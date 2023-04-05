PHOTOS: Raymond train derailment cleanup efforts continue

Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation invites all interested parties to an open house Monday regarding two upcoming bridge projects in the Benson area. Information is also available online.

The announcement comes days after the organization lost a $750,000 sexual harassment lawsuit to a former employee.

Willmar Middle School leaders found a toy gun when they investigated a report of a student with a weapon and who threatened to use it. School officials praised the students who reported the threat.

“(I) pretty much just changed clothes and then this page went off,” Willmar Fire Chief Frank Hanson told the Willmar City Council on Monday while recapping Willmar Fire Department’s response to the derailment.

The New London-Spicer Blackcats performed during the preliminary competition of the Class A jazz division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.

The Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm competed in both the preliminary competition of the jazz division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.

The Spartans competed in both the preliminary competition of the jazz division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.

The YME Silhouettes finished third in the Class A jazz division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.

St. Cloud Cathedral danced to the championship in the high kick division at the Dance Team Team State Tournament for the second year in a row.

The NLS Blackcats perform during the preliminary competition of the Class A high kick division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Saturday, February 18, 2023.

The Montevideo Gold Dusters perform during the preliminary competition of the Class A high kick division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Saturday, February 18, 2023.

The Sartell Sabres competed in both the preliminary and final competitions of the jazz division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.

The LQPV/D-B Shadows finished second in the Class A high kick division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.

Each month, Early Childhood Family Education leaders from Willmar Public Schools join forces with Willmar Public Library to host a morning of fun activities for youngsters to enjoy.

The Diamond Edge Figure Skating Club held its annual Spring Show on both Saturday and Sunday, allowing figure skaters the chance to show off their skills for proud parents and community members.

Community comes together for an afternoon of fun and games during the second-ever Kandiyohi Men’s Club Community Game Day.

Here are photos of the second day of individual competition Saturday, March 4, at the Minnesota State Wrestling Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

Willmar falls to Tech 80-44 in the Section 8AAA quarterfinals at St. Cloud Tech High School in St. Cloud on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.

The Little Crow Archers Club brought together 12 archers to compete in the annual Fun Shoot on Saturday, March 25, 2023, in Willmar.

As a part of its public programming offerings, Prairie Woods Environmental Learning Center in rural Spicer allows children to give rock climbing a try.

Unique crafting style brings folks together for an afternoon of chit-chat and crafting at Willmar Public Library.

Residents evacuated from their homes after a BNSF train derailed at 1 a.m. in Raymond on Thursday, March 30, 2023.

The president brought his "Investing in America" tour on April 3, 2023, to Cummins Power Generation plant in Fridley, Minnesota.

PHOTOS: Raymond train derailment cleanup efforts continue Following a 22-car BNSF train derailment during the early-morning hours of Thursday, March 30, 2023, workers continue cleaning up the site this week.

