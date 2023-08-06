Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Photos: Pennock comes together for annual Fun Days celebration

Tractor pull, grand parade, kids activities and more highlight annual Pennock community festival over the weekend.

Pennock Fun Days 080523 001.jpg
Tractor owners wait in line to weigh in prior to the start of a tractor pull at Konsterlie Field during Pennock Fun Days on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Macy Moore
By Macy Moore
Today at 6:48 AM

PENNOCK — The streets of Pennock were filled to the brim with local residents Saturday, as the community held its annual Pennock Fun Days festivities celebration. The fun kicked off on Friday with events including an antique tractor parade, classic car cruise-in and a hog roast at St. John Lutheran Church.

The fun spilled over into Saturday, as youngsters were able to fill their bags with loads of candy during the annual parade early in the day, followed by a tractor pull and lunch provided by the Pennock Fire Department at the Community Center.

Festivities wrapped up for the three-day event on Sunday with the Parish Outdoor Community Worship Service and a waffle breakfast provided by the Boy Scouts.

Pennock Fun Days 080523 002.jpg
Carson Sawatzky of Pennock watches the tractor pulls take place at Konsterlie Field during Pennock Fun Days on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Pennock Fun Days 080523 003.jpg
Penelope Masters, 4, grabs candy from the pavement on Atlantic Avenue in Pennock during Pennock Fun Days on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Pennock Fun Days 080523 004.jpg
Folks take a look at the progress that has been made on the City of God mural during Pennock Fun Days on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, outside Mamrelund Lutheran Church.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Pennock Fun Days 080523 005.jpg
George Koller, 4, colors a tile for the City of God mural at Mamrelund Lutheran Church during Pennock Fun Days on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Pennock Fun Days 080523 006.jpg
Tim Berthiaume of Big Lake competes in a tractor pull with his 1939 Allis-Chalmers WC during Pennock Fun Days on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Pennock Fun Days 080523 007.jpg
Calvin McClain registers to compete in a tractor pull at Konsterlie Field during Pennock Fun Days on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Pennock Fun Days 080523 008.jpg
People enjoy the Pennock Fire Department lunch at the Community Center during Pennock Fun Days on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Pennock Fun Days 080523 009.jpg
A man tosses a large handful of candy toward grand parade viewers along Atlantic Avenue during Pennock Fun Days on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Pennock Fun Days 080523 010.jpg
People watch as floats travel along Atlantic Avenue during the grand parade at Pennock Fun Days on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Pennock Fun Days 080523 011.jpg
Tractor owners gather for a meeting before starting the tractor pull at Konsterlie Field during Pennock Fun Days on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Pennock Fun Days 080523 012.jpg
People compete in a tractor pull at Konsterlie Field during Pennock Fun Days on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Pennock Fun Days 080523 013.jpg
People watch the grand parade during Pennock Fun Days on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Pennock Fun Days 080523 014.jpg
Junior royalty members Queen Charlotte Konsterlie and King Jase Magnuson cruise down Atlantic Avenue for the grand parade during Pennock Fun Days on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Macy Moore
By Macy Moore
Macy Moore is an award-winning photojournalist at the West Central Tribune in Willmar, Minnesota.
She can be reached via email: mmoore@wctrib.com or phone: 320.214.4338.
