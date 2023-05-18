PHOTOS: Flowers, trees and green grass make a resurgence in west central Minnesota after sunny skies
Area trees, foliage burst back to life as temperatures and long, sunny days mark their return this spring season.
SPICER — Spring seems all the sweeter this year around. There's just something about the resurgence of vibrant green grasses, budding trees and sounds of birds singing at the crack of dawn that will make any avid outdoor enthusiast eager to get back outside as spring is now in full bloom around Kandiyohi County.
As plants slowly come out of their dormant phases following a long, cold winter, folks will have plenty of opportunities this coming week to get outside and enjoy the return of spring and all the beauty that comes with the recent warm-up.
According to the National Weather Service, the next day forecast for sun will be Friday, when it will be partly sunny and breezy during the day with a high of 59. Saturday will warm to 72 for a daytime high with sunny skies.
