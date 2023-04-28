PHOTOS: Open waters usher in return of waterfowl to Kandiyohi County
As area lakes and streams thaw, waterfowl moving north inundate open waters throughout Kandiyohi County.
NEW LONDON — As temperatures move into a more traditional spring-like range, icy waters that have dominated the region for months are finally giving way to open waters, creating a welcoming environment for waterfowl who are moving northward for the upcoming summer season.
Now is as good a time as any to get outside for a peaceful stroll in warmer weather to watch the newly arriving birds throughout Kandiyohi County.
If you are interested in getting out to do a little bird watching for yourself, popular areas in the region include Green Lake in Spicer, Robbins Island Regional Park in Willmar, and Lake Andrew in Sibley State Park, which has stretches of waterfront beaches, fishing docks and picnic areas perfect for a spring outing.
