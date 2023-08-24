Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Photos: Prairie Woods teaches youngsters all about the great outdoors

Local environmental learning center teaches area youth about survival, rock climbing, archery, insects and more on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023.

PWELC Outdoor Adventure Day 082423 001.jpg
Thatcher Halliday, 7, hauls a long tree branch uphill to his group as youngsters practice building survival camps at Prairie Woods Environmental Learning Center in rural Spicer during a sampler day on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Macy Moore
By Macy Moore
Today at 5:01 PM

SPICER — Fallen leaves rustled under the tiny footsteps of area youngsters in the woodlands of Prairie Woods Environmental Learning Center bright and early Thursday morning in rural Spicer, as they raced to build survival shelters in 15 minutes flat.

Children scanned the area they had to work with, then began discussing how they could gather scattered tree limbs along the forest floor and turn them into a quick and safe shelter to spend the night if they were to find themselves in a situation where they suddenly lost their sense of direction in the wilderness.

Those who spent the day at PWELC on Thursday learned much more than outdoor survival. The day, which was split into a sampler day for youth in grades 1-4, and an outdoor adventure day for older youth in grades 5-10, offered a wide variety of events the center has to offer for visitors.

Groups rotated between five and six activities throughout the busy day, including learning about insects, swinging high on the Flying Squirrel course, rock climbing, visiting the Pioneer Cabin, paddling around the Lake Florida Slough and archery to name a few.

PWELC Outdoor Adventure Day 082423 004.jpg
Elijah Sietsema, 8 left, and Harris Fosso, 8, peek out of their group's survival shelter at Prairie Woods Environmental Learning Center during a sampler day on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
PWELC Outdoor Adventure Day 082423 003.jpg
Environmental education and shooting sports coordinator Kory Klebe educates children how their structure in progress isn't the best option for a quick, safe shelter. The activity at Prairie Woods Environmental Learning Center was part of a sampler day for kids on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
PWELC Outdoor Adventure Day 082423 002.jpg
Harris Fosso, 8, center, raises his hand to answer a question at Prairie Woods Environmental Learning Center during a sampler day on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
PWELC Outdoor Adventure Day 082423 005.jpg
Children hike a path through the woods while making their way to the next educational station of the day at Prairie Woods Environmental Learning Center during a sampler day on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
PWELC Outdoor Adventure Day 082423 006.jpg
Adelynn Halliday, 6, from left, Georgia Goebel, 7, and Josie Klebe, 8, hang out in their shelter to demonstrate its effectiveness at Prairie Woods Environmental Learning Center on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
PWELC Outdoor Adventure Day 082423 007.jpg
Environmental education and shooting sports coordinator Kory Klebe teaches children survival basics at Prairie Woods Environmental Learning Center during a sampler day on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
PWELC Outdoor Adventure Day 082423 008.jpg
Children play a game to pass the time at Prairie Woods Environmental Learning Center on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Macy Moore
By Macy Moore
Macy Moore is an award-winning photojournalist at the West Central Tribune in Willmar, Minnesota.
She can be reached via email: mmoore@wctrib.com or phone: 320.214.4338.
