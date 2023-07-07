Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Photos: Litchfield, Minnesota, Watercade celebration kicks off with Central Park entertainment

Ice cream, pie, and comedy show kick off four-day Watercade celebration in Litchfield.

Litchfield Watercade 070723 001.jpg
Children in the crowd laugh while interacting with magic and comedy duo, Mixed Nuts, at Central Park in Litchfield on Thursday, July 6, 2023, during events associated with the Litchfield Watercade community celebration
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Macy Moore
By Macy Moore
Today at 5:45 PM

LITCHFIELD — Cooler summertime temperatures made for the perfect July setting Thursday evening as the sun began to set over a jam-packed Central Park in Litchfield. Folks gathered as Litchfield's Watercade community festival kicked off with some pie, ice cream and a comedy show from Twin Cities act, Mixed Nuts.

Fun for families and people of all ages will continue through the weekend, with numerous events Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

For a full listing of events, visit www.watercade.com .

Litchfield Watercade 070723 002.jpg
Lori and Mark Hurley of magic and comedy duo Mixed Nuts perform during the Litchfield Watercade community celebration at Central Park in Litchfield on Thursday, July 6, 2023..
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Litchfield Watercade 070723 003.jpg
Juliette Galarza, 2, enjoys an ice cream cone seated in her stroller during events associated with the Litchfield Watercade community celebration at Central Park in Litchfield on Thursday, July 6, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Litchfield Watercade 070723 004.jpg
People gather for ice cream, pie and live entertainment during the Litchfield Watercade community celebration at Central Park in Litchfield on Thursday, July 6, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Litchfield Watercade 070723 005.jpg
People grab slices of pie and ice cream during the Litchfield Watercade community celebration at Central Park in Litchfield on Thursday, July 6, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Litchfield Watercade 070723 006.jpg
Folks enjoy temperatures in the low 70s while gathering for the Litchfield Watercade community celebration at Central Park in Litchfield on Thursday, July 6, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Litchfield Watercade 070723 007.jpg
Lori Hurley of Mixed Nuts, a magic and comedy duo, reacts to a "snake" popping out of a can and landing on her arm during the Litchfield Watercade community celebration at Central Park in Litchfield on Thursday, July 6, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Litchfield Watercade 070723 008.jpg
Children laugh at comedy and magic duo Mixed Nuts during the Litchfield Watercade community celebration at Central Park in Litchfield on Thursday, July 6, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Litchfield Watercade 070723 009.jpg
Litchfield Watercade royalty and current royalty contestants introduce themselves to the community at Central Park in Litchfield on Thursday, July 6, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
