PHOTOS: Flowers, trees and green grass make a resurgence in west central Minnesota after sunny skies

Area trees, foliage burst back to life as temperatures and long, sunny days mark their return this spring season.

Spring in Bloom 051723 001.jpg
Flower buds emerge on a tree in downtown Spicer the morning of Tuesday, May 16, 2023, as the spring season comes full bloom in Kandiyohi County following a long winter.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Macy Moore
By Macy Moore
Today at 5:30 AM

SPICER — Spring seems all the sweeter this year around. There's just something about the resurgence of vibrant green grasses, budding trees and sounds of birds singing at the crack of dawn that will make any avid outdoor enthusiast eager to get back outside as spring is now in full bloom around Kandiyohi County.

As plants slowly come out of their dormant phases following a long, cold winter, folks will have plenty of opportunities this coming week to get outside and enjoy the return of spring and all the beauty that comes with the recent warm-up.

According to the National Weather Service, the next day forecast for sun will be Friday, when it will be partly sunny and breezy during the day with a high of 59. Saturday will warm to 72 for a daytime high with sunny skies.

Spring in Bloom 051723 002.jpg
A yellow warbler departs a branch of a tree that is in the early stages of budding back out for spring and summer in Spicer on Sunday, May 14, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Spring in Bloom 051723 003.jpg
A vibrant flower emerges from the soil in downtown Spicer on Tuesday, May 16, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Spring in Bloom 051723 004.jpg
A bumblebee collects pollen on the flowers of a budding tree in New London on Tuesday, May 16, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Spring in Bloom 051723 005.jpg
A sea of vibrant green grasses and budding trees surround people as they walk a dog along Glacial Ridge Trail in Spicer on Tuesday, May 16, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Spring in Bloom 051723 006.jpg
A tree starts to bud out as spring weather arrives in Kandiyohi County on Tuesday, May 16, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Spring in Bloom 051723 007.jpg
Tulips shine in the early morning sun along Lake Avenue in downtown Spicer on Tuesday, May 16, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Spring in Bloom 051723 008.jpg
A downtown New London tree starts to bud out as spring officially arrives in Kandiyohi County on Tuesday, May 16, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Macy Moore
By Macy Moore
Macy Moore is an award-winning photojournalist at the West Central Tribune in Willmar, Minnesota.
She can be reached via email: mmoore@wctrib.com or phone: 320.214.4338.
