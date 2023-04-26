99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
PHOTOS: Ridgewater welders unveil K-9 statue to honor law enforcement

Members of the Ridgewater Welding program constructed a life-size stainless steel German shepherd sculpture, which will be displayed at the Law Enforcement Center.

Ridgewater K9 Statue 042623 001.jpg
Members of law enforcement, the community and Ridgewater College applaud after the unveiling of a statue of a K-9 in the lobby of the Law Enforcement Center during an unveiling ceremony on Wednesday, April 26, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Macy Moore
By Macy Moore
Today at 3:59 PM

WILLMAR — The lobby of the Law Enforcement Center might look slightly different now, following a ceremony to unveil a life-size stainless steel German shepherd sculpture Wednesday afternoon. The statue, which recognizes the value of K-9 officers within the police, emergency and military services, was constructed by students within the Ridgewater welding program. The statue will remain as a permanent fixture of the Law Enforcement Center lobby.

Plans for the sculpture originated from a Russian designer, which features 145 individual pieces of cut steel and welded at together at complex angles to bring the unique design to life.

"Today, we dedicate this memorial to our K-9 protectors, helpers and companions," said Willmar Police Chief Jim Felt.

Fourteen law enforcement K-9s have served the Willmar and Kandiyohi County area since the 1970s with the Willmar Police Department, Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office and Minnesota State Patrol. Three remain active in local agencies today.

"The rest live on in our hearts and memories with gratitude for the protection, loyalty and faithful service they've given," Felt said.

Ridgewater K9 Statue 042623 002.jpg
Willmar Police Department captain Mike Anderson, at right, presents Ridgewater College welding instructor Cody Sarsland, center, with a plaque and handshake after welders at the college presented their K-9 statue to law enforcement at the Law Enforcement Center in Willmar on Wednesday, April 26, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Ridgewater K9 Statue 042623 003.jpg
People applaud during a K-9 statue unveiling ceremony at the Law Enforcement Center in Willmar on Wednesday, April 26, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Ridgewater K9 Statue 042623 004.jpg
Willmar Police Department chief Jim Felt speaks during a ceremony to unveil a K-9 statue constructed for law enforcement in Kandiyohi County by Ridgewater College welding students on Wednesday, April 26, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Macy Moore
By Macy Moore
Macy Moore is an award-winning photojournalist at the West Central Tribune in Willmar, Minnesota.
She can be reached via email: mmoore@wctrib.com or phone: 320.214.4338.
