PHOTOS: Fireworks light up Green Lake for Fourth of July in Spicer, Minnesota

People gather along Green Lake to watch vivid hues illuminate the night sky as Fourth of July draws to a close.

Spicer Fourth of July fireworks 070423 001.jpg
People watch the annual Fourth of July fireworks show from the edge of Pirrotta Park in downtown Spicer on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. The vivid spectacle wrapped up multiple days worth of events during the community-wide celebration.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Macy Moore
By Macy Moore
Today at 3:00 PM

SPICER — After days of fun activities for folks of all ages in Spicer for the Fourth of July, folks capped off the busy holiday by watching a spectacle in the sky as fireworks danced in the air over the open waters of Green Lake on Tuesday evening.

Hundreds packed into a remote corner of Pirrotta Park to watch from a safe distance as fireworks were set off at the town dock nearby. Out on the lake, hundreds of illuminated boats full of spectators watched the show as well.

Earlier in the day, folks had a chance to view the Grand Day Parade, grill a burger or two with friends and family at Saulsbury Beach, or catch a few waves while water skiing on the lake.

Spicer Fourth of July fireworks 070423 002.jpg
People are illuminated by fireworks bursting high in the sky above them while watching the annual Fourth of July fireworks show from Pirrotta Park in Spicer on Tuesday, July 4, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Spicer Fourth of July fireworks 070423 003.jpg
Fireworks explode over Green Lake during a Fourth of July celebration in Spicer on Tuesday, July 4, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Spicer Fourth of July fireworks 070423 004.jpg
People watch the annual Fourth of July fireworks show from the beach of Green Lake in Spicer on Tuesday, July 4, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Spicer Fourth of July fireworks 070423 005.jpg
Firefighters set off fireworks during Spicer's Fourth of July celebration on Tuesday, July 4, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Spicer Fourth of July 070423 001.jpg
Spicer Fourth of July fireworks 070423 006.jpg
Israel Hernandez walks hand-in-hand with his daughter, Analeah Hernandez, 6, along the edge of Green Lake in Spicer while waiting for the Fourth of July fireworks show to begin on Tuesday, July 4, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Spicer Fourth of July fireworks 070423 007.jpg
People enjoy a sunny afternoon together at Green Lake during the Fourth of July celebration in Spicer on Tuesday, July 4, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Spicer Fourth of July fireworks 070423 008.jpg
People enjoy a sunny afternoon together at Green Lake during the Fourth of July celebration in Spicer on Tuesday, July 4, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Spicer Fourth of July fireworks 070423 009.jpg
People enjoy a nice afternoon on Green Lake during the Fourth of July holiday in Spicer on Tuesday, July 4, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Macy Moore
By Macy Moore
Macy Moore is an award-winning photojournalist at the West Central Tribune in Willmar, Minnesota.
She can be reached via email: mmoore@wctrib.com or phone: 320.214.4338.
