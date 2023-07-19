6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Photos: Robbins Island rocks during second free concert of summer in Willmar

Night of live music features musical acts, Free and Easy, and Pirates, Guitars & Beachfront Bars.

Rockin Robbins 071823 001.jpg
Pirates, Guitars & Beachfront Bars guitarist and singer Jim Johnson performs during the second Rockin' Robbins concert of the summer season at Robbins Island Regional Park on Tuesday, July 18, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Macy Moore
By Macy Moore
Today at 3:44 PM

WILLMAR — A packed house filled the grassy spaces of Robbins Island Regional Park on Tuesday evening, as the second free Rockin' Robbins concert of the summer series took place in Willmar. Sunshine, pleasant summer temperatures, a wide variety of food truck options and a pair of musical acts made for the perfect outing.

Early in the event, Miles 4 Mentors brought dozens of children together for one of its summer fun run events. At the same time, Pirates, Guitars & Beachfront Bars provided some beach vibes music while dressed in vibrant aloha shirts before turning the stage over to Free and Easy, who provided tunes to dance to well into the evening.

Next week, West Addison Blues takes the stage at 5 p.m., while Queen tribute band, The Crown Jewels Band, will take the stage at 6:30 p.m. July 25. Rockin' Robbins events take place each Tuesday through Aug. 1.

Rockin Robbins 071823 002.jpg
Free and Easy singer Jeff Gaum performs during the second Rockin' Robbins concert of the summer season at Robbins Island Regional Park on Tuesday, July 18, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Rockin Robbins 071823 003.jpg
Attendees dance around to the tunes of Free and Easy during the second Rockin' Robbins concert of the summer season at Robbins Island Regional Park on Tuesday, July 18, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Rockin Robbins 071823 004.jpg
Pirates, Guitars & Beachfront Bars guitarist and singer Jim Johnson performs during the second Rockin' Robbins concert of the summer season at Robbins Island Regional Park on Tuesday, July 18, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Rockin Robbins 071823 006.jpg
Pat Nordin, of Lake Lillian, applauds Free and Easy following a song at the second Rockin' Robbins concert of the summer season at Robbins Island Regional Park on Tuesday, July 18, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Rockin Robbins 071823 007.jpg
Chris Frankman of Pirates, Guitars & Beachfront Bars plays lead guitar during the second Rockin' Robbins concert of the summer season at Robbins Island Regional Park on Tuesday, July 18, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Rockin Robbins 071823 008.jpg
People soak up some afternoon sun and live music during the second Rockin' Robbins concert of the summer season at Robbins Island Regional Park on Tuesday, July 18, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Rockin Robbins 071823 009.jpg
Steve Haglund of Pirates, Guitars & Beachfront Bars plays the drums during the second Rockin' Robbins concert of the summer season at Robbins Island Regional Park on Tuesday, July 18, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Rockin Robbins 071823 010.jpg
People browse food truck offerings on site during the second Rockin' Robbins concert of the summer season at Robbins Island Regional Park on Tuesday, July 18, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Rockin Robbins 071823 011.jpg
Free and Easy perform during the second Rockin' Robbins concert of the summer season at Robbins Island Regional Park on Tuesday, July 18, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Macy Moore
By Macy Moore
Macy Moore is an award-winning photojournalist at the West Central Tribune in Willmar, Minnesota.
She can be reached via email: mmoore@wctrib.com or phone: 320.214.4338.
