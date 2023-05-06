PHOTOS: Prom brings a night under the prairie stars for Willmar students

WILLMAR — The engine rumbles of cool, classic cars echoed off the brick walls of Willmar Senior High School as vehicles slowly pulled up in front of the school Friday evening. Dapper boys and glamorous girls exited their vehicles ony to be met by hundreds of proud parents huddled around the grand march pathway as students made their way into the school.

This year's theme for prom was "A Night Under The Prairie Stars." After making their way through the school for a second announcement on the auditorium stage and professional portraits, students loaded up on buses and traveled to Stonewall Farms where they danced late into the evening hours.

A boy opens the door for his date at Willmar Senior High School as people prepare for the start of the grand march prior to prom on Friday, May 5, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

A prom couple smile while walking the runway in front of Willmar Senior High School on Friday, May 5, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Juniors Hayden Venenga ad Katelyn Garberding pull up to Willmar Senior High School in style during this year's prom grnd march on Friday, May 5, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Willmar Senior High School senior Esperanza Salinas, at left, attaches a boutonniere to the jacket of senior Jayden Turrubiates while waiting for grand march to begin on Friday, May 5, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Junior Andrew Garcia drives sophomore date Paige Thompson to grand march in a souped-up golf cart before prom on Friday, May 5, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Prom attendees arrive to Willmar Senior High School for this year's prom grand march on Friday, May 5, 2023. This year's theme for prom was, "A Night Under The Prairie Stars." Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

