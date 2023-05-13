PHOTOS: Rain doesn't deter dedicated anglers for opening day

KANDIYOHI COUNTY — Heavy rains definitely kept most of the fair-weather fishermen out of area waters at sunrise early Saturday morning as the Minnesota fishing opener kicked off for anglers looking to net popular fish species including walleye, bass and northern pike.

Pat Kochlin, of Jordan, kept busy during the morning as he fished off a small wooden dock along the Middle Fork Crow River.

"I'm looking to catch anything that will move," Kochlin said with a laugh.

Fishing reels used by local anglers Kelly Morrell and Scott Van Buren sit ready for a day of fishing for northern pike on Nest Lake during the Minnesota fishing opener on Saturday, May 13, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Upstream on Nest Lake, Kelly Morrell and fishing friend Scott Van Buren were on the hunt for northern pike, although Morrell said they weren't fishing for keeps this day, just for the fun of catching and releasing.

Over on Foot Lake in Willmar, Lake Lillian resident Bob Epema couldn't believe he was the first boat to launch bright and early just before 7 a.m. as a steady rain fell.

ADVERTISEMENT

Overall, anglers throughout Kandiyohi County had a plethora of options for local lakes to hit up this weekend. Popular spots included Green Lake, Norway Lake, Lake Wakanda, Ringo Lake, Nest Lake and Foot Lake.

Pat Kochlin, of Jordan, casts a line for "anything that will move," during the Minnesota fishing opener on Saturday, May 13, 2023, along the Middle Fork Crow River outside Spicer. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Bob Epema, of Lake Lillian, unties his boat from the dock before fishing Foot Lake in Willmar during the Minnesota fishing opener on Saturday, May 13, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

A fisherman stocks up on snacks at Kwik Trip on U.S. Highway 12 in Willmar before a full day of fishing during the Minnesota fishing opener on Saturday, May 13, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Angler Kelly Morrell positions the boat for friend Scott Van Buren to board before a full day of fishing on nest Lake during the Minnesota fishing opener on Saturday, May 13, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Waves of water splash the shores of Lake Wakanda at first light on the morning of the 2023 Minnesota fishing opener in Kandiyohi County on Saturday, May 13, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Bob Epema prepares to launch his fishing boat into Foot Lake in Willmar during the 2023 Minnesota fishing opener on Saturday, May 13, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune