PHOTOS: Musical acts, speakers and vendors convene at Life Connections event in Willmar

Sam Quam, new VP at Bethesda, previously served as an administrator there and has educational background in healthcare leadership and experience as a nursing home administrator.

“We’re very close to getting this done and gaining momentum every day,” bill sponsor Rep. Zack Stephenson said on April 20.

Baillee Krieger has served as the human resources director for Bethesda for the past six years, leading numerous workforce enhancement projects.

While confirmed cases of COVID-19 continue to fall, an average of more than 230 cases are confirmed each day in Minnesota, and an average of five deaths a day are related to COVID-19.

Senators also passed an abortion rights bill. The two LGBT measures are headed to the governor's desk to be signed into law.

Paul Hedin, a volunteer with CentraCare Hospice, was named the 2023 Outstanding Senior in west central Minnesota after volunteering for more than 11 years.

This is the first time the Pope County Sheriff's Office has experienced the loss of a deputy in the line of duty, the sheriff said Friday in a news conference prior to the visitation for his fallen deputy.

The NLS Blackcats perform during the preliminary competition of the Class A high kick division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Saturday, February 18, 2023.

The Montevideo Gold Dusters perform during the preliminary competition of the Class A high kick division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Saturday, February 18, 2023.

The Sartell Sabres competed in both the preliminary and final competitions of the jazz division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.

The LQPV/D-B Shadows finished second in the Class A high kick division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.

Each month, Early Childhood Family Education leaders from Willmar Public Schools join forces with Willmar Public Library to host a morning of fun activities for youngsters to enjoy.

The Diamond Edge Figure Skating Club held its annual Spring Show on both Saturday and Sunday, allowing figure skaters the chance to show off their skills for proud parents and community members.

Community comes together for an afternoon of fun and games during the second-ever Kandiyohi Men’s Club Community Game Day.

Here are photos of the second day of individual competition Saturday, March 4, at the Minnesota State Wrestling Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

Willmar falls to Tech 80-44 in the Section 8AAA quarterfinals at St. Cloud Tech High School in St. Cloud on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.

The Little Crow Archers Club brought together 12 archers to compete in the annual Fun Shoot on Saturday, March 25, 2023, in Willmar.

As a part of its public programming offerings, Prairie Woods Environmental Learning Center in rural Spicer allows children to give rock climbing a try.

Unique crafting style brings folks together for an afternoon of chit-chat and crafting at Willmar Public Library.

Residents evacuated from their homes after a BNSF train derailed at 1 a.m. in Raymond on Thursday, March 30, 2023.

The president brought his "Investing in America" tour on April 3, 2023, to Cummins Power Generation plant in Fridley, Minnesota.

Following a 22-car BNSF train derailment during the early-morning hours of Thursday, March 30, 2023, workers continue cleaning up the site this week.

Hilarity ensues as The Barn Theatre invites folks to travel back in time to the middle of World War II in "The Andrews Brothers."

Folks learn how to turn junk into journals at the Willmar Public Library on Tuesday, April 11, 2023.

Photographer Macy Moore captured some of the scenes along the Minnnesota and Chippewa rivers, which were near major flood levels on Saturday, April 15, 2023.

PHOTOS: Musical acts, speakers and vendors convene at Life Connections event in Willmar Folks gathered for music, guest speakers and more at the Willmar Civic Center during the annual Life Connections event on Friday, April 21, 2023.

