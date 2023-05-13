99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
PHOTOS: Rain doesn't deter dedicated anglers for opening day

Fishing season for popular fish including walleye, bass and northern pike kicks off over the weekend.

Fishing Opening Day 051323 001.jpg
Angler Bob Epema launches his boat into Foot Lake in Willmar for a day of fishing during the Minnesota fishing opener on Saturday, May 13, 2023. The day is when fishermen can start legally reeling in popular fish like walleye, bass and northern pike.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Macy Moore
By Macy Moore
Today at 2:33 PM

KANDIYOHI COUNTY — Heavy rains definitely kept most of the fair-weather fishermen out of area waters at sunrise early Saturday morning as the Minnesota fishing opener kicked off for anglers looking to net popular fish species including walleye, bass and northern pike.

Pat Kochlin, of Jordan, kept busy during the morning as he fished off a small wooden dock along the Middle Fork Crow River.

"I'm looking to catch anything that will move," Kochlin said with a laugh.

Fishing Opening Day 051323 002.jpg
Fishing reels used by local anglers Kelly Morrell and Scott Van Buren sit ready for a day of fishing for northern pike on Nest Lake during the Minnesota fishing opener on Saturday, May 13, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Upstream on Nest Lake, Kelly Morrell and fishing friend Scott Van Buren were on the hunt for northern pike, although Morrell said they weren't fishing for keeps this day, just for the fun of catching and releasing.

Over on Foot Lake in Willmar, Lake Lillian resident Bob Epema couldn't believe he was the first boat to launch bright and early just before 7 a.m. as a steady rain fell.

Overall, anglers throughout Kandiyohi County had a plethora of options for local lakes to hit up this weekend. Popular spots included Green Lake, Norway Lake, Lake Wakanda, Ringo Lake, Nest Lake and Foot Lake.

Fishing Opening Day 051323 003.jpg
Pat Kochlin, of Jordan, casts a line for "anything that will move," during the Minnesota fishing opener on Saturday, May 13, 2023, along the Middle Fork Crow River outside Spicer.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Fishing Opening Day 051323 004.jpg
Bob Epema, of Lake Lillian, unties his boat from the dock before fishing Foot Lake in Willmar during the Minnesota fishing opener on Saturday, May 13, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Fishing Opening Day 051323 005.jpg
A fisherman stocks up on snacks at Kwik Trip on U.S. Highway 12 in Willmar before a full day of fishing during the Minnesota fishing opener on Saturday, May 13, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Fishing Opening Day 051323 006.jpg
Angler Kelly Morrell positions the boat for friend Scott Van Buren to board before a full day of fishing on nest Lake during the Minnesota fishing opener on Saturday, May 13, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Fishing Opening Day 051323 007.jpg
Waves of water splash the shores of Lake Wakanda at first light on the morning of the 2023 Minnesota fishing opener in Kandiyohi County on Saturday, May 13, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Fishing Opening Day 051323 008.jpg
Bob Epema prepares to launch his fishing boat into Foot Lake in Willmar during the 2023 Minnesota fishing opener on Saturday, May 13, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Fishing Opening Day 051323 009.jpg
Anglers cruise across Eaqgle Lake during the Minnesota fishing opener on Saturday, May 13, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Macy Moore
By Macy Moore
Macy Moore is an award-winning photojournalist at the West Central Tribune in Willmar, Minnesota.
She can be reached via email: mmoore@wctrib.com or phone: 320.214.4338.
