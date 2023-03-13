6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Monday, March 13

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

PHOTOS: New London Little Theatre features Latin Dance Night

Monthly dance gatherings feature differing dance genres for locals to learn at New London's Little Theatre Auditorium.

Latin Dance Night 031123 001.jpg
Dan Ruter, left, and Holli Cogelow, Ruter dance together during Latin Dance Night at the Little Theatre Auditorium in New London on Saturday, March 11, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Macy Moore
By Macy Moore
March 13, 2023 04:53 PM

NEW LONDON — More than a dozen dancers moved and grooved Saturday evening across the hardwood floors of the Little Theatre Auditorium, as folks learned to merengue with instructors John Salgado Maldonado and Nicole Konz of Purpose Artisans.

Related:

According to Little Theatre Auditorium director Bethany Lacktorin, the learn-to-dance series began back in 2020, cycling among various dance genres with different teachers each gathering.

Lacktorin says the event has continued to see growth since its inception, and is a fun way to get out and enjoy something, whether you are a dancing newcomer or seasoned professional.

Latin Dance Night 031123 002.jpg
Dan Ruter, left, and Holli Cogelow, Ruter listen to instructions on how to merengue during Latin Dance Night at the Little Theatre Auditorium in New London on Saturday, March 11, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Latin Dance Night 031123 003.jpg
John Salgado Maldonado, center, provides instructions on a basic beginner merengue dance move during Latin Dance Night at the Little Theatre Auditorium in New London on Saturday, March 11, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Latin Dance Night 031123 004.jpg
Alicia Molenaar, left, smiles while dancing with Cara Hoover during Latin Dance Night at the Little Theatre Auditorium in New London on Saturday, March 11, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Latin Dance Night 031123 005.jpg
John Salgado Maldonado teaches attendees parts of the merengue dance during Latin Dance Night at the Little Theatre Auditorium in New London on Saturday, March 11, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Latin Dance Night 031123 006.jpg
Blaine Serbus, left, and Sherry Serbus dance together during Latin Dance Night at the Little Theatre Auditorium in New London on Saturday, March 11, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
MORE BY MACY MOORE
More Photo Galleries by Macy Moore on Wctrib.com from across west central Minnesota. For quick access, bookmark: wctrib.com/photo-galleries
BBE vs Barnum 031023 008.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: BBE Jaguars Section 5A girls basketball championship March 10, 2023
The BBE Jaguars defeated Barnum 76-50 to win the Section 5A girls basketball championship on March 10, 2023.
March 11, 2023 07:47 AM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Willmar boys basketball v St. Cloud Tech 030723 004.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: Cardinals fall to St. Cloud Tech in Section 8AAA quarterfinals
Willmar falls to Tech 80-44 in the Section 8AAA quarterfinals at St. Cloud Tech High School in St. Cloud on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.
March 08, 2023 11:31 AM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
State Wrestling Finals 030423 0013.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: State Wrestling Tournament - Individuals - March 4, 2023
Here are photos of the second day of individual competition Saturday, March 4, at the Minnesota State Wrestling Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
March 05, 2023 12:18 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
The Jaguars of BBE compete against Caledonia/Houston during the semifinals of the Class A State Team Championships at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Thursday, March 2, 2023.
Prep
PHOTOS: BBE Jaguars compete at Class A State Wrestling Team Championships
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa grapplers secured a 4th place finish at Class A State Wrestling Team Championships at the Xcel Energy Center on Thursday, March 2, 2023.
March 03, 2023 12:12 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
United State Wrestling 030223 004.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: Team United compete at Class AA State Wrestling Team Championships
Dawson-Boyd/LQPV/Montevideo secures consolation title at Class AA State Wrestling Team Championships at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Thursday, March 2, 2023.
March 03, 2023 10:45 AM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Diamond Edge Spring Show 022523 001.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: Figure skaters show off skills at Diamond Edge Spring Show
The Diamond Edge Figure Skating Club held its annual Spring Show on both Saturday and Sunday, allowing figure skaters the chance to show off their skills for proud parents and community members.
February 26, 2023 05:33 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
ECFE at the library 022323 001.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: Children gather for a morning of educational fun at Willmar Public Library
Each month, Early Childhood Family Education leaders from Willmar Public Schools join forces with Willmar Public Library to host a morning of fun activities for youngsters to enjoy.
February 24, 2023 05:11 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Blizzard 022323 006.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: Blizzard inundates the region with heavy wind, snow
Blizzard conditions persist throughout the day as officials urge folks to stay off roadways.
February 23, 2023 10:01 AM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
LQPV High Kick 021823 001.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: LQPV/D-B Shadows compete in the high kick division at the Dance Team State Tournament
The LQPV/D-B Shadows finished second in the Class A high kick division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.
February 18, 2023 11:27 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Sartell High Kick 021823 001.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: Sartell Sabres compete in high kick division at Dance Team State Tournament
The Sartell Sabres competed in both the preliminary and final competitions of the jazz division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.
February 18, 2023 10:54 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Montevideo High Kick 021823 001.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: Montevideo Gold Dusters compete in the high kick division at Dance Team State Tournament
The Montevideo Gold Dusters perform during the preliminary competition of the Class A high kick division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Saturday, February 18, 2023.
February 18, 2023 10:21 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
NLS High Kick 021823 001.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: NLS Blackcats compete in high kick division at Dance Team State Tournament
The NLS Blackcats perform during the preliminary competition of the Class A high kick division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Saturday, February 18, 2023.
February 18, 2023 10:05 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
St. Cloud Cathedral High Kick 021823 001.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaderettes compete in high kick division at the Dance Team State Tournament
St. Cloud Cathedral danced to the championship in the high kick division at the Dance Team Team State Tournament for the second year in a row.
February 18, 2023 09:42 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
YME High Kick 021823 001.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: Yellow Medicine East Silhouettes compete in high kick division of Dance Team State Tournament
The YME Silhouettes finished third in the Class A jazz division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.
February 18, 2023 02:32 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
ROCORI state dance 021823 001.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: ROCORI Spartans compete in jazz division at Dance Team State Tournament
The Spartans competed in both the preliminary competition of the jazz division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.
February 18, 2023 11:13 AM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Sauk Rapids State Dance 021723 001.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm compete in jazz division at Dance Team State Tournament
The Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm competed in both the preliminary competition of the jazz division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.
February 17, 2023 11:04 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
NLS Dance 021723 001.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: NLS Blackcats compete in jazz division at Dance Team State Tournament
The New London-Spicer Blackcats performed during the preliminary competition of the Class A jazz division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.
February 17, 2023 09:10 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Sartell State Dance 021723 002.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: Sartell Sabres compete in jazz division at Dance Team State Tournament
The Sartell Sabres compete in both the preliminary and final competitions of the jazz division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.
February 17, 2023 08:50 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
YME state dance 021723 002.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: Yellow Medicine East Silhouettes compete in jazz division of Dance Team State Tournament
The YME Silhouettes finished third in the Class A jazz division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.
February 17, 2023 08:00 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
State Dance 021723 001.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: LQPV/D-B Shadows compete in the jazz division at the Dance Team State Tournament
The LQPV/D-B Shadows finished second in the Class A's jazz division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.
February 17, 2023 07:53 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
St Cloud Dance 021723 001.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaderettes perform in the jazz division at the Dance Team State Tournament
St. Cloud Cathedral competed in the preliminary and finals of the jazz division at the Minnesota Dand Team State Tournment.
February 17, 2023 07:26 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Montevideo dance 021723 001.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: Montevideo Gold Dusters compete in jazz division at Dance Team State Tournament
The Montevideo Gold Dusters perform during the preliminary competition of the Class A's jazz division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.
February 17, 2023 06:26 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
State Dance 021723 001.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: Five west central Minnesota schools competing in Dance Team State Tournament
The NLS Blackcats, LQPV/DB Shadows, YME Silhouettes, Minnewaska Area Lakers and the Montevideo Gold Dusters competed in the Jazz competition Friday at the Minnesota Dance Team State Tournament. NLS, LQPV/DB, Montevideo and YME were scheduled to compete Saturday in the High Kick competition.
February 17, 2023 05:01 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Holdingford State Dance 021723 001.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: Holdingford Huskers compete in high kick division of Dance Team State Tournament
The Holdingford Huskers compete in the Class A jazz division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.
February 17, 2023 01:56 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Minnewaska state dance 021723 001.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: Minnewaska Lakers compete in jazz division at Dance Team State Tournament
The Minnewaska Lakers perform during the preliminary competition of the Class A jazz division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.
February 17, 2023 01:36 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Sterling Manor High Tea 021423 001.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: Ladies enjoy company, fine tea in Willmar on Valentine's Day
For the first time, Sterling Manor in Willmar held a Valentine's Day High Tea event on Tuesday afternoon in celebration of the holiday.
February 14, 2023 04:30 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Kamala Harris 020923 013.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: VP Harris visits New Flyer of St. Cloud
Vice President Kamala Harris tours electric bus manufacturing facility, meets with union members during St. Cloud visit Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023.
February 10, 2023 04:13 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Adaptive Curling 020223 001.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: Adaptive curling program in Willmar helps teach sport to folks of all abilities
Since its inception in 2011, Glacial Ridge Curling's Adaptive Program continues to help those with cognitive or physical challenges learn the sport in an accepting environment.
February 07, 2023 05:41 AM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Youth In Harmony 020423 001.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: Barbershop music fills auditorium at Youth in Harmony festival
Various barbershop quartets and students from around the region gathered in Willmar on Saturday to rehearse and perform during annual festival.
February 05, 2023 03:19 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Wait Until Dark 012723 005.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: Barn Theatre presents 'Wait Until Dark'
Photos from a "Wait Until Dark" dress rehearsal at the Barn Theatre on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023.
February 01, 2023 05:21 AM
 · 
By  Macy Moore

Macy Moore
By Macy Moore
Macy Moore is an award-winning photojournalist at the West Central Tribune in Willmar, Minnesota.
She can be reached via email: mmoore@wctrib.com or phone: 320.214.4338.
What To Read Next
Tribune file photo The exterior of the Southern Minnesota beet Sugar Cooperative in Renville is pictured in this undated photo.
Local
Beet pellet fire reported Friday still smoldering at Southern Minnesota Sugar Beet Cooperative in Renville
March 13, 2023 05:54 PM
 · 
By  Dale Morin
A pair of white lilies against a reflective background.
Local
Funeral service listing published March 13, 2023
March 13, 2023 06:06 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Logo for the City of Willmar, Minnesota
Local
Willmar City Charter amendment fails due to single no vote
March 13, 2023 05:16 AM
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
NLS vs. Luverne, 031023.010.jpg
Prep
Girls basketball: Seeds unveiled for NLS Wildcats, BOLD Warriors, BBE Jaguars
March 11, 2023 12:45 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Montevideo junior Devin Ashling, 22, guards Redwood Valley's Elway Berg during the Section 3AA-South championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023 at the R/A Facility in Marshall.
Prep
Boys basketball: Redwood Valley Cardinals earn a dramatic win over Montevideo Thunder Hawks
March 12, 2023 07:08 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
NLS senior Aedan Andresen, 11, puts up a shot in the paint against an Eden Valley-Watkins defender during the Section 3AA-North championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023 at the R/A Facility in Marshall.
Prep
Boys basketball: New London-Spicer Wildcats suffer a stunning loss
March 12, 2023 06:10 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Dawson-Boyd senior Keegon Wicht applauds the Blackjacks' student section after a 57-42 win over CMCS in the Section 3A-North championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023 at the R/A Facility in Marshall.
Prep
Boys basketball: On to the final for Dawson-Boyd Blackjacks
March 12, 2023 05:34 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott