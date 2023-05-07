PHOTOS: Hundreds turn out to watch NLS prom grand march

NEW LONDON — Cloudy skies and a light mist of rain couldn't deter countless parents, friends and community members from gathering in full force at New London-Spicer High School on Saturday, May 6, as students dressed in their finest attire arrived in style for the grand march portion of this year's prom.

Prom dates pulled up to the school to a sea of people cheering them on as they walked the sidewalks and into the school's Performing Arts Center for an indoor grand march. Following the introductions of each couple attending, students took part in a special program before heading to Little Crow Country Club for dinner and a night of dancing.

Danika Olson waves to the crowd while being driven around the school by date Gavin Norstedt during New London-Spicer High School's grand march prior to prom on Saturday, May 6, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Cars lap the school during New London-Spicer High School's grand march prior to prom on Saturday, May 6, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Joe Brouwer steps out of a 1979 Ford pickup before helping date Abby Vanderwerf out of the truck during New London-Spicer High School's grand march prior to prom on Saturday, May 6, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Emma Reuss waits for grand march to begin in the hallway of New London-Spicer High School during prom on Saturday, May 6, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

A prom attendee carries a floral arrangement with her during New London-Spicer High School's grand march prior to prom on Saturday, May 6, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Isaiah Halvorson opens the door for date Layna Tuchtenhagen during New London-Spicer High School's grand march prior to prom on Saturday, May 6, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Brycen Christensen and date Ellary Peterson walk through the crowds during New London-Spicer High School's grand march prior to prom on Saturday, May 6, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Prom couples drive around the school during New London-Spicer High School's grand march on Saturday, May 6, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Prom attendees arrive to New London-Spicer High School for this year's prom grand march on Saturday, May 6, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Paul Meier, at right, and date Zinia Jansen arrive to the school during New London-Spicer High School's grand march prior to prom on Saturday, May 6, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Prom attendees arrive to New London-Spicer High School for this year's prom grand march on Saturday, May 6, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Prom attendees arrive to New London-Spicer High School for this year's prom grand march on Saturday, May 6, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune