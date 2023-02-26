PHOTOS: Figure skaters show off skills at Diamond Edge Spring Show

WILLMAR — Figure skaters with the Diamond Edge Figure Skating Club hit the ice over the weekend in a pair of performances for proud parents and community members alike to enjoy as the young athletes put their skills to the test in a number of performances.

This year's theme, "Skate My Name," featured approximately 49 skaters of various ages from across the Willmar Lakes Area. The Diamond Edge Figure Skating Club is currently in its 23rd year.

In addition to numerous numbers, the show also featured guest skater Ryan Bradley, a 2011 U.S. National Champion, 2008 Skate Canada International silver medalist and a three-time collegiate champion.

Figure skaters perform during the annual Diamond Edge Spring Show at the Willmar Civic Center on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Harris Fosso, center, and other dancers perform to "That's Not My Name" during the annual Diamond Edge Spring Show at the Willmar Civic Center on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

A figure skater glides across the ice while performing to "That's Not My Name" during the annual Diamond Edge Spring Show at the Willmar Civic Center on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Figure skaters perform to "Vienna" during the annual Diamond Edge Spring Show at the Willmar Civic Center on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Guest skater Ryan Bradley performs a flip on the ice during the annual Diamond Edge Spring Show at the Willmar Civic Center on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Figure skaters bring the American flag onto the ice for the National Anthem during the annual Diamond Edge Spring Show at the Willmar Civic Center on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

