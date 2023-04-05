50% OFF LOCAL NEWS This week only!
PHOTOS: Raymond train derailment cleanup efforts continue

Following a 22-car BNSF train derailment during the early-morning hours of Thursday, March 30, 2023, workers continue cleaning up the site this week.

Raymond Train Derailment 040523 001.jpg
A worker pumps material from a derailed BNSF car in Raymond on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, as cleanup efforts to remove the 22 derailed cars continues.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Macy Moore
By Macy Moore
Today at 4:11 PM
Raymond Train Derailment 040523 002.jpg
A semi carrying a derailed train car travels down Minnesota Highway 23 outside Raymond on Tuesday, April 4, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Raymond Train Derailment 040523 003.jpg
The Raymond water tower rises above derailed train cars outside the community of 800 residents on Tuesday, April 4, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Raymond Train Derailment 040523 004.jpg
Workers continue cleanup efforts at the site of a 22-car BNSF train derailment in Raymond on Tuesday, April 4, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Raymond Train Derailment 040523 005.jpg
Workers pull train cars into position to be loaded onto semi trucks as 22 train cars are removed from the derailment site in Raymond on Tuesday, April 4, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Raymond Train Derailment 040523 006.jpg
Pieces of damaged train cars sit along the railroad tracks outside Raymond as a BNSF train passes on cleared tracks on Tuesday, April 4, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Raymond Train Derailment 040523 007.jpg
A derailed train car labeled as containing corn syrup awaits being removed from the train derailment site in Raymond on Tuesday, April 4, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Raymond Train Derailment 040523 008.jpg
A worker walks past derailed train cars in Raymond on Tuesday, April 4, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Raymond Train Derailment 040523 009.jpg
A BNSF train travels through Raymond after the rails were successfully cleared from derailment debris on Tuesday, April 4, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
