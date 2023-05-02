PHOTOS: Healthy Kids Day returns to Kandiyohi County Area Family YMCA

WILLMAR — On Saturday, it was all about the kids over at the Kandiyohi County Area Family YMCA, as the organization opened its doors to dozens of children and their families during this year's Healthy Kids Day.

The first 100 kids in the door received a free bicycle helmet, courtesy of Kandiyohi-Renville County SHIP. After registering, families could check out 18 vendors on-site, including Willmar Stingers baseball, Main Pointe Dance Studio and Willmar Public Library, to name a few.

According to Kandiyohi County Area Family YMCA senior director Missy Fike, the day was all about connecting the community.

"This shows all of the opportunities kids have in our community to participate in," she said. "It's just a great way to promote healthy activities."

Midway through the morning event, children headed outside to run as many laps as their tiny legs would carry them in the color run. Various stations around the course had people with colored chalk who would spray the children to make for a very colorful and cheerful experience for all involved.

Pamela Fox, director of the YMCA's Early Learning Center in Spicer, fits a free helmet on Easton Miller, 4, during Healthy Kids Day at the Kandiyohi County Area Family YMCA in Willmar on Saturday, April 29, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Children run and play in the lawn during Healthy Kids Day at the Kandiyohi County Area Family YMCA in Willmar on Saturday, April 29, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Millie Chapman, 4, traces her hand while taking part in arts and crafts at the Girl Scouts booth during Healthy Kids Day at the Kandiyohi County Area Family YMCA in Willmar on Saturday, April 29, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Runners are doused with colored chalk during the color run during Healthy Kids Day at the Kandiyohi County Area Family YMCA in Willmar on Saturday, April 29, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Children and their parents mingle among 18 community vendors during Healthy Kids Day at the Kandiyohi County Area Family YMCA in Willmar on Saturday, April 29, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune