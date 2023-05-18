PHOTOS: Flowers, trees and green grass make a resurgence in west central Minnesota after sunny skies

SPICER — Spring seems all the sweeter this year around. There's just something about the resurgence of vibrant green grasses, budding trees and sounds of birds singing at the crack of dawn that will make any avid outdoor enthusiast eager to get back outside as spring is now in full bloom around Kandiyohi County.

As plants slowly come out of their dormant phases following a long, cold winter, folks will have plenty of opportunities this coming week to get outside and enjoy the return of spring and all the beauty that comes with the recent warm-up.

According to the National Weather Service, the next day forecast for sun will be Friday, when it will be partly sunny and breezy during the day with a high of 59. Saturday will warm to 72 for a daytime high with sunny skies.

A yellow warbler departs a branch of a tree that is in the early stages of budding back out for spring and summer in Spicer on Sunday, May 14, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

A vibrant flower emerges from the soil in downtown Spicer on Tuesday, May 16, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

A bumblebee collects pollen on the flowers of a budding tree in New London on Tuesday, May 16, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

A sea of vibrant green grasses and budding trees surround people as they walk a dog along Glacial Ridge Trail in Spicer on Tuesday, May 16, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

A tree starts to bud out as spring weather arrives in Kandiyohi County on Tuesday, May 16, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Tulips shine in the early morning sun along Lake Avenue in downtown Spicer on Tuesday, May 16, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune