PHOTOS: Musical acts, speakers and vendors convene at Life Connections event in Willmar
Folks gathered for music, guest speakers and more at the Willmar Civic Center during the annual Life Connections event on Friday, April 21, 2023.
Karen Aakre passes along Norwegian skinfeller teachings during a two-day course at Milan Village Arts School.
Photographer Macy Moore captured some of the scenes along the Minnnesota and Chippewa rivers, which were near major flood levels on Saturday, April 15, 2023.
Folks learn how to turn junk into journals at the Willmar Public Library on Tuesday, April 11, 2023.
Hilarity ensues as The Barn Theatre invites folks to travel back in time to the middle of World War II in "The Andrews Brothers."
Following a 22-car BNSF train derailment during the early-morning hours of Thursday, March 30, 2023, workers continue cleaning up the site this week.
The president brought his "Investing in America" tour on April 3, 2023, to Cummins Power Generation plant in Fridley, Minnesota.
Residents evacuated from their homes after a BNSF train derailed at 1 a.m. in Raymond on Thursday, March 30, 2023.
Unique crafting style brings folks together for an afternoon of chit-chat and crafting at Willmar Public Library.
As a part of its public programming offerings, Prairie Woods Environmental Learning Center in rural Spicer allows children to give rock climbing a try.
The Little Crow Archers Club brought together 12 archers to compete in the annual Fun Shoot on Saturday, March 25, 2023, in Willmar.
Music lovers packed the Willmar Education and Arts Center on Saturday, March 25, 2023, for the annual West Central Connection Chorus Spring Show.
Northern lights illuminate the night sky over west central Minnesota on Thursday, March 23, 2023.
Bald eagles gather for a roadside feast along Minnesota Highway 40 in Chippewa County on Wednesday, March 23, 2023.
Community members braved sub-zero wind chills to celebrate at the annual St. Patrick's Day parade downtown on Saturday, March 18, 2023.
The BOLD Warriors played Hayfield at Williams Arena in Minneapolis on Friday, March 17, 2023.
The BBE Jaguars played Mountain Iron-Buhl at Williams Arena in Minneapolis on Friday, March 17, 2023.
Monthly dance gatherings feature differing dance genres for locals to learn at New London's Little Theatre Auditorium.
The BBE Jaguars defeated Barnum 76-50 to win the Section 5A girls basketball championship on March 10, 2023.
Willmar falls to Tech 80-44 in the Section 8AAA quarterfinals at St. Cloud Tech High School in St. Cloud on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.
Here are photos of the second day of individual competition Saturday, March 4, at the Minnesota State Wrestling Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa grapplers secured a 4th place finish at Class A State Wrestling Team Championships at the Xcel Energy Center on Thursday, March 2, 2023.
Dawson-Boyd/LQPV/Montevideo secures consolation title at Class AA State Wrestling Team Championships at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Thursday, March 2, 2023.
Community comes together for an afternoon of fun and games during the second-ever Kandiyohi Men’s Club Community Game Day.
The Diamond Edge Figure Skating Club held its annual Spring Show on both Saturday and Sunday, allowing figure skaters the chance to show off their skills for proud parents and community members.
Each month, Early Childhood Family Education leaders from Willmar Public Schools join forces with Willmar Public Library to host a morning of fun activities for youngsters to enjoy.
Blizzard conditions persist throughout the day as officials urge folks to stay off roadways.
The LQPV/D-B Shadows finished second in the Class A high kick division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.
The Sartell Sabres competed in both the preliminary and final competitions of the jazz division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.
The Montevideo Gold Dusters perform during the preliminary competition of the Class A high kick division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Saturday, February 18, 2023.
The NLS Blackcats perform during the preliminary competition of the Class A high kick division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Saturday, February 18, 2023.
Pope County Sheriff Tim Riley mourns loss of Deputy Josh Owen, who was killed last week in Cyrus, Minnesota
This is the first time the Pope County Sheriff's Office has experienced the loss of a deputy in the line of duty, the sheriff said Friday in a news conference prior to the visitation for his fallen deputy.
Paul Hedin, a volunteer with CentraCare Hospice, was named the 2023 Outstanding Senior in west central Minnesota after volunteering for more than 11 years.
Senators also passed an abortion rights bill. The two LGBT measures are headed to the governor's desk to be signed into law.
While confirmed cases of COVID-19 continue to fall, an average of more than 230 cases are confirmed each day in Minnesota, and an average of five deaths a day are related to COVID-19.
Four couples applied for marriage licenses in Kandiyohi County from April 14-20, 2023.
Baillee Krieger has served as the human resources director for Bethesda for the past six years, leading numerous workforce enhancement projects.
Meranda Wacek brings more than 20 years of accounting and auditing experience to Conway, Deuth & Schmiesing.
“We’re very close to getting this done and gaining momentum every day,” bill sponsor Rep. Zack Stephenson said on April 20.
The Edward Jones location in Olivia has added financial adviser Kevin Hurley.
Sam Quam, new VP at Bethesda, previously served as an administrator there and has educational background in healthcare leadership and experience as a nursing home administrator.
