Photos: Robbins Island rocks during second free concert of summer in Willmar

WILLMAR
— A packed house filled the grassy spaces of Robbins Island Regional Park on Tuesday evening, as the second free Rockin' Robbins concert of the summer series took place in Willmar. Sunshine, pleasant summer temperatures, a wide variety of food truck options and a pair of musical acts made for the perfect outing.
Early in the event, Miles 4 Mentors brought dozens of children together for one of its summer fun run events. At the same time, Pirates, Guitars & Beachfront Bars provided some beach vibes music while dressed in vibrant aloha shirts before turning the stage over to Free and Easy, who provided tunes to dance to well into the evening.
Next week, West Addison Blues takes the stage at 5 p.m., while Queen tribute band, The Crown Jewels Band, will take the stage at 6:30 p.m. July 25. Rockin' Robbins events take place each Tuesday through Aug. 1.
MORE BY MACY MOORE
More Photo Galleries by Macy Moore on Wctrib.com from across west central Minnesota. For quick access, bookmark: wctrib.com/photo-galleries
Before going to the Twin Cities for deep-fried treats and fun rides this summer, consider stopping at these west central county fairs in the area. Chippewa, Kandiyohi, Meeker, Pope, Renville, Swift and Yellow Medicine counties are all hosting their county fairs before "the great Minnesota get-together" is set to begin.