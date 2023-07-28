Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Photos/Video: Lightning fills the sky over Green Lake on Thursday, July 27, 2023

Lightning from a passing storm creates a light show above Green Lake Thursday evening near Spicer.

Lightning on Green Lake 072823 001.jpg
Lightning illuminates the night sky as a storm moves over Green Lake near Spicer on Thursday, July 27, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Macy Moore
By Macy Moore
Today at 2:26 PM

SPICER — Mother Nature put on a free light show above Green Lake on the evening of Thursday, July 27, 2023, as a large storm system moved through the region, producing countless streaks of lightning that passed through the dense clouds.

The approaching storm brought some cool relief to the high temperatures of Thursday.

See videos of the Green Lake lightning show at Wctrib.com .

Lightning on Green Lake 072823 002.jpg
Heavy lightning lights up clouds as a storm moves through Spicer on Thursday, July 27, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Macy Moore
By Macy Moore
Macy Moore is an award-winning photojournalist at the West Central Tribune in Willmar, Minnesota.
She can be reached via email: mmoore@wctrib.com or phone: 320.214.4338.
