Photos: Prairie Woods teaches youngsters all about the great outdoors

SPICER
— Fallen leaves rustled under the tiny footsteps of area youngsters in the woodlands of Prairie Woods Environmental Learning Center bright and early Thursday morning in rural Spicer, as they raced to build survival shelters in 15 minutes flat.
Children scanned the area they had to work with, then began discussing how they could gather scattered tree limbs along the forest floor and turn them into a quick and safe shelter to spend the night if they were to find themselves in a situation where they suddenly lost their sense of direction in the wilderness.
Those who spent the day at PWELC on Thursday learned much more than outdoor survival. The day, which was split into a sampler day for youth in grades 1-4, and an outdoor adventure day for older youth in grades 5-10, offered a wide variety of events the center has to offer for visitors.
Groups rotated between five and six activities throughout the busy day, including learning about insects, swinging high on the Flying Squirrel course, rock climbing, visiting the Pioneer Cabin, paddling around the Lake Florida Slough and archery to name a few.
