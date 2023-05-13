PHOTOS: Rain doesn't deter dedicated anglers for opening day

KANDIYOHI COUNTY
— Heavy rains definitely kept most of the fair-weather fishermen out of area waters at sunrise early Saturday morning as the Minnesota fishing opener kicked off for anglers looking to net popular fish species including walleye, bass and northern pike.
Pat Kochlin, of Jordan, kept busy during the morning as he fished off a small wooden dock along the Middle Fork Crow River.
"I'm looking to catch anything that will move," Kochlin said with a laugh.
Upstream on Nest Lake, Kelly Morrell and fishing friend Scott Van Buren were on the hunt for northern pike, although Morrell said they weren't fishing for keeps this day, just for the fun of catching and releasing.
Over on Foot Lake in Willmar, Lake Lillian resident Bob Epema couldn't believe he was the first boat to launch bright and early just before 7 a.m. as a steady rain fell.
Overall, anglers throughout Kandiyohi County had a plethora of options for local lakes to hit up this weekend. Popular spots included Green Lake, Norway Lake, Lake Wakanda, Ringo Lake, Nest Lake and Foot Lake.
The Tribune publishes Records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record.
All items are written by Tribune staff members based on information contained in public documents from the state court system and from law enforcement agencies.
It is the Tribune’s policy that this column contain a complete record. Requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.
Jaime Galicia Merino, 38, of Huron, South Dakota, was acquitted of both criminal charges filed against him related to a reported sexual assault of a girl in Willmar in 2008. Merino was 23 at the time and going by a different name. An initial investigation in 2008 identified him as a suspect. He was arrested in 2021 after a DNA test.