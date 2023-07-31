Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Photos: Farm-fresh produce abounds at Willmar-area farmers markets

Farmers markets have arrived for another summer season in Willmar.

Farmers Market 072923 001.jpg
Don Williams, left, hands patron Dan Thorpe a bag of fresh produce during an Uptown Willmar Farmers Market in Willmar on Saturday, July 29, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Macy Moore
By Macy Moore
Today at 4:33 PM

WILLMAR — Where else can you buy a tomato the size of your head? If that is something you're looking for, maybe a stop along one of the area's farmers markets may prove to be a valuable excursion at the crack of dawn on a Saturday morning.

With the summer growing season now in full swing, farm-fresh produce from area farmers can be readily found at a wide variety of local farmers markets throughout the area .

Over the weekend, Willmar saw three separate farmers markets set up stalls, including the Uptown Willmar Farmers Market, Farmers Market at Robbins Island and the Saturday Farmers Market in Willmar, located at 1301 U.S. Highway 12.

Farmers markets will continue to be held throughout the summer, with some of them stretching into early October.

Farmers Market 072923 002.jpg
Larry Larson, of Larson's Premium Sweet Corn, holds a whopper of a tomato in his hand during an Uptown Willmar Farmers Market in Willmar on Saturday, July 29, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Farmers Market 072923 003.jpg
People mingle in an alley between vendors during Farmers Market at Robbins Island in Willmar on Saturday, July 29, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Farmers Market 072923 004.jpg
Bonnie Swenson, of Svea Flower Bed, smiles while talking to a patron during an Uptown Willmar Farmers Market in Willmar on Saturday, July 29, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Farmers Market 072923 005.jpg
Larry Larson, from left, of Larson's Premium Sweet Corn, hands Jackie Zaske a box of tomatoes as Brent Zaske looks on during an Uptown Willmar Farmers Market in Willmar on Saturday, July 29, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Farmers Market 072923 006.jpg
Fresh carrots sit on display during an Uptown Willmar Farmers Market in Willmar on Saturday, July 29, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Farmers Market 072923 007.jpg
People shop around various vendors on site during an Uptown Willmar Farmers Market in Willmar on Saturday, July 29, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Farmers Market 072923 008.jpg
People shop during a Farmers Market at Robbins Island in Willmar on Saturday, July 29, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Macy Moore
By Macy Moore
Macy Moore is an award-winning photojournalist at the West Central Tribune in Willmar, Minnesota.
She can be reached via email: mmoore@wctrib.com or phone: 320.214.4338.
