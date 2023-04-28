99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
PHOTOS: Open waters usher in return of waterfowl to Kandiyohi County

As area lakes and streams thaw, waterfowl moving north inundate open waters throughout Kandiyohi County.

Waterfowl 042623 001.jpg
A string of waterfowl prepare to land on the freshly thawed waters of Green Lake early in the morning on Tuesday, April 25, 2023. As warmer temperatures thaw area waters, waterfowl are starting to appear once again as they make their way back north following a long winter.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Macy Moore
By Macy Moore
Today at 6:04 AM

NEW LONDON — As temperatures move into a more traditional spring-like range, icy waters that have dominated the region for months are finally giving way to open waters, creating a welcoming environment for waterfowl who are moving northward for the upcoming summer season.

Now is as good a time as any to get outside for a peaceful stroll in warmer weather to watch the newly arriving birds throughout Kandiyohi County.

If you are interested in getting out to do a little bird watching for yourself, popular areas in the region include Green Lake in Spicer, Robbins Island Regional Park in Willmar, and Lake Andrew in Sibley State Park, which has stretches of waterfront beaches, fishing docks and picnic areas perfect for a spring outing.

Waterfowl 042623 002.jpg
A pelican soaks in the early morning sun along the shores of Green Lake near Spicer on Tuesday, April 25, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Waterfowl 042623 003.jpg
A pied-billed grebe returns to the surface of the Middle Fork Crow River in New London with a minnow secured within the confines of its beak on Wednesday, April 26, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Waterfowl 042623 004.jpg
Waterfowl fiercely flap their wings for take-off from the calm waters of Nest Lake near New London on Tuesday, April 25, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Macy Moore
By Macy Moore
Macy Moore is an award-winning photojournalist at the West Central Tribune in Willmar, Minnesota.
She can be reached via email: mmoore@wctrib.com or phone: 320.214.4338.
