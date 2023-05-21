PHOTOS: Milan celebrates 17th annual 'A Taste of Syttende Mai'

MILAN
— Considering the small rural community of Milan was once referred to as Little Norway, it's no surprise the community of just over 400 residents keeps celebrating its heritage strong year after year.
Wednesday, May 17, served as
Constitution Day in Norway
this year, with Milan's celebration following up a few days later for the 16th annual "A Taste of Syttende Mai."
The day began with
Kviteseid Lutheran Church
hosting Kvitseid Smorgaas Tea. In downtown, the Minneapolis-based band, "The Swedish Trio," serenaded the crowd with tunes to waltz in the streets while vendors sold their wares to folks gathering during the early afternoon.
To wrap up the day, folks huddled the sidewalks of Main Street in the heart of Milan for the annual Uff-da parade. Dancers in polyester, members of the longstanding Milan Community Band and Vikings riding in ship-shaped floats kept the crowd amused and entertained into the early afternoon.
MORE BY MACY MOORE
