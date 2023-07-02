PHOTOS: Prinsburg holds community-wide Fourth of July celebration

PRINSBURG — Hues of red, white and blue highlighted the downtown streets of Prinsburg on Saturday as the small community held its annual Fourth of July celebration. The day had something for everyone to enjoy, as events — ranging from the tried-and-true parade, live music, freedom fun run and more — kept folks busy throughout the day.

To cap off the full day of festivities, the small community put on an impressive fireworks display.

American flags are handed out to parade attendees during Prinsburg's annual Fourth of July community celebration on Saturday, July 1, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Vera Marcus, 2, center, places a piece of candy in her bag while collecting goodies tossed from passing parade floats with sister Leonora Marcus, 3, during Prinsburg's annual Fourth of July community celebration on Saturday, July 1, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Additional Fourth of July events in Kandiyohi County will take place in the community of Spicer during the remainder of the weekend and through the Fourth of July holiday on Tuesday.

People play volleyball in a yard while waiting for the parade to begin during Prinsburg's annual Fourth of July community celebration on Saturday, July 1, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

A man plays the bagpipes while marching in the parade during Prinsburg's annual Fourth of July community celebration on Saturday, July 1, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Children make a mad dash to collect candy during Prinsburg's annual Fourth of July community celebration on Saturday, July 1, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Parqade attendees watch floats pass by along Third Street during Prinsburg's annual Fourth of July community celebration on Saturday, July 1, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

The Prinsburg GEMS wave to the crowd huddled along the sidewalk during Prinsburg's annual Fourth of July parade on Saturday, July 1, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune