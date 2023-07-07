Photos: Litchfield, Minnesota, Watercade celebration kicks off with Central Park entertainment

LITCHFIELD — Cooler summertime temperatures made for the perfect July setting Thursday evening as the sun began to set over a jam-packed Central Park in Litchfield. Folks gathered as Litchfield's Watercade community festival kicked off with some pie, ice cream and a comedy show from Twin Cities act, Mixed Nuts.

Fun for families and people of all ages will continue through the weekend, with numerous events Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

For a full listing of events, visit www.watercade.com .

Lori and Mark Hurley of magic and comedy duo Mixed Nuts perform during the Litchfield Watercade community celebration at Central Park in Litchfield on Thursday, July 6, 2023.. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Juliette Galarza, 2, enjoys an ice cream cone seated in her stroller during events associated with the Litchfield Watercade community celebration at Central Park in Litchfield on Thursday, July 6, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

People gather for ice cream, pie and live entertainment during the Litchfield Watercade community celebration at Central Park in Litchfield on Thursday, July 6, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

People grab slices of pie and ice cream during the Litchfield Watercade community celebration at Central Park in Litchfield on Thursday, July 6, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Folks enjoy temperatures in the low 70s while gathering for the Litchfield Watercade community celebration at Central Park in Litchfield on Thursday, July 6, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Lori Hurley of Mixed Nuts, a magic and comedy duo, reacts to a "snake" popping out of a can and landing on her arm during the Litchfield Watercade community celebration at Central Park in Litchfield on Thursday, July 6, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Children laugh at comedy and magic duo Mixed Nuts during the Litchfield Watercade community celebration at Central Park in Litchfield on Thursday, July 6, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune