PHOTOS: Raymond train derailment cleanup efforts continue
Following a 22-car BNSF train derailment during the early-morning hours of Thursday, March 30, 2023, workers continue cleaning up the site this week.
The president brought his "Investing in America" tour on April 3, 2023, to Cummins Power Generation plant in Fridley, Minnesota.
Residents evacuated from their homes after a BNSF train derailed at 1 a.m. in Raymond on Thursday, March 30, 2023.
Unique crafting style brings folks together for an afternoon of chit-chat and crafting at Willmar Public Library.
As a part of its public programming offerings, Prairie Woods Environmental Learning Center in rural Spicer allows children to give rock climbing a try.
The Little Crow Archers Club brought together 12 archers to compete in the annual Fun Shoot on Saturday, March 25, 2023, in Willmar.
Music lovers packed the Willmar Education and Arts Center on Saturday, March 25, 2023, for the annual West Central Connection Chorus Spring Show.
Northern lights illuminate the night sky over west central Minnesota on Thursday, March 23, 2023.
Bald eagles gather for a roadside feast along Minnesota Highway 40 in Chippewa County on Wednesday, March 23, 2023.
Community members braved sub-zero wind chills to celebrate at the annual St. Patrick's Day parade downtown on Saturday, March 18, 2023.
The BOLD Warriors played Hayfield at Williams Arena in Minneapolis on Friday, March 17, 2023.
The BBE Jaguars played Mountain Iron-Buhl at Williams Arena in Minneapolis on Friday, March 17, 2023.
Monthly dance gatherings feature differing dance genres for locals to learn at New London's Little Theatre Auditorium.
The BBE Jaguars defeated Barnum 76-50 to win the Section 5A girls basketball championship on March 10, 2023.
Willmar falls to Tech 80-44 in the Section 8AAA quarterfinals at St. Cloud Tech High School in St. Cloud on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.
Here are photos of the second day of individual competition Saturday, March 4, at the Minnesota State Wrestling Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa grapplers secured a 4th place finish at Class A State Wrestling Team Championships at the Xcel Energy Center on Thursday, March 2, 2023.
Dawson-Boyd/LQPV/Montevideo secures consolation title at Class AA State Wrestling Team Championships at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Thursday, March 2, 2023.
Community comes together for an afternoon of fun and games during the second-ever Kandiyohi Men’s Club Community Game Day.
The Diamond Edge Figure Skating Club held its annual Spring Show on both Saturday and Sunday, allowing figure skaters the chance to show off their skills for proud parents and community members.
Each month, Early Childhood Family Education leaders from Willmar Public Schools join forces with Willmar Public Library to host a morning of fun activities for youngsters to enjoy.
Blizzard conditions persist throughout the day as officials urge folks to stay off roadways.
The LQPV/D-B Shadows finished second in the Class A high kick division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.
The Sartell Sabres competed in both the preliminary and final competitions of the jazz division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.
The Montevideo Gold Dusters perform during the preliminary competition of the Class A high kick division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Saturday, February 18, 2023.
The NLS Blackcats perform during the preliminary competition of the Class A high kick division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Saturday, February 18, 2023.
PHOTOS: St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaderettes compete in high kick division at the Dance Team State Tournament
St. Cloud Cathedral danced to the championship in the high kick division at the Dance Team Team State Tournament for the second year in a row.
PHOTOS: Yellow Medicine East Silhouettes compete in high kick division of Dance Team State Tournament
The YME Silhouettes finished third in the Class A jazz division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.
The Spartans competed in both the preliminary competition of the jazz division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.
The Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm competed in both the preliminary competition of the jazz division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.
The New London-Spicer Blackcats performed during the preliminary competition of the Class A jazz division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.
“(I) pretty much just changed clothes and then this page went off,” Willmar Fire Chief Frank Hanson told the Willmar City Council on Monday while recapping Willmar Fire Department’s response to the derailment.
Willmar Middle School leaders found a toy gun when they investigated a report of a student with a weapon and who threatened to use it. School officials praised the students who reported the threat.
The announcement comes days after the organization lost a $750,000 sexual harassment lawsuit to a former employee.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation invites all interested parties to an open house Monday regarding two upcoming bridge projects in the Benson area. Information is also available online.
Area funerals scheduled through April 12, 2023
