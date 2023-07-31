Photos: Farm-fresh produce abounds at Willmar-area farmers markets

WILLMAR
— Where else can you buy a tomato the size of your head? If that is something you're looking for, maybe a stop along one of the area's
farmers markets
may prove to be a valuable excursion at the crack of dawn on a Saturday morning.
Over the weekend, Willmar saw three separate farmers markets set up stalls, including the Uptown Willmar Farmers Market, Farmers Market at Robbins Island and the Saturday Farmers Market in Willmar, located at 1301 U.S. Highway 12.
Farmers markets will continue to be held throughout the summer, with some of them stretching into early October.
