PHOTOS: Ladies enjoy company, fine tea in Willmar on Valentine's Day

WILLMAR — An assortment of finger foods, sandwiches, scones and a wealth of other goodies were on full display for residents of Sterling Manor to enjoy in the company of friends who live in the independent living facility on Valentine's Day.

The event stemmed from resident Karen Hernandez, 76, who moved into Sterling Manor last July and considers herself quite the tea party connoisseur. For days leading up to the tea party, helpers worked together to provide the wide assortment of goodies for the nearly 25 attendees to enjoy in the early afternoon hours.

"For 53 years I've been giving tea parties," Hernandez proclaimed. "Since they've never done it before, I thought they might appreciate having a tea party. Everyone is dressed to the hilt."

Doris Schneck wears a fancy hat while enjoying high tea on Valentine's Day at Sterling Manor in Willmar on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Peggy Morrison, center, serves Edie Wubben, left, a sandwich during Valentine's Day High Tea at Sterling Manor in Willmar on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Sweets fill a tray at Valentine's Day High Tea at Sterling Manor on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Karen Hernandez explains the menu for the day at the start of Valentine's Day High Tea at Sterling Manor in Willmar on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune