PHOTOS: New London Little Theatre features Latin Dance Night

NEW LONDON — More than a dozen dancers moved and grooved Saturday evening across the hardwood floors of the Little Theatre Auditorium, as folks learned to merengue with instructors John Salgado Maldonado and Nicole Konz of Purpose Artisans.

According to Little Theatre Auditorium director Bethany Lacktorin, the learn-to-dance series began back in 2020, cycling among various dance genres with different teachers each gathering.

Lacktorin says the event has continued to see growth since its inception, and is a fun way to get out and enjoy something, whether you are a dancing newcomer or seasoned professional.

Dan Ruter, left, and Holli Cogelow, Ruter listen to instructions on how to merengue during Latin Dance Night at the Little Theatre Auditorium in New London on Saturday, March 11, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

John Salgado Maldonado, center, provides instructions on a basic beginner merengue dance move during Latin Dance Night at the Little Theatre Auditorium in New London on Saturday, March 11, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Alicia Molenaar, left, smiles while dancing with Cara Hoover during Latin Dance Night at the Little Theatre Auditorium in New London on Saturday, March 11, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

John Salgado Maldonado teaches attendees parts of the merengue dance during Latin Dance Night at the Little Theatre Auditorium in New London on Saturday, March 11, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune