa County on Saturday, May 20, 2023.

A pair of fox kits sit outside the entrance of their den in Chippewa County on Saturday, May 20, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Macy Moore
By Macy Moore
Today at 5:54 AM

CHIPPEWA COUNTY — Following a long, cold winter, a family of red foxes, including young kits, could be seen soaking up the warm sun in rural Chippewa County farmland over the weekend.

Only two newborn kits could be seen; however, according to the National Wildlife Federation, female red foxes can deliver anywhere between one and 12 pups per litter.

Young foxes are born between the months of March and May, and are typically born in dens that their mothers make prior to giving birth. The newborn foxes usually stay with their mother and father throughout the summer before heading out on their own during the fall season.

A fox kit soaks up dome afternoon sun while lounging outside the entrance of a fox den in Chippewa County on Saturday, May 20, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
A pair of fox kits lounge near the entrance of their den in Chippewa County on Saturday, May 20, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
One fox kit licks its lips as another pokes its head out of the entrance to their den in Chippewa County on Saturday, May 20, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
A fox kit stands at the entrance of its den in Chippewa County on Saturday, May 20, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Macy Moore
By Macy Moore
Macy Moore is an award-winning photojournalist at the West Central Tribune in Willmar, Minnesota.
She can be reached via email: mmoore@wctrib.com or phone: 320.214.4338.
