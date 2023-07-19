Photos: Robbins Island rocks during second free concert of summer in Willmar

WILLMAR — A packed house filled the grassy spaces of Robbins Island Regional Park on Tuesday evening, as the second free Rockin' Robbins concert of the summer series took place in Willmar. Sunshine, pleasant summer temperatures, a wide variety of food truck options and a pair of musical acts made for the perfect outing.

Early in the event, Miles 4 Mentors brought dozens of children together for one of its summer fun run events. At the same time, Pirates, Guitars & Beachfront Bars provided some beach vibes music while dressed in vibrant aloha shirts before turning the stage over to Free and Easy, who provided tunes to dance to well into the evening.

Next week, West Addison Blues takes the stage at 5 p.m., while Queen tribute band, The Crown Jewels Band, will take the stage at 6:30 p.m. July 25. Rockin' Robbins events take place each Tuesday through Aug. 1.

Free and Easy singer Jeff Gaum performs during the second Rockin' Robbins concert of the summer season at Robbins Island Regional Park on Tuesday, July 18, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Attendees dance around to the tunes of Free and Easy during the second Rockin' Robbins concert of the summer season at Robbins Island Regional Park on Tuesday, July 18, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Pirates, Guitars & Beachfront Bars guitarist and singer Jim Johnson performs during the second Rockin' Robbins concert of the summer season at Robbins Island Regional Park on Tuesday, July 18, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Pat Nordin, of Lake Lillian, applauds Free and Easy following a song at the second Rockin' Robbins concert of the summer season at Robbins Island Regional Park on Tuesday, July 18, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Chris Frankman of Pirates, Guitars & Beachfront Bars plays lead guitar during the second Rockin' Robbins concert of the summer season at Robbins Island Regional Park on Tuesday, July 18, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

People soak up some afternoon sun and live music during the second Rockin' Robbins concert of the summer season at Robbins Island Regional Park on Tuesday, July 18, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Steve Haglund of Pirates, Guitars & Beachfront Bars plays the drums during the second Rockin' Robbins concert of the summer season at Robbins Island Regional Park on Tuesday, July 18, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

People browse food truck offerings on site during the second Rockin' Robbins concert of the summer season at Robbins Island Regional Park on Tuesday, July 18, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune