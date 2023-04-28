PHOTOS: Open waters usher in return of waterfowl to Kandiyohi County

NEW LONDON — As temperatures move into a more traditional spring-like range, icy waters that have dominated the region for months are finally giving way to open waters, creating a welcoming environment for waterfowl who are moving northward for the upcoming summer season.

Now is as good a time as any to get outside for a peaceful stroll in warmer weather to watch the newly arriving birds throughout Kandiyohi County.

If you are interested in getting out to do a little bird watching for yourself, popular areas in the region include Green Lake in Spicer, Robbins Island Regional Park in Willmar, and Lake Andrew in Sibley State Park, which has stretches of waterfront beaches, fishing docks and picnic areas perfect for a spring outing.

A pelican soaks in the early morning sun along the shores of Green Lake near Spicer on Tuesday, April 25, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

A pied-billed grebe returns to the surface of the Middle Fork Crow River in New London with a minnow secured within the confines of its beak on Wednesday, April 26, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Waterfowl fiercely flap their wings for take-off from the calm waters of Nest Lake near New London on Tuesday, April 25, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

A male ring-necked duck calmly treads water in the Middle Fork Crow River on Tuesday, April 25, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune