PHOTOS: Ladies enjoy company, fine tea in Willmar on Valentine's Day

For the first time, Sterling Manor in Willmar held a Valentine's Day High Tea event on Tuesday afternoon in celebration of the holiday.

Sterling Manor High Tea 021423 001.jpg
Sterling Manor residents gather for Valentines' Day High Tea in Willmar on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023. The idea stemmed from resident Karen Hernandez, who moved into Sterling Manor last year.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Macy Moore
By Macy Moore
February 14, 2023 04:30 PM

WILLMAR — An assortment of finger foods, sandwiches, scones and a wealth of other goodies were on full display for residents of Sterling Manor to enjoy in the company of friends who live in the independent living facility on Valentine's Day.

The event stemmed from resident Karen Hernandez, 76, who moved into Sterling Manor last July and considers herself quite the tea party connoisseur. For days leading up to the tea party, helpers worked together to provide the wide assortment of goodies for the nearly 25 attendees to enjoy in the early afternoon hours.

"For 53 years I've been giving tea parties," Hernandez proclaimed. "Since they've never done it before, I thought they might appreciate having a tea party. Everyone is dressed to the hilt."

Sterling Manor High Tea 021423 002.jpg
Doris Schneck wears a fancy hat while enjoying high tea on Valentine's Day at Sterling Manor in Willmar on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Sterling Manor High Tea 021423 003.jpg
Peggy Morrison, center, serves Edie Wubben, left, a sandwich during Valentine's Day High Tea at Sterling Manor in Willmar on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Sterling Manor High Tea 021423 004.jpg
Sweets fill a tray at Valentine's Day High Tea at Sterling Manor on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Sterling Manor High Tea 021423 005.jpg
Karen Hernandez explains the menu for the day at the start of Valentine's Day High Tea at Sterling Manor in Willmar on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Sterling Manor High Tea 021423 006.jpg
Donna McLouth smiles while chatting with friends during Valentine's Day High Tea at Sterling Manor in Willmar on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Macy Moore
By Macy Moore
Macy Moore is an award-winning photojournalist at the West Central Tribune in Willmar, Minnesota.
She can be reached via email: mmoore@wctrib.com or phone: 320.214.4338.
