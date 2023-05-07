99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, May 6

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

PHOTOS: Hundreds turn out to watch NLS prom grand march

Proud parents, family and friends fill sidewalks and theatre to watch students in prom grand march on Saturday, May 6, 2023.

NLS prom 050623 001.jpg
A couple walks through a corridor of spectators during New London-Spicer High School's grand march prior to prom on Saturday, May 6, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Macy Moore
By Macy Moore
Today at 8:11 PM

NEW LONDON — Cloudy skies and a light mist of rain couldn't deter countless parents, friends and community members from gathering in full force at New London-Spicer High School on Saturday, May 6, as students dressed in their finest attire arrived in style for the grand march portion of this year's prom.

Prom dates pulled up to the school to a sea of people cheering them on as they walked the sidewalks and into the school's Performing Arts Center for an indoor grand march. Following the introductions of each couple attending, students took part in a special program before heading to Little Crow Country Club for dinner and a night of dancing.

NLS prom 050623 002.jpg
Danika Olson waves to the crowd while being driven around the school by date Gavin Norstedt during New London-Spicer High School's grand march prior to prom on Saturday, May 6, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
NLS prom 050623 003.jpg
Cars lap the school during New London-Spicer High School's grand march prior to prom on Saturday, May 6, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
NLS prom 050623 004.jpg
Joe Brouwer steps out of a 1979 Ford pickup before helping date Abby Vanderwerf out of the truck during New London-Spicer High School's grand march prior to prom on Saturday, May 6, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
MORE BY MACY MOORE
More Photo Galleries by Macy Moore on Wctrib.com from across west central Minnesota. For quick access, bookmark: wctrib.com/photo-galleries
Willmar Senior High Prom 050523 001.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: Prom brings a night under the prairie stars for Willmar students
Willmar Senior High School hosted grand march and prom festivities on Friday, May 5, 2023.
May 05, 2023 09:04 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Staff Prom 050423 001.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: Willmar Senior High School staff light up the hallways for staff prom
On May 4, 2023, the day before this year's Willmar Senior High School prom, school staff dress up for staff prom.
May 04, 2023 04:45 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Bike To School Day 050323 001.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: Willmar students take part in Bike & Roll to School Day
Children bike, roll and ride scooters to school during National Bike & Roll to School Day on Wednesday, May 3, 2023.
May 04, 2023 05:27 AM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Healthy Kids Day 042923 001.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: Healthy Kids Day returns to Kandiyohi County Area Family YMCA
Vendors, games and a color run for kiddos highlight annual Healthy Kids Day on Saturday, April 29, 2023, in Willmar.
May 02, 2023 05:26 AM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
The Village Children's Museum 042823 001.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: The Village Children's Museum celebrates five years
New ambulance exhibit donated by CentraCare revealed at museum's five-year celebration on Friday, April 28, 2023.
April 30, 2023 01:11 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Waterfowl 042623 001.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: Open waters usher in return of waterfowl to Kandiyohi County
As area lakes and streams thaw, waterfowl moving north inundate open waters throughout Kandiyohi County.
April 28, 2023 06:04 AM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Ridgewater K9 Statue 042623 001.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: Ridgewater welders unveil K-9 statue to honor law enforcement
Members of the Ridgewater Welding program constructed a life-size stainless steel German shepherd sculpture, which will be displayed at the Law Enforcement Center.
April 26, 2023 03:59 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Drum circle 041223 001.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: Willmar Community Center begins hosting weekly drum circles Wednesday evenings
A weekly drum circle on Wednesdays at the Willmar Community Center focuses on community, engagement and a way to decompress while having a little fun.
April 25, 2023 06:12 AM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Daddy Daughter Dance 042223 001.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: Dads and daughters dance the night away in Willmar
First-ever Daddy Daughter Formal is a smashing success as hundreds register for night of dancing.
April 23, 2023 05:02 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Deputy Josh Owen Funeral 042223 001.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: Slain Pope County Sheriff's Deputy Josh Owen laid to rest
Law enforcement and community members pay their respects to slain Pope County Sheriff's Deputy Josh Owen during his funeral at Minnewaska Area High School on Saturday, April 22, 2023, in Glenwood, Minnesota.
April 22, 2023 03:22 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Life Connections 042123 001.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: Musical acts, speakers and vendors convene at Life Connections event in Willmar
Folks gathered for music, guest speakers and more at the Willmar Civic Center during the annual Life Connections event on Friday, April 21, 2023.
April 21, 2023 05:52 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Skinnfeller 041523 001.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: Students craft beautiful Norwegian skinnfell items at workshop in Milan, Minnesota
Karen Aakre passes along Norwegian skinfeller teachings during a two-day course at Milan Village Arts School.
April 20, 2023 06:45 AM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Area flooding 041523 007.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: Flooding scenes on April 15, 2023, in west central Minnesota
Photographer Macy Moore captured some of the scenes along the Minnnesota and Chippewa rivers, which were near major flood levels on Saturday, April 15, 2023.
April 16, 2023 05:51 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Junk Journal Art Program 041123 002.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: Crafters give junk a new lease on life in Willmar Public Library program
Folks learn how to turn junk into journals at the Willmar Public Library on Tuesday, April 11, 2023.
April 13, 2023 05:26 AM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
The Andrews Brothers 040723 004.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: The Barn Theatre presents 'The Andrews Brothers'
Hilarity ensues as The Barn Theatre invites folks to travel back in time to the middle of World War II in "The Andrews Brothers."
April 11, 2023 04:11 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Raymond Train Derailment 040523 001.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: Raymond train derailment cleanup efforts continue
Following a 22-car BNSF train derailment during the early-morning hours of Thursday, March 30, 2023, workers continue cleaning up the site this week.
April 05, 2023 04:11 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
President Biden Visit 040323 018.jpg
Minnesota
PHOTOS: President Biden visits Minnesota engine plant Monday
The president brought his "Investing in America" tour on April 3, 2023, to Cummins Power Generation plant in Fridley, Minnesota.
April 03, 2023 06:04 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Raymond Train Derailment 033023 020.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: BNSF train derailment in Raymond
Residents evacuated from their homes after a BNSF train derailed at 1 a.m. in Raymond on Thursday, March 30, 2023.
March 30, 2023 06:03 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Diamond Painting 032923 001.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: Craft bright with your diamonds
Unique crafting style brings folks together for an afternoon of chit-chat and crafting at Willmar Public Library.
March 29, 2023 05:16 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
PWELC climbing wall 032423 001.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: Youngsters test their skills at Prairie Woods Environmental Learning Center climbing wall
As a part of its public programming offerings, Prairie Woods Environmental Learning Center in rural Spicer allows children to give rock climbing a try.
March 29, 2023 06:06 AM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Little Crow Archers Club Fun Shoot 032523 001.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: Archers face off in friendly Fun Shoot competition
The Little Crow Archers Club brought together 12 archers to compete in the annual Fun Shoot on Saturday, March 25, 2023, in Willmar.
March 27, 2023 04:11 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
West Central Connection Chorus 032523 001.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: West Central Connection Chorus holds Spring Show
Music lovers packed the Willmar Education and Arts Center on Saturday, March 25, 2023, for the annual West Central Connection Chorus Spring Show.
March 26, 2023 02:41 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Northern Lights 032423 001.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: Mother Nature puts on a late-night light show
Northern lights illuminate the night sky over west central Minnesota on Thursday, March 23, 2023.
March 24, 2023 02:22 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Bald Eagle 022223 001.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: Eagles take flight, and a bite, along western Minnesota highway in Chippewa County
Bald eagles gather for a roadside feast along Minnesota Highway 40 in Chippewa County on Wednesday, March 23, 2023.
March 23, 2023 04:04 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
People stroll down 13th Street North while taking part in the annual St. Patrick's Parade in downtown Benson on Saturday, March 18, 2023.
Local
PHOTOS: Benson endures bitter temps for St. Patrick's Day parade
Community members braved sub-zero wind chills to celebrate at the annual St. Patrick's Day parade downtown on Saturday, March 18, 2023.
March 20, 2023 06:33 AM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
State Basketball 031723 003.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: BOLD Warriors vs. Hayfield, Class A semifinals, Friday, March 17, 2023
The BOLD Warriors played Hayfield at Williams Arena in Minneapolis on Friday, March 17, 2023.
March 18, 2023 09:43 AM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
State Basketball 031723 002.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: BBE Jaguars vs. Mountain Iron-Buhl, Class A semifinals, Friday, March 17, 2023
The BBE Jaguars played Mountain Iron-Buhl at Williams Arena in Minneapolis on Friday, March 17, 2023.
March 17, 2023 05:02 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Latin Dance Night 031123 001.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: New London Little Theatre features Latin Dance Night
Monthly dance gatherings feature differing dance genres for locals to learn at New London's Little Theatre Auditorium.
March 13, 2023 04:53 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
BBE vs Barnum 031023 008.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: BBE Jaguars Section 5A girls basketball championship March 10, 2023
The BBE Jaguars defeated Barnum 76-50 to win the Section 5A girls basketball championship on March 10, 2023.
March 11, 2023 07:47 AM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Willmar boys basketball v St. Cloud Tech 030723 004.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: Cardinals fall to St. Cloud Tech in Section 8AAA quarterfinals
Willmar falls to Tech 80-44 in the Section 8AAA quarterfinals at St. Cloud Tech High School in St. Cloud on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.
March 08, 2023 11:31 AM
 · 
By  Macy Moore

NLS prom 050623 005.jpg
Emma Reuss waits for grand march to begin in the hallway of New London-Spicer High School during prom on Saturday, May 6, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
NLS prom 050623 006.jpg
A prom attendee carries a floral arrangement with her during New London-Spicer High School's grand march prior to prom on Saturday, May 6, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
NLS prom 050623 007.jpg
Isaiah Halvorson opens the door for date Layna Tuchtenhagen during New London-Spicer High School's grand march prior to prom on Saturday, May 6, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
NLS prom 050623 008.jpg
Brycen Christensen and date Ellary Peterson walk through the crowds during New London-Spicer High School's grand march prior to prom on Saturday, May 6, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
NLS prom 050623 009.jpg
Prom couples drive around the school during New London-Spicer High School's grand march on Saturday, May 6, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
NLS prom 050623 010.jpg
Prom attendees arrive to New London-Spicer High School for this year's prom grand march on Saturday, May 6, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
NLS prom 050623 011.jpg
Paul Meier, at right, and date Zinia Jansen arrive to the school during New London-Spicer High School's grand march prior to prom on Saturday, May 6, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
NLS prom 050623 012.jpg
Prom attendees arrive to New London-Spicer High School for this year's prom grand march on Saturday, May 6, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
NLS prom 050623 013.jpg
Prom attendees arrive to New London-Spicer High School for this year's prom grand march on Saturday, May 6, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
NLS prom 050623 015.jpg
Eli Davis, from left, and date Allison Keck walk in New London-Spicer High School's grand march prior to prom on Saturday, May 6, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Related:
A pair of white lilies against a reflective background.
Local
Funeral service listing published May 6, 2023
Area funerals scheduled through May 13, 2023
May 06, 2023 07:04 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
RCW-BOLD vs. Ortonville, 050523.006.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: RCW/BOLD vs. Ortonville, Friday, May 5, 2023
Renville County West/BOLD earns a pair of wins against Ortonville
May 05, 2023 07:45 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Green Lake Muskie
Northland Outdoors
Green Lake at Spicer, Minnesota, holds a big one ready to surprise a lucky angler
A muskellunge estimated to be close to 50 inches was found and released from nets set for walleye this spring in Green Lake at Spicer.
May 05, 2023 06:39 PM
 · 
By  Tom Cherveny
BOLD freshman Hayden Edwards lunges forward to catch a throw to first base for an out during Game 1 of a West Central Conference doubleheader against Montevideo on Friday, May 5, 2023 in Bird Island.
Prep
PHOTOS: BOLD Warriors vs. Montevideo Thunder Hawks baseball Friday, May 5, 2023
May 05, 2023 06:38 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
2766444+walleye.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Advice for west central Minnesota anglers ahead of May 13 walleye and northern pike opener
Here's a look at some of west central Minnesota's best bets for walleye, northern pike action and more.
May 05, 2023 03:04 PM
 · 
By  Tom Cherveny
A pair of white lilies against a reflective background.
Local
Funeral service listing published May 5, 2023
Area funerals scheduled through May 12, 2023
May 05, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Stock art of red and blue emergency lights atop a police vehicle.
Local
Records published May 5, 2023
The Tribune publishes Records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are written by Tribune staff members based on information contained in public documents from the state court system and from law enforcement agencies. It is the Tribune’s policy that this column contain a complete record. Requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.
May 05, 2023 04:58 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
MACCRAY vs. RCW, 050423.007.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: MACCRAY vs. RCW, Thursday, May 4, 2023
The Wolverines earn their first win of the season against the Jaguars
May 04, 2023 11:39 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Litchfield senior Jaelyn Baseman goes through her spin during a discus attempt at the Essler Invite on Thursday, May 4, 2023 at New London.
Prep
PHOTOS: Essler Invite track and field Thursday, May 4, 2023
May 04, 2023 11:12 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
A pair of white lilies against a reflective background.
Local
Funeral service listing published May 4, 2023
Area funerals scheduled through May 12, 2023
May 04, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report

Macy Moore
By Macy Moore
Macy Moore is an award-winning photojournalist at the West Central Tribune in Willmar, Minnesota.
She can be reached via email: mmoore@wctrib.com or phone: 320.214.4338.
What To Read Next
2609401+weather 2.jpg
Local
Severe thunderstorm cause brief tornado touchdowns in Renville, Kandiyohi counties
May 06, 2023 07:58 PM
 · 
By  Shelby Lindrud
Wesley Community Garden at Willmar UMC2.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Community gardens offer a place to grow plants and friendships
May 06, 2023 07:11 AM
 · 
By  Shelby Lindrud
Salt Lake Birder Weekend 4.29.2023 birderday27.jpg
Northland Outdoors
A western Minnesota birding get-together returns
May 06, 2023 06:04 AM
 · 
By  Tom Cherveny
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Montevideo junior second baseman Daniel Gunlogson snags a chopper in the infield during Game 1 of a West Central Conference doubleheader against BOLD on Friday, May 5, 2023 in Bird Island.
Prep
Baseball roundup: Montevideo Thunder Hawks set the tone
May 05, 2023 10:58 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Tribune's boys tennis roundup
Prep
Boys tennis roundup: NLS Wildcats have success
May 05, 2023 10:51 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Tribune's golf roundup
Prep
Golf roundup: Cards take 10th at Dacotah Ridge
May 05, 2023 10:44 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Ridgewater Warriors logo
College
College Baseball: Ridgewater Warriors force a Game 3 in the playoffs
May 05, 2023 10:25 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott