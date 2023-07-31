Photos: Farm-fresh produce abounds at Willmar-area farmers markets

WILLMAR — Where else can you buy a tomato the size of your head? If that is something you're looking for, maybe a stop along one of the area's farmers markets may prove to be a valuable excursion at the crack of dawn on a Saturday morning.

With the summer growing season now in full swing, farm-fresh produce from area farmers can be readily found at a wide variety of local farmers markets throughout the area .

Over the weekend, Willmar saw three separate farmers markets set up stalls, including the Uptown Willmar Farmers Market, Farmers Market at Robbins Island and the Saturday Farmers Market in Willmar, located at 1301 U.S. Highway 12.

Farmers markets will continue to be held throughout the summer, with some of them stretching into early October.

Larry Larson, of Larson's Premium Sweet Corn, holds a whopper of a tomato in his hand during an Uptown Willmar Farmers Market in Willmar on Saturday, July 29, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

People mingle in an alley between vendors during Farmers Market at Robbins Island in Willmar on Saturday, July 29, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Bonnie Swenson, of Svea Flower Bed, smiles while talking to a patron during an Uptown Willmar Farmers Market in Willmar on Saturday, July 29, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Larry Larson, from left, of Larson's Premium Sweet Corn, hands Jackie Zaske a box of tomatoes as Brent Zaske looks on during an Uptown Willmar Farmers Market in Willmar on Saturday, July 29, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Fresh carrots sit on display during an Uptown Willmar Farmers Market in Willmar on Saturday, July 29, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

People shop around various vendors on site during an Uptown Willmar Farmers Market in Willmar on Saturday, July 29, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune