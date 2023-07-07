Photos: Litchfield, Minnesota, Watercade celebration kicks off with Central Park entertainment
Ice cream, pie, and comedy show kick off four-day Watercade celebration in Litchfield.
LITCHFIELD — Cooler summertime temperatures made for the perfect July setting Thursday evening as the sun began to set over a jam-packed Central Park in Litchfield. Folks gathered as Litchfield's Watercade community festival kicked off with some pie, ice cream and a comedy show from Twin Cities act, Mixed Nuts.
Fun for families and people of all ages will continue through the weekend, with numerous events Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
For a full listing of events, visit www.watercade.com .
Folks explore the wetlands of Lake Florida Slough during sunset at Prairie Woods Environmental Learning Center on Friday, June 30, 2023, in rural Spicer.
A pair of horseback riders took their mounts through the drive-thru at Dairy Queen in Spicer on July 1.
The summer music series continues through September at The Land in Spicer.
People gather along Green Lake to watch vivid hues illuminate the night sky as Fourth of July draws to a close.
Thousands fill downtown Spicer streets during annual Fourth of July celebration Tuesday morning.
Prinsburg holds annual Fourth of July parade amid annual weekend celebration.
Saulsbury Beach fills with hoops fans during annual Hoops by the Lake 3 on 3 Basketball Tournament.
Work on the entrance of the Kandiyohi County Fairgrounds began on Monday of this week.
Folks gather to build Fourth of July firework craft displays just in time for Independence Day.
Folks flock to Rice Park for Kiwanis Kids Day fun Wednesday evening.
As temperatures reach the 90s, children and their families flock to Willmar's Splash Pad at Rice Park to cool off.
Island Days brings four days of family fun to the small community of Bird Island in west central Minnesota.
Art lovers make the rounds during annual Studio Hop over the weekend.
Children come out for kiddie parade as part of eight-day community celebration on Thursday, June 15, 2023.
Sibley State Park teaches folks about the various species of birds living in the park at its Morning Bird Hike Program this summer.
Photos from the Class A State Golf Tournament in Becker at Pebble Creek Golf Club on Wednesday, June 14, 2023.
Area organizations held an inclusive fishing day Saturday in Willmar to teach youngsters of all backgrounds the basics of fishing.
Renville celebrates a sweet return to summer with annual community-wide festival.
The community of Kandiyohi comes together for a two-day celebration over the weekend.
Music lovers flocked to Rice Park in Willmar for an evening of free music performed by Prairie Winds Summer Band on Wednesday, June 7, 2023.
The musical will be performed three weekends in June at The Barn Theatre in downtown Willmar.
More than 20 bands play at various stages throughout downtown New London during Porchfest on Saturday, June 23, 2023.
Green Lake BMX hosts MN BMX State Qualifier in Spicer on Saturday, June 3, 2023.
Willmar Senior High School held its Class of 2023 commencement at the Willmar Civic Center on Sunday, June 4, 2023.
Little Crow Ski opened its summer season Friday at Neer Park. The team will perform through the end of August, 2023.
Novice and advanced spoon carvers converge in the small town of Milan for the 17th annual Spoon Gathering this weekend.
More than two dozen Memorial Day ceremonies took place throughout west central Minnesota on Monday, May 29, as residents paid respects to those who made the ultimate sacrifice.
Sibley State Park teaches children fishing basics on Lake Andrew over Memorial Day weekend on Saturday, May 27, 2023.
Graduation ceremony sees 23 students walk across the stage to receive their diplomas on Saturday, May 27.
Veterans and community members come together to place American flags on veteran graves, raise 100 flags at memorial the morning of Friday, May 26, 2023.
