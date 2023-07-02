PHOTOS: Prinsburg holds community-wide Fourth of July celebration
Prinsburg holds annual Fourth of July parade amid annual weekend celebration.
PRINSBURG — Hues of red, white and blue highlighted the downtown streets of Prinsburg on Saturday as the small community held its annual Fourth of July celebration. The day had something for everyone to enjoy, as events — ranging from the tried-and-true parade, live music, freedom fun run and more — kept folks busy throughout the day.
To cap off the full day of festivities, the small community put on an impressive fireworks display.
Additional Fourth of July events in Kandiyohi County will take place in the community of Spicer during the remainder of the weekend and through the Fourth of July holiday on Tuesday.
Family-friendly events from street dances to church gatherings and parades to fireworks will take throughout the weekend.
The Kandiyohi County Board meeting starts at 9 a.m. Thursday in the board room of the Kandiyohi County Health and Human Services building in Willmar. The meeting was rescheduled to Thursday because of the July 4 holiday.
Registration now open for the annual community development initiative — to be held this year in New London — that brings together Minnesota entrepreneurs, business leaders, economic development professionals, decision makers and community champions.
It is recommended the Council hire Justin DeLeeuw, an 18-year employee with the Willmar Public Works Department.
Before going to the Twin Cities for deep-fried treats and fun rides this summer, consider stopping at these west central county fairs in the area. Chippewa, Kandiyohi, Meeker, Pope, Renville, Swift and Yellow Medicine counties are all hosting their county fairs before "the great Minnesota get-together" is set to begin.
Petty Officer 2nd Class Tanner Schaefer, of Paynesville, serves aboard the USS Constitution.
Members Only
The grounds of the museum in St. Cloud will include multiple stations for people to learn about World War II in an upcoming event, both from the view of the men and women who fought it and from those on the homefront.
DNR begins public engagement for replacing state park recreational opportunities in western Minnesota
Legislation transferring the Upper Sioux Agency State Park to the Upper Sioux Community allocates $5 million toward replacing its recreational value.
The Tribune publishes Records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are written by Tribune staff members based on information contained in public documents from the state court system and from law enforcement agencies. It is the Tribune’s policy that this column contain a complete record. Requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.
Kandiyohi SWCD, Uptown Willmar owner to pursue grant funds for stormwater improvements to mall parking lot
A very rough estimate of the cost to completely reconstruct the approximately 27-acre Uptown Willmar parking lot is $6.5 million to $10.4 million, which is more than the estimated taxable market value of the Uptown Willmar property. Grant funds toward a stormwater project are being sought this summer.
