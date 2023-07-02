Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Sunday, July 2

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Members Only
News Local

PHOTOS: Prinsburg holds community-wide Fourth of July celebration

Prinsburg holds annual Fourth of July parade amid annual weekend celebration.

Prinsburg Fourth of July 070123 001.jpg
A man and his horse slowly carry the American flag down Third Street in Prinsburg during the community's Fourth of July parade on Saturday, July 1, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Macy Moore
By Macy Moore
Today at 1:33 PM

PRINSBURG — Hues of red, white and blue highlighted the downtown streets of Prinsburg on Saturday as the small community held its annual Fourth of July celebration. The day had something for everyone to enjoy, as events — ranging from the tried-and-true parade, live music, freedom fun run and more — kept folks busy throughout the day.

To cap off the full day of festivities, the small community put on an impressive fireworks display.

Prinsburg Fourth of July 070123 002.jpg
American flags are handed out to parade attendees during Prinsburg's annual Fourth of July community celebration on Saturday, July 1, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Prinsburg Fourth of July 070123 003.jpg
Vera Marcus, 2, center, places a piece of candy in her bag while collecting goodies tossed from passing parade floats with sister Leonora Marcus, 3, during Prinsburg's annual Fourth of July community celebration on Saturday, July 1, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Additional Fourth of July events in Kandiyohi County will take place in the community of Spicer during the remainder of the weekend and through the Fourth of July holiday on Tuesday.

People watch fireworks go off near Salisbury Beach in Spicer during the annual Fourth of July celebration on Monday, July 4, 2022.
Local
West central Minnesota Fourth of July celebrations begin Saturday, July 1
Family-friendly events from street dances to church gatherings and parades to fireworks will take throughout the weekend.
June 30, 2023 04:33 PM
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila

Prinsburg Fourth of July 070123 004.jpg
People play volleyball in a yard while waiting for the parade to begin during Prinsburg's annual Fourth of July community celebration on Saturday, July 1, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
MORE BY MACY MOORE
More Photo Galleries by Macy Moore on Wctrib.com from across west central Minnesota. For quick access, bookmark: wctrib.com/photo-galleries
Hoops by the Lake 070223 001.jpg
Members Only
Local
PHOTOS: Spicer kicks off Fourth of July festivities with 3 on 3 tourney
Saulsbury Beach fills with hoops fans during annual Hoops by the Lake 3 on 3 Basketball Tournament.
July 01, 2023 03:45 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Kandiyohi County Fairgrounds 062823 005.jpg
Members Only
Local
PHOTOS: Construction work begins at Kandiyohi County Fairgrounds
Work on the entrance of the Kandiyohi County Fairgrounds began on Monday of this week.
June 29, 2023 05:05 AM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Community Crafts 062723 001.jpg
Members Only
Community
PHOTOS: Willmar artists make crafts go 'Snap, Crackle, Pop!'
Folks gather to build Fourth of July firework craft displays just in time for Independence Day.
June 28, 2023 06:18 AM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Kiwanis Kids Day 062123 001.jpg
Members Only
Community
PHOTOS: Willmar Fests kicks off 2023 with a bang with Kiwanis Kids Day at Rice Park
Folks flock to Rice Park for Kiwanis Kids Day fun Wednesday evening.
June 22, 2023 03:22 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Splash Pad 062123 001.jpg
Community
PHOTOS: Youngsters beat the heat on first day of summer at Rice Park in Willmar
As temperatures reach the 90s, children and their families flock to Willmar's Splash Pad at Rice Park to cool off.
June 21, 2023 04:03 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Island Days 061623 001.jpg
Community
PHOTOS: Bird Island, Minnesota, holds annual Island Days festivities
Island Days brings four days of family fun to the small community of Bird Island in west central Minnesota.
June 19, 2023 03:32 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Studio Hop 061723 001.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
PHOTOS: Studio Hop returns with large lineup of area artists
Art lovers make the rounds during annual Studio Hop over the weekend.
June 18, 2023 07:56 AM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Montevideo Fiesta Days 061623 001.jpg
Community
PHOTOS: Montevideo celebrates annual Fiesta Days
Children come out for kiddie parade as part of eight-day community celebration on Thursday, June 15, 2023.
June 16, 2023 04:33 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Morning Bird Hike 060923 001.jpg
Northland Outdoors
PHOTOS: Birders learn more about area species during Sibley State Park bird hike
Sibley State Park teaches folks about the various species of birds living in the park at its Morning Bird Hike Program this summer.
June 14, 2023 05:33 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Class A State Golf 061423 006.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: Class A State Golf at Pebble Creek Golf Club
Photos from the Class A State Golf Tournament in Becker at Pebble Creek Golf Club on Wednesday, June 14, 2023.
June 14, 2023 04:51 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Willmar Fishing Day 061023 001.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: Willmar Fishing Day welcomes children of all backgrounds
Area organizations held an inclusive fishing day Saturday in Willmar to teach youngsters of all backgrounds the basics of fishing.
June 12, 2023 04:41 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Sugar Beet Days 061023 001.jpg
Community
PHOTOS: Community of Renville, Minnesota, celebrates Sugar Beet Days
Renville celebrates a sweet return to summer with annual community-wide festival.
June 11, 2023 10:42 AM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Kandi is Dandy Days 060923 001.jpg
Community
PHOTOS: Kandi proves just how dandy it is during local festival in Kandiyohi, Minnesota
The community of Kandiyohi comes together for a two-day celebration over the weekend.
June 10, 2023 11:09 AM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Prairie Winds Summer Band 060823 001.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
PHOTOS: Prairie Winds Summer Band kicks off month of free concerts in Willmar's Rice Park
Music lovers flocked to Rice Park in Willmar for an evening of free music performed by Prairie Winds Summer Band on Wednesday, June 7, 2023.
June 08, 2023 04:23 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Matilda at Barn Theatre 060223 005.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
PHOTOS: The Barn Theatre presents 'Matilda: The Musical'
The musical will be performed three weekends in June at The Barn Theatre in downtown Willmar.
June 07, 2023 07:11 AM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Porchfest 060323 001.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
PHOTOS: New London streets fill with music at annual Porchfest
More than 20 bands play at various stages throughout downtown New London during Porchfest on Saturday, June 23, 2023.
June 06, 2023 04:11 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
BMX State Qualifier 060323 001.jpg
Sports
PHOTOS: Riders compete at BMX State Qualifier in Spicer
Green Lake BMX hosts MN BMX State Qualifier in Spicer on Saturday, June 3, 2023.
June 05, 2023 04:37 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Willmar Senior High School graduation 060423 001.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: Students embark on new chapter following Class of 2023 commencement
Willmar Senior High School held its Class of 2023 commencement at the Willmar Civic Center on Sunday, June 4, 2023.
June 04, 2023 05:33 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Little Crow Ski Team 060223 002.jpg
Sports
PHOTOS: Little Crow Water Ski Team kicks off summer season
Little Crow Ski opened its summer season Friday at Neer Park. The team will perform through the end of August, 2023.
June 03, 2023 04:11 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Milan Spoon Gathering 060223 001.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
PHOTOS: Carvers from all around come together for annual Spoon Gathering in Milan
Novice and advanced spoon carvers converge in the small town of Milan for the 17th annual Spoon Gathering this weekend.
June 02, 2023 05:33 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Memorial Day 052923 001.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: West central Minnesota communities pay respects to the fallen on Memorial Day
More than two dozen Memorial Day ceremonies took place throughout west central Minnesota on Monday, May 29, as residents paid respects to those who made the ultimate sacrifice.
May 29, 2023 04:59 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Get Hooked on Fishing 052723 001.jpg
Northland Outdoors
PHOTOS: Youngsters giving fishing a try at Sibley State Park
Sibley State Park teaches children fishing basics on Lake Andrew over Memorial Day weekend on Saturday, May 27, 2023.
May 29, 2023 07:30 AM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
DREAM graduation 052723 001.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: DREAM Technical Academy holds commencement ceremony in Willmar
Graduation ceremony sees 23 students walk across the stage to receive their diplomas on Saturday, May 27.
May 28, 2023 12:25 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Memorial Day Flags 052623 001.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: Dozens of veterans, volunteers ready Willmar for Memorial Day
Veterans and community members come together to place American flags on veteran graves, raise 100 flags at memorial the morning of Friday, May 26, 2023.
May 26, 2023 01:21 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Supermileage Car 052523 001.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: Willmar students win supermileage car challenge
Willmar students won the Minnesota Technology and Engineering Educators Association Supermileage Challenge at Brainerd International Raceway with a car that recorded a top performance single run of 532.55 miles per gallon.
May 25, 2023 05:11 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Fox kits 052323 001.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: Fantastic foxes sun themselves near western Minnesota den
Red fox kits are visible from a home den in Chippewa County on Saturday, May 20, 2023.
May 25, 2023 05:54 AM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Section 5A Golf 052423 004.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: Section 5A golf at Eagle Creek Golf Club on Wednesday, May 24, 2023
Section 5A golf at Eagle Creek Golf Club on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, in Willmar.
May 24, 2023 04:05 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Syttende Mai 052023 001.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: Milan celebrates 17th annual 'A Taste of Syttende Mai'
Norwegian celebration fills Milan's downtown streets as residents celebrate their heritage Saturday, May 20, 2023.
May 21, 2023 12:59 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Magic Show 051923 001.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: Youngsters explore the impossible at Willmar magic show
Twin Cities magician Justin Alan brings, laughs, curiosity and fun to Willmar during his magic show at the Willmar Community Center on Thursday, May 18, 2023.
May 20, 2023 07:47 AM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Spring in Bloom 051723 001.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: Flowers, trees and green grass make a resurgence in west central Minnesota after sunny skies
Area trees, foliage burst back to life as temperatures and long, sunny days mark their return this spring season.
May 18, 2023 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Macy Moore

ADVERTISEMENT

Prinsburg Fourth of July 070123 005.jpg
A man plays the bagpipes while marching in the parade during Prinsburg's annual Fourth of July community celebration on Saturday, July 1, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Prinsburg Fourth of July 070123 006.jpg
Children make a mad dash to collect candy during Prinsburg's annual Fourth of July community celebration on Saturday, July 1, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
More Photo Galleries:

Prinsburg Fourth of July 070123 007.jpg
Parqade attendees watch floats pass by along Third Street during Prinsburg's annual Fourth of July community celebration on Saturday, July 1, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Prinsburg Fourth of July 070123 008.jpg
The Prinsburg GEMS wave to the crowd huddled along the sidewalk during Prinsburg's annual Fourth of July parade on Saturday, July 1, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Prinsburg Fourth of July 070123 009.jpg
Parade attendees watch as a Corvette cruises by during Prinsburg's annual Fourth of July parade on Saturday, July 1, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Related:
WCT.MAP.KandiCounty.jpg
Local
Kandiyohi County Board on Thursday, July 6, to consider funding for youth coding classes
The Kandiyohi County Board meeting starts at 9 a.m. Thursday in the board room of the Kandiyohi County Health and Human Services building in Willmar. The meeting was rescheduled to Thursday because of the July 4 holiday.
July 02, 2023 11:33 AM
 · 
By  Susan Lunneborg
New London downtown 062923 001.jpg
Business
New London, Minnesota, to host Entrepreneurial Communities conference in September
Registration now open for the annual community development initiative — to be held this year in New London — that brings together Minnesota entrepreneurs, business leaders, economic development professionals, decision makers and community champions.
July 01, 2023 12:05 PM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Logo for the City of Willmar, Minnesota
Local
Willmar City Council will consider approving the hire of a new public works director on July 3
It is recommended the Council hire Justin DeLeeuw, an 18-year employee with the Willmar Public Works Department.
July 01, 2023 11:33 AM
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
Dante Perez, 6, of Willmar takes a bite out of a corn dog while attending the Kandiyohi County Fair on Saturday, August 13, 2022.
Community
Summer in Minnesota also means it's county fair season
Before going to the Twin Cities for deep-fried treats and fun rides this summer, consider stopping at these west central county fairs in the area. Chippewa, Kandiyohi, Meeker, Pope, Renville, Swift and Yellow Medicine counties are all hosting their county fairs before "the great Minnesota get-together" is set to begin.
July 01, 2023 10:22 AM
 · 
By  Dale Morin
WCT.STOCK.ReaderNews.001.jpg
Community
Reader News: Paynesville native serves aboard U.S. Navy’s oldest commissioned warship
Petty Officer 2nd Class Tanner Schaefer, of Paynesville, serves aboard the USS Constitution.
July 01, 2023 09:11 AM
 · 
By  Megan Brown, Navy Office of Community Outreach
WWII vehicles.jpg
Members Only
Arts and Entertainment
Stearns History Museum to bring WWII to life with fourth annual Living History Experience
The grounds of the museum in St. Cloud will include multiple stations for people to learn about World War II in an upcoming event, both from the view of the men and women who fought it and from those on the homefront.
July 01, 2023 07:11 AM
 · 
By  Shelby Lindrud
Upper Sioux Agency State Park 062923 010.jpg
Members Only
Local
DNR begins public engagement for replacing state park recreational opportunities in western Minnesota
Legislation transferring the Upper Sioux Agency State Park to the Upper Sioux Community allocates $5 million toward replacing its recreational value.
July 01, 2023 06:33 AM
 · 
By  Tom Cherveny
A pair of white lilies against a reflective background.
Local
Funeral service listing published July 1, 2023
Area funerals scheduled through July 7, 2023
July 01, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Stock art of red and blue emergency lights atop a police vehicle.
Local
Records published July 1, 2023
The Tribune publishes Records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are written by Tribune staff members based on information contained in public documents from the state court system and from law enforcement agencies. It is the Tribune’s policy that this column contain a complete record. Requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.
July 01, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Uptown Willmar Potholes 062023 003.jpg
Local
Kandiyohi SWCD, Uptown Willmar owner to pursue grant funds for stormwater improvements to mall parking lot
A very rough estimate of the cost to completely reconstruct the approximately 27-acre Uptown Willmar parking lot is $6.5 million to $10.4 million, which is more than the estimated taxable market value of the Uptown Willmar property. Grant funds toward a stormwater project are being sought this summer.
June 30, 2023 05:31 PM
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila

Macy Moore
By Macy Moore
Macy Moore is an award-winning photojournalist at the West Central Tribune in Willmar, Minnesota.
She can be reached via email: mmoore@wctrib.com or phone: 320.214.4338.
What To Read Next
3207423+Police arrest.jpg
Local
CEE-VI arrests two fugitives outside hotel in Granite Falls, Minnesota
July 01, 2023 04:33 PM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
FSA Fatal crash accident
Local
Medical examiner says Prinsburg, Minnesota, man died from fatal injuries after reported crash
June 30, 2023 04:34 PM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
People watch fireworks go off near Salisbury Beach in Spicer during the annual Fourth of July celebration on Monday, July 4, 2022.
Local
West central Minnesota Fourth of July celebrations begin Saturday, July 1
June 30, 2023 04:33 PM
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
3460109+baseball-generic2.jpg
Members Only
Prep
Here's the 2023 West Central Tribune All-Area Baseball Team
June 30, 2023 01:19 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
3366174+softball.jpg
Members Only
Prep
Here's your 2023 West Central Tribune All-Area Softball Team
June 27, 2023 06:19 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Baseball logo
Sports
Area baseball roundup: Marshall scores in bottom of 9th to beat Raymond
June 30, 2023 10:35 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Willmar Stingers
Sports
Northwoods League: Stingers pummel Border Cats
June 30, 2023 10:22 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott