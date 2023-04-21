99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
PHOTOS: Musical acts, speakers and vendors convene at Life Connections event in Willmar

Folks gathered for music, guest speakers and more at the Willmar Civic Center during the annual Life Connections event on Friday, April 21, 2023.

Life Connections 042123 001.jpg
Liane Yungerberg, right, reacts with wide eyes after catching a pancake on her plate from Larry Laird of Chris Cakes during Life Connections at the Willmar Civic Center on Friday, April 21, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Macy Moore
By Macy Moore
Today at 5:52 PM
Life Connections 042123 002.jpg
Patrick Goebel of West Central Sanitation, left, congratulates Paul Hedin after presenting him with the Outstanding Senior Award during Life Connections at the Willmar Civic Center on Friday, April 21, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Life Connections 042123 003.jpg
Emily Ebel of the Minnesota Senior Linkage Line, left, talks with folks passing by her booth during Life Connections at the Willmar Civic Center on Friday, April 21, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Life Connections 042123 004.jpg
Guest speaker Boyd Huppert talks about stories that have touched his heart over the yeas as a journalist for KARE 11 in Minneapolis. He spoke during Life Connections at the Willmar Civic Center on Friday, April 21, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Life Connections 042123 005.jpg
Folks visit with the various vendor booths during Life Connections at the Willmar Civic Center on Friday, April 21, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Life Connections 042123 006.jpg
David Frey smiles while chatting with Bob Bliss and Phyllis Vivion at the Willmar Area Senior Citizens Club booth during Life Connections at the Willmar Civic Center on Friday, April 21, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Life Connections 042123 007.jpg
Mark Peterson and Lylas Peterson snap a selfie together while waiting for Boyd Huppert to come on stage and present during Life Connections at the Willmar Civic Center on Friday, April 21, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Life Connections 042123 008.jpg
Members of the Kingery Family sing and perform on stage during Life Connections at the Willmar Civic Center on Friday, April 21, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Life Connections 042123 009.jpg
KARE 11 journalist Boyd Huppert speaks to a large audience while giving a presentation during Life Connections at the Willmar Civic Center on Friday, April 21, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Life Connections 042123 010.jpg
Members of the audience laugh at a joke given by speaker Boyd Huppert during Life Connections at the Willmar Civic Center on Friday, April 21, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Life Connections 042123 011.jpg
Attendees mingle around the vendor booths during Life Connections at the Willmar Civic Center on Friday, April 21, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Life Connections 042123 012.jpg
Boyd Huppert speaks during Life Connections at the Willmar Civic Center on Friday, April 21, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Life Connections 042123 013.jpg
Audience members listen to Boyd Huppert speak during Life Connections at the Willmar Civic Center on Friday, April 21, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Life Connections 042123 014.jpg
Members of the Kingery Family perform during Life Connections at the Willmar Civic Center on Friday, April 21, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Life Connections 042123 015.jpg
Boyd Huppert, right, shakes the hand of Randy Kramer as Huppert meets with folks after his presentation during Life Connections at the Willmar Civic Center on Friday, April 21, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Life Connections 042123 016.jpg
Folks mingle during Life Connections at the Willmar Civic Center on Friday, April 21, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Macy Moore
By Macy Moore
Macy Moore is an award-winning photojournalist at the West Central Tribune in Willmar, Minnesota.
She can be reached via email: mmoore@wctrib.com or phone: 320.214.4338.
