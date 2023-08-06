Photos: Pennock comes together for annual Fun Days celebration
Tractor pull, grand parade, kids activities and more highlight annual Pennock community festival over the weekend.
PENNOCK — The streets of Pennock were filled to the brim with local residents Saturday, as the community held its annual Pennock Fun Days festivities celebration. The fun kicked off on Friday with events including an antique tractor parade, classic car cruise-in and a hog roast at St. John Lutheran Church.
The fun spilled over into Saturday, as youngsters were able to fill their bags with loads of candy during the annual parade early in the day, followed by a tractor pull and lunch provided by the Pennock Fire Department at the Community Center.
Festivities wrapped up for the three-day event on Sunday with the Parish Outdoor Community Worship Service and a waffle breakfast provided by the Boy Scouts.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT