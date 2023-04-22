PHOTOS: Minnesota River remains in flood stage at Granite Falls, Morton
The Minnesota River remains above flood stage in Granite Falls and above major flood stage at Morton. The river at Montevideo also remains at major flood stage.
Flood stage at Morton is 21 feet and major flood stage is 26 feet. The river level there was 26.46 feet at 6 p.m. Friday, according to the National Weather Service .
It has been slowly trending downward since a high of 26.71 measured late Thursday and early Friday.
The river level has been trending downward in Granite Falls since Tuesday morning but remains in flood stage.
A riverside alleyway behind Prentice Street in downtown is underwater most of its length and is closed to traffic.
The river's highest level this week in Granite Falls — 890.6 feet — was measured early Tuesday morning, according to data shared by the National Weather Service.
The level was measured at 889.9 feet at 5 p.m. Friday in Granite Falls. Flood stage is 885 feet, and major flood stage is 892, according to the weather service.
The Minnesota River at Montevideo was at 18.5 feet at 6 p.m. Friday. Flood stage is 14 feet and major flood stage is 17.5 feet, according to the National Weather Service.
The Minnesota River crested at 19.44 feet on Monday in Montevideo, according to the National Weather Service. That’s 4.46 feet below the record crest, but still high enough to rank among the top 10 since record keeping began, according to West Central Tribune reporting earlier this week.
The city of Montevideo turned off sewer and water services to the Smith Addition when river levels reached major flood levels at 18 feet last weekend. The city notified residents and placed portable bathrooms in the area.
