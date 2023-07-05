PHOTOS: Fireworks light up Green Lake for Fourth of July in Spicer, Minnesota
People gather along Green Lake to watch vivid hues illuminate the night sky as Fourth of July draws to a close.
SPICER — After days of fun activities for folks of all ages in Spicer for the Fourth of July, folks capped off the busy holiday by watching a spectacle in the sky as fireworks danced in the air over the open waters of Green Lake on Tuesday evening.
Hundreds packed into a remote corner of Pirrotta Park to watch from a safe distance as fireworks were set off at the town dock nearby. Out on the lake, hundreds of illuminated boats full of spectators watched the show as well.
Earlier in the day, folks had a chance to view the Grand Day Parade, grill a burger or two with friends and family at Saulsbury Beach, or catch a few waves while water skiing on the lake.
