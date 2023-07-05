PHOTOS: Fireworks light up Green Lake for Fourth of July in Spicer, Minnesota

SPICER — After days of fun activities for folks of all ages in Spicer for the Fourth of July, folks capped off the busy holiday by watching a spectacle in the sky as fireworks danced in the air over the open waters of Green Lake on Tuesday evening.

Hundreds packed into a remote corner of Pirrotta Park to watch from a safe distance as fireworks were set off at the town dock nearby. Out on the lake, hundreds of illuminated boats full of spectators watched the show as well.

Earlier in the day, folks had a chance to view the Grand Day Parade, grill a burger or two with friends and family at Saulsbury Beach, or catch a few waves while water skiing on the lake.

People are illuminated by fireworks bursting high in the sky above them while watching the annual Fourth of July fireworks show from Pirrotta Park in Spicer on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Fireworks explode over Green Lake during a Fourth of July celebration in Spicer on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

People watch the annual Fourth of July fireworks show from the beach of Green Lake in Spicer on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Firefighters set off fireworks during Spicer's Fourth of July celebration on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Israel Hernandez walks hand-in-hand with his daughter, Analeah Hernandez, 6, along the edge of Green Lake in Spicer while waiting for the Fourth of July fireworks show to begin on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

People enjoy a sunny afternoon together at Green Lake during the Fourth of July celebration in Spicer on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

People enjoy a sunny afternoon together at Green Lake during the Fourth of July celebration in Spicer on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

