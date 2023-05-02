99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, May 2

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

PHOTOS: Healthy Kids Day returns to Kandiyohi County Area Family YMCA

Vendors, games and a color run for kiddos highlight annual Healthy Kids Day on Saturday, April 29, 2023, in Willmar.

Healthy Kids Day 042923 001.jpg
Youngsters take off from the starting line for a color run during Healthy Kids Day at the Kandiyohi County Area Family YMCA in Willmar on Saturday, April 29, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Macy Moore
By Macy Moore
Today at 5:26 AM

WILLMAR — On Saturday, it was all about the kids over at the Kandiyohi County Area Family YMCA, as the organization opened its doors to dozens of children and their families during this year's Healthy Kids Day.

The first 100 kids in the door received a free bicycle helmet, courtesy of Kandiyohi-Renville County SHIP. After registering, families could check out 18 vendors on-site, including Willmar Stingers baseball, Main Pointe Dance Studio and Willmar Public Library, to name a few.

According to Kandiyohi County Area Family YMCA senior director Missy Fike, the day was all about connecting the community.

"This shows all of the opportunities kids have in our community to participate in," she said. "It's just a great way to promote healthy activities."

Midway through the morning event, children headed outside to run as many laps as their tiny legs would carry them in the color run. Various stations around the course had people with colored chalk who would spray the children to make for a very colorful and cheerful experience for all involved.

ADVERTISEMENT

Healthy Kids Day 042923 002.jpg
Pamela Fox, director of the YMCA's Early Learning Center in Spicer, fits a free helmet on Easton Miller, 4, during Healthy Kids Day at the Kandiyohi County Area Family YMCA in Willmar on Saturday, April 29, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Healthy Kids Day 042923 003.jpg
Children run and play in the lawn during Healthy Kids Day at the Kandiyohi County Area Family YMCA in Willmar on Saturday, April 29, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Healthy Kids Day 042923 004.jpg
Millie Chapman, 4, traces her hand while taking part in arts and crafts at the Girl Scouts booth during Healthy Kids Day at the Kandiyohi County Area Family YMCA in Willmar on Saturday, April 29, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
MORE BY MACY MOORE
More Photo Galleries by Macy Moore on Wctrib.com from across west central Minnesota. For quick access, bookmark: wctrib.com/photo-galleries
The Village Children's Museum 042823 001.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: The Village Children's Museum celebrates five years
New ambulance exhibit donated by CentraCare revealed at museum's five-year celebration on Friday, April 28, 2023.
April 30, 2023 01:11 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Waterfowl 042623 001.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: Open waters usher in return of waterfowl to Kandiyohi County
As area lakes and streams thaw, waterfowl moving north inundate open waters throughout Kandiyohi County.
April 28, 2023 06:04 AM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Ridgewater K9 Statue 042623 001.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: Ridgewater welders unveil K-9 statue to honor law enforcement
Members of the Ridgewater Welding program constructed a life-size stainless steel German shepherd sculpture, which will be displayed at the Law Enforcement Center.
April 26, 2023 03:59 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Drum circle 041223 001.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: Willmar Community Center begins hosting weekly drum circles Wednesday evenings
A weekly drum circle on Wednesdays at the Willmar Community Center focuses on community, engagement and a way to decompress while having a little fun.
April 25, 2023 06:12 AM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Daddy Daughter Dance 042223 001.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: Dads and daughters dance the night away in Willmar
First-ever Daddy Daughter Formal is a smashing success as hundreds register for night of dancing.
April 23, 2023 05:02 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Deputy Josh Owen Funeral 042223 001.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: Slain Pope County Sheriff's Deputy Josh Owen laid to rest
Law enforcement and community members pay their respects to slain Pope County Sheriff's Deputy Josh Owen during his funeral at Minnewaska Area High School on Saturday, April 22, 2023, in Glenwood, Minnesota.
April 22, 2023 03:22 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Life Connections 042123 001.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: Musical acts, speakers and vendors convene at Life Connections event in Willmar
Folks gathered for music, guest speakers and more at the Willmar Civic Center during the annual Life Connections event on Friday, April 21, 2023.
April 21, 2023 05:52 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Skinnfeller 041523 001.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: Students craft beautiful Norwegian skinnfell items at workshop in Milan, Minnesota
Karen Aakre passes along Norwegian skinfeller teachings during a two-day course at Milan Village Arts School.
April 20, 2023 06:45 AM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Area flooding 041523 007.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: Flooding scenes on April 15, 2023, in west central Minnesota
Photographer Macy Moore captured some of the scenes along the Minnnesota and Chippewa rivers, which were near major flood levels on Saturday, April 15, 2023.
April 16, 2023 05:51 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Junk Journal Art Program 041123 002.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: Crafters give junk a new lease on life in Willmar Public Library program
Folks learn how to turn junk into journals at the Willmar Public Library on Tuesday, April 11, 2023.
April 13, 2023 05:26 AM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
The Andrews Brothers 040723 004.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: The Barn Theatre presents 'The Andrews Brothers'
Hilarity ensues as The Barn Theatre invites folks to travel back in time to the middle of World War II in "The Andrews Brothers."
April 11, 2023 04:11 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Raymond Train Derailment 040523 001.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: Raymond train derailment cleanup efforts continue
Following a 22-car BNSF train derailment during the early-morning hours of Thursday, March 30, 2023, workers continue cleaning up the site this week.
April 05, 2023 04:11 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
President Biden Visit 040323 018.jpg
Minnesota
PHOTOS: President Biden visits Minnesota engine plant Monday
The president brought his "Investing in America" tour on April 3, 2023, to Cummins Power Generation plant in Fridley, Minnesota.
April 03, 2023 06:04 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Raymond Train Derailment 033023 020.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: BNSF train derailment in Raymond
Residents evacuated from their homes after a BNSF train derailed at 1 a.m. in Raymond on Thursday, March 30, 2023.
March 30, 2023 06:03 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Diamond Painting 032923 001.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: Craft bright with your diamonds
Unique crafting style brings folks together for an afternoon of chit-chat and crafting at Willmar Public Library.
March 29, 2023 05:16 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
PWELC climbing wall 032423 001.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: Youngsters test their skills at Prairie Woods Environmental Learning Center climbing wall
As a part of its public programming offerings, Prairie Woods Environmental Learning Center in rural Spicer allows children to give rock climbing a try.
March 29, 2023 06:06 AM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Little Crow Archers Club Fun Shoot 032523 001.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: Archers face off in friendly Fun Shoot competition
The Little Crow Archers Club brought together 12 archers to compete in the annual Fun Shoot on Saturday, March 25, 2023, in Willmar.
March 27, 2023 04:11 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
West Central Connection Chorus 032523 001.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: West Central Connection Chorus holds Spring Show
Music lovers packed the Willmar Education and Arts Center on Saturday, March 25, 2023, for the annual West Central Connection Chorus Spring Show.
March 26, 2023 02:41 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Northern Lights 032423 001.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: Mother Nature puts on a late-night light show
Northern lights illuminate the night sky over west central Minnesota on Thursday, March 23, 2023.
March 24, 2023 02:22 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Bald Eagle 022223 001.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: Eagles take flight, and a bite, along western Minnesota highway in Chippewa County
Bald eagles gather for a roadside feast along Minnesota Highway 40 in Chippewa County on Wednesday, March 23, 2023.
March 23, 2023 04:04 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
People stroll down 13th Street North while taking part in the annual St. Patrick's Parade in downtown Benson on Saturday, March 18, 2023.
Local
PHOTOS: Benson endures bitter temps for St. Patrick's Day parade
Community members braved sub-zero wind chills to celebrate at the annual St. Patrick's Day parade downtown on Saturday, March 18, 2023.
March 20, 2023 06:33 AM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
State Basketball 031723 003.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: BOLD Warriors vs. Hayfield, Class A semifinals, Friday, March 17, 2023
The BOLD Warriors played Hayfield at Williams Arena in Minneapolis on Friday, March 17, 2023.
March 18, 2023 09:43 AM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
State Basketball 031723 002.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: BBE Jaguars vs. Mountain Iron-Buhl, Class A semifinals, Friday, March 17, 2023
The BBE Jaguars played Mountain Iron-Buhl at Williams Arena in Minneapolis on Friday, March 17, 2023.
March 17, 2023 05:02 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Latin Dance Night 031123 001.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: New London Little Theatre features Latin Dance Night
Monthly dance gatherings feature differing dance genres for locals to learn at New London's Little Theatre Auditorium.
March 13, 2023 04:53 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
BBE vs Barnum 031023 008.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: BBE Jaguars Section 5A girls basketball championship March 10, 2023
The BBE Jaguars defeated Barnum 76-50 to win the Section 5A girls basketball championship on March 10, 2023.
March 11, 2023 07:47 AM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Willmar boys basketball v St. Cloud Tech 030723 004.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: Cardinals fall to St. Cloud Tech in Section 8AAA quarterfinals
Willmar falls to Tech 80-44 in the Section 8AAA quarterfinals at St. Cloud Tech High School in St. Cloud on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.
March 08, 2023 11:31 AM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
State Wrestling Finals 030423 0013.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: State Wrestling Tournament - Individuals - March 4, 2023
Here are photos of the second day of individual competition Saturday, March 4, at the Minnesota State Wrestling Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
March 05, 2023 12:18 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
The Jaguars of BBE compete against Caledonia/Houston during the semifinals of the Class A State Team Championships at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Thursday, March 2, 2023.
Prep
PHOTOS: BBE Jaguars compete at Class A State Wrestling Team Championships
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa grapplers secured a 4th place finish at Class A State Wrestling Team Championships at the Xcel Energy Center on Thursday, March 2, 2023.
March 03, 2023 12:12 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
United State Wrestling 030223 004.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: Team United compete at Class AA State Wrestling Team Championships
Dawson-Boyd/LQPV/Montevideo secures consolation title at Class AA State Wrestling Team Championships at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Thursday, March 2, 2023.
March 03, 2023 10:45 AM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Kandiyohi Men’s Club Community Game Day 022523 001.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: Community Game Day helps beat the winter blues in Kandiyohi, Minnesota
Community comes together for an afternoon of fun and games during the second-ever Kandiyohi Men’s Club Community Game Day.
February 28, 2023 05:46 AM
 · 
By  Macy Moore

Healthy Kids Day 042923 005.jpg
Runners are doused with colored chalk during the color run during Healthy Kids Day at the Kandiyohi County Area Family YMCA in Willmar on Saturday, April 29, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Healthy Kids Day 042923 006.jpg
Children and their parents mingle among 18 community vendors during Healthy Kids Day at the Kandiyohi County Area Family YMCA in Willmar on Saturday, April 29, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Healthy Kids Day 042923 007.jpg
Brooks Fellows, 4, throws a frisbee to mother Jill Fellows during Healthy Kids Day at the Kandiyohi County Area Family YMCA in Willmar on Saturday, April 29, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Related:
A pair of white lilies against a reflective background.
Local
Funeral service listing published May 2, 2023
Area funerals scheduled through May 8, 2023
May 02, 2023 06:02 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Stock art of red and blue emergency lights atop a police vehicle.
Local
Records published May 2, 2023
The Tribune publishes Records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are written by Tribune staff members based on information contained in public documents from the state court system and from law enforcement agencies. It is the Tribune’s policy that this column contain a complete record. Requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.
May 02, 2023 04:59 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
ACGC vs. BBE, 050123.008.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: ACGC Falcons vs. BBE Jaguars, Monday, May 1, 2023
ACGC sweeps BBE in a Central Minnesota Conference doubleheader at Grove City.
May 01, 2023 10:48 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
DSC_0677.JPG
Minnesota
Legislature picks 4 new University of Minnesota regents, including nurse union leader, ex-health CEO
Interim board member Tadd Johnson, a former University of Minnesota Duluth graduate studies director, was elected to a full term. Johnson is the first Native American regent.
May 01, 2023 08:53 PM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier
3313901+Missing-Person.jpg
Breaking News
Local
Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office locates body in Ringo Lake while searching for Spicer, Minnesota, man
The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office located a body on Monday in a lake north of Willmar while searching for 40-year-old Jason Dimler. He was reported missing Thursday and his vehicle was found near the lake.
May 01, 2023 06:58 PM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
truck-crash.jpg
Local
Woman, three children injured in crash on Minnesota Highway 15 in St. Augusta
One woman and three juveniles in one vehicle all suffered non-life-threatening injuries after a crash on Minnesota Highway 15 near the intersection of Stearns County Road 141. All those injured were taken to CentraCare — St. Cloud Hospital for treatment.
May 01, 2023 04:33 PM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
4498770+ambulance_0.jpg
Local
Police identify man injured in single-vehicle crash Saturday in Willmar
Jakob Larson, 27, of Willmar, was identified as the driver who was transported Saturday to Rice Memorial Hospital in Willmar after a reported crash at the U.S. Highway 12 bypass in Willmar. According to Police Chief Jim Felt, Larson's condition was unknown Monday morning.
May 01, 2023 10:13 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
050123.N.WCT.YMAggregateMapping.jpg
Local
Department of Natural Resources to conduct aggregate mapping project in Yellow Medicine County
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is beginning an aggregate study in Yellow Medicine County as need grows.
May 01, 2023 07:11 AM
 · 
By  Tom Cherveny
A pair of white lilies against a reflective background.
Local
Funeral service listing published May 1, 2023
Area funerals scheduled through May 6, 2023
May 01, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Stock art of red and blue emergency lights atop a police vehicle.
Local
Records published May 1, 2023
The Tribune publishes Records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are written by Tribune staff members based on information contained in public documents from the state court system and from law enforcement agencies. It is the Tribune’s policy that this column contain a complete record. Requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.
May 01, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report

Macy Moore
By Macy Moore
Macy Moore is an award-winning photojournalist at the West Central Tribune in Willmar, Minnesota.
She can be reached via email: mmoore@wctrib.com or phone: 320.214.4338.
What To Read Next
2767778+pursuit.jpg
Local
Minneapolis man taken into custody in Meeker County after police pursuit reported to have reached 100 mph
May 01, 2023 01:34 PM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
construction-ahead.jpg
Local
MnDOT to begin two projects in May to replace, repair bridges in Swift County
April 30, 2023 09:22 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
102821.N.WCT.CoAdminReview
Local
Kandiyohi County Board to hear multiple presentations at Tuesday meeting
April 30, 2023 07:35 AM
 · 
By  Shelby Lindrud
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Willmar Track and Field Invitational, 042523.009.jpg
Columns
Kelly Boldan: This throwers' relay photo was appropriate
April 28, 2023 03:09 PM
 · 
By  Kelly Boldan
Baseball logo
Prep
Baseball roundup: NLS Wildcats crank up the offense to beat Dassel-Cokato
May 01, 2023 10:42 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Tribune's golf roundup
Prep
Golf roundup: Willmar girls 3rd at home CLC meet
May 01, 2023 10:42 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
NLS' Kenneth Schmiesing sizes up the ball for a return shot in the No. 1 singles match against YME on Monday, May 1, 2023 at NLS High School in New London.
Prep
Boys tennis: NLS Wildcats cruise past YME Sting, 7-0
May 01, 2023 10:36 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown