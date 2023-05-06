PHOTOS: Prom brings a night under the prairie stars for Willmar students
Willmar Senior High School hosted grand march and prom festivities on Friday, May 5, 2023.
WILLMAR — The engine rumbles of cool, classic cars echoed off the brick walls of Willmar Senior High School as vehicles slowly pulled up in front of the school Friday evening. Dapper boys and glamorous girls exited their vehicles ony to be met by hundreds of proud parents huddled around the grand march pathway as students made their way into the school.
This year's theme for prom was "A Night Under The Prairie Stars." After making their way through the school for a second announcement on the auditorium stage and professional portraits, students loaded up on buses and traveled to Stonewall Farms where they danced late into the evening hours.
