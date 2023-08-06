Photos: Pennock comes together for annual Fun Days celebration

PENNOCK — The streets of Pennock were filled to the brim with local residents Saturday, as the community held its annual Pennock Fun Days festivities celebration. The fun kicked off on Friday with events including an antique tractor parade, classic car cruise-in and a hog roast at St. John Lutheran Church.

The fun spilled over into Saturday, as youngsters were able to fill their bags with loads of candy during the annual parade early in the day, followed by a tractor pull and lunch provided by the Pennock Fire Department at the Community Center.

Festivities wrapped up for the three-day event on Sunday with the Parish Outdoor Community Worship Service and a waffle breakfast provided by the Boy Scouts.

Carson Sawatzky of Pennock watches the tractor pulls take place at Konsterlie Field during Pennock Fun Days on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Penelope Masters, 4, grabs candy from the pavement on Atlantic Avenue in Pennock during Pennock Fun Days on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Folks take a look at the progress that has been made on the City of God mural during Pennock Fun Days on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, outside Mamrelund Lutheran Church. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

George Koller, 4, colors a tile for the City of God mural at Mamrelund Lutheran Church during Pennock Fun Days on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Tim Berthiaume of Big Lake competes in a tractor pull with his 1939 Allis-Chalmers WC during Pennock Fun Days on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Calvin McClain registers to compete in a tractor pull at Konsterlie Field during Pennock Fun Days on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

People enjoy the Pennock Fire Department lunch at the Community Center during Pennock Fun Days on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

A man tosses a large handful of candy toward grand parade viewers along Atlantic Avenue during Pennock Fun Days on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

People watch as floats travel along Atlantic Avenue during the grand parade at Pennock Fun Days on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Tractor owners gather for a meeting before starting the tractor pull at Konsterlie Field during Pennock Fun Days on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

People compete in a tractor pull at Konsterlie Field during Pennock Fun Days on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

People watch the grand parade during Pennock Fun Days on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune