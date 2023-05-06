Get 6 months for only $2 3 DAY SALE – SUBSCRIBE NOW!
PHOTOS: Prom brings a night under the prairie stars for Willmar students

Willmar Senior High School hosted grand march and prom festivities on Friday, May 5, 2023.

Willmar Senior High Prom 050523 001.jpg
Willmar Senior High School seniors Lauren Dirker, at left, and date Braxton Heid pull up to the school as the first vehicle in the grand march for prom on Friday, May 5, 2023. This year's theme for prom was, "A Night Under The Prairie Stars."
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Macy Moore
By Macy Moore
Today at 9:04 PM

WILLMAR — The engine rumbles of cool, classic cars echoed off the brick walls of Willmar Senior High School as vehicles slowly pulled up in front of the school Friday evening. Dapper boys and glamorous girls exited their vehicles ony to be met by hundreds of proud parents huddled around the grand march pathway as students made their way into the school.

This year's theme for prom was "A Night Under The Prairie Stars." After making their way through the school for a second announcement on the auditorium stage and professional portraits, students loaded up on buses and traveled to Stonewall Farms where they danced late into the evening hours.

Willmar Senior High Prom 050523 002.jpg
A boy opens the door for his date at Willmar Senior High School as people prepare for the start of the grand march prior to prom on Friday, May 5, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Willmar Senior High Prom 050523 003.jpg
A prom couple smile while walking the runway in front of Willmar Senior High School on Friday, May 5, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Willmar Senior High Prom 050523 004.jpg
Juniors Hayden Venenga ad Katelyn Garberding pull up to Willmar Senior High School in style during this year's prom grnd march on Friday, May 5, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Willmar Senior High Prom 050523 005.jpg
Willmar Senior High School senior Esperanza Salinas, at left, attaches a boutonniere to the jacket of senior Jayden Turrubiates while waiting for grand march to begin on Friday, May 5, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Willmar Senior High Prom 050523 006.jpg
Junior Andrew Garcia drives sophomore date Paige Thompson to grand march in a souped-up golf cart before prom on Friday, May 5, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Willmar Senior High Prom 050523 007.jpg
Prom attendees arrive to Willmar Senior High School for this year's prom grand march on Friday, May 5, 2023. This year's theme for prom was, "A Night Under The Prairie Stars."
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Willmar Senior High Prom 050523 008.jpg
Prom attendees arrive to Willmar Senior High School for this year's prom grand march on Friday, May 5, 2023. This year's theme for prom was, "A Night Under The Prairie Stars."
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Willmar Senior High Prom 050523 009.jpg
Prom attendees arrive to Willmar Senior High School for this year's prom grand march on Friday, May 5, 2023. This year's theme for prom was, "A Night Under The Prairie Stars."
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Willmar Senior High Prom 050523 010.jpg
Prom attendees arrive to Willmar Senior High School for this year's prom grand march on Friday, May 5, 2023. This year's theme for prom was, "A Night Under The Prairie Stars."
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Willmar Senior High Prom 050523 011.jpg
Prom attendees arrive to Willmar Senior High School for this year's prom grand march on Friday, May 5, 2023. This year's theme for prom was, "A Night Under The Prairie Stars."
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Willmar Senior High Prom 050523 012.jpg
Prom attendees arrive to Willmar Senior High School for this year's prom grand march on Friday, May 5, 2023. This year's theme for prom was, "A Night Under The Prairie Stars."
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Willmar Senior High Prom 050523 013.jpg
Prom attendees arrive to Willmar Senior High School for this year's prom grand march on Friday, May 5, 2023. This year's theme for prom was, "A Night Under The Prairie Stars."
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Willmar Senior High Prom 050523 014.jpg
Prom attendees arrive to Willmar Senior High School for this year's prom grand march on Friday, May 5, 2023. This year's theme for prom was, "A Night Under The Prairie Stars."
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Willmar Senior High Prom 050523 015.jpg
Prom attendees arrive to Willmar Senior High School for this year's prom grand march on Friday, May 5, 2023. This year's theme for prom was, "A Night Under The Prairie Stars."
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Willmar Senior High Prom 050523 016.jpg
Prom attendees arrive to Willmar Senior High School for this year's prom grand march on Friday, May 5, 2023. This year's theme for prom was, "A Night Under The Prairie Stars."
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Willmar Senior High Prom 050523 017.jpg
Prom attendees arrive to Willmar Senior High School for this year's prom grand march on Friday, May 5, 2023. This year's theme for prom was, "A Night Under The Prairie Stars."
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Macy Moore
By Macy Moore
Macy Moore is an award-winning photojournalist at the West Central Tribune in Willmar, Minnesota.
She can be reached via email: mmoore@wctrib.com or phone: 320.214.4338.
