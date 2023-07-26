Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, July 26

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Photos: Rockin' Robbins features a little bit of blues and rock and roll

West Addison Blues, The Crown Jewels highlight third Rockin' Robbins outdoor concert of 2023.

Rockin Robbins 072523 001.jpg
Lead vocalist Alex Parsons of The Crown Jewels: A Tribute To Queen, hypes up the crowd during the third installment of Rockin' Robbins at Robbins Island Regional Park on Tuesday, July 25, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Macy Moore
By Macy Moore
Today at 5:40 PM

WILLMAR — Cloud cover and consistent winds provided some slight relief from the overwhelming heat Tuesday evening, as hundreds packed Robbins Island Regional Park for the third Rockin' Robbins event of the summer season. People dance, sang and cheered as local Blues Brothers tribute band West Addison Blues kicked off the night with a high-energy show.

This week's headliner featured Minneapolis-based Queen tribute band The Crown Jewels, who rocked the crowd with all of the timeless classics one would expect well into the evening.

Next Tuesday, Aug. 1, will be the final Rockin' Robbins concert of the summer, featuring the Ryan Van Slooten Band at 5 p.m., followed by The Fabulous Armadillos at 6:30 p.m.

Rockin Robbins 072523 002.jpg
Diane Parker applauds the band following a song by The Crown Jewels: A Tribute To Queen during the third installment of Rockin' Robbins at Robbins Island Regional Park on Tuesday, July 25, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Rockin Robbins 072523 003.jpg
Jon Marchand, far left, who performs as "Elwood" from the Blues Brothers, sings with West Addison Blues during the third installment of Rockin' Robbins at Robbins Island Regional Park on Tuesday, July 25, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Rockin Robbins 072523 004.jpg
People smile, dance and cheer following a performance by local band West Addison Blues during the third installment of Rockin' Robbins at Robbins Island Regional Park on Tuesday, July 25, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Rockin Robbins 072523 005.jpg
Keyboardist Polo Zetina, of The Crown Jewels: A Tribute To Queen, performs during the third installment of Rockin' Robbins at Robbins Island Regional Park on Tuesday, July 25, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Rockin Robbins 072523 006.jpg
The Crown Jewels: A Tribute To Queen bassist Paul Cherba performs and sings during the third installment of Rockin' Robbins at Robbins Island Regional Park on Tuesday, July 25, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
MORE BY MACY MOORE
More Photo Galleries by Macy Moore on Wctrib.com from across west central Minnesota. For quick access, bookmark: wctrib.com/photo-galleries
New London storm damage 072623 004.jpg
Local
Photos: Storms roll through the region overnight, causing downed power lines, trees
Residents come together to clean up on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, after severe weather overnight caused pontoon boats to flip, damaged trees and downed powerlines.
5h ago
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Game Night with Lucky Duck 072123 001.jpg
Local
Photos: Board games and brews highlight Game Night with Lucky Duck
Bi-monthly gatherings bring New London game enthusiasts together at Goat Ridge Brewing Company.
3d ago
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Rockin Robbins 071823 001.jpg
Local
Photos: Robbins Island rocks during second free concert of summer in Willmar
Night of live music features musical acts, Free and Easy, and Pirates, Guitars & Beachfront Bars.
Jul 19
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Clown Bar 071423 001.jpg
Local
Photos: Clowns overrun Little Theatre Auditorium for pair of shows in New London, Minnesota
"C﻿lown Bar: Episode 1" entertains crowd for two special nights of performances.
Jul 16
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Sacred Heart Car Show 071323 001.jpg
Community
Photos: Cool, classic cars cruise into Sacred Heart Summerfest car show
The community-wide celebration continues through Sunday, July 16.
Jul 14
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Sibley State Park 070523 001.jpg
Local
Photos: Soak up the summer sun at Sibley State Park
People enjoy the great outdoors as the summer season gets into full swing at Sibley State Park in rural New London.
Jul 10
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Danube Fun Days 070823 001.jpg
Local
Photos: Danube Fun Days holds annual kids carnival
Youngsters vie for toy prizes at annual kids carnival on Friday, July 7, at Voelz Park in Danube.
Jul 10
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Disc Golf Tournament 070823 001.jpg
Sports
Photos: Toys for Tots holds its 10th annual Disc Golf Tourney
The tournament featured 96 athletes from the Dakotas, Wisconsin, and throughout Minnesota.
Jul 9
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Clara City Prairie Fest 070823 001.jpg
Local
Photos: Clara City holds annual Prairie Fest 2023
Members of the Clara City community gathered for tons of family fun activities throughout the day Saturday.
Jul 9
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Litchfield Watercade 070723 001.jpg
Local
Photos: Litchfield, Minnesota, Watercade celebration kicks off with Central Park entertainment
Ice cream, pie, and comedy show kick off four-day Watercade celebration in Litchfield.
Jul 7
 · 
By  Macy Moore
PWELC Canoe class 063023 001.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Photos: Prairie Woods Environmental Learning Center holds summertime paddle event at sunset
Folks explore the wetlands of Lake Florida Slough during sunset at Prairie Woods Environmental Learning Center on Friday, June 30, 2023, in rural Spicer.
Jul 6
 · 
By  Macy Moore
At the drive thru 070123 001.jpg
Community
Photo: Pair of riders make a stop at Spicer Dairy Queen for a cold treat on a hot summer day
A pair of horseback riders took their mounts through the drive-thru at Dairy Queen in Spicer on July 1.
Jul 6
 · 
By  Macy Moore
The Land 063023 001.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Photos: West Addison Blues rock the stage at The Land in Spicer, Minnesota
The summer music series continues through September at The Land in Spicer.
Jul 5
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Spicer Fourth of July fireworks 070423 001.jpg
Local
Photos: Fireworks light up Green Lake for Fourth of July in Spicer, Minnesota
People gather along Green Lake to watch vivid hues illuminate the night sky as Fourth of July draws to a close.
Jul 5
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Spicer Fourth of July 070423 001.jpg
Community
Photos: Splash of rain doesn't deter Fourth of July celebration in Spicer, Minnesota
Thousands fill downtown Spicer streets during annual Fourth of July celebration Tuesday morning.
Jul 4
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Prinsburg Fourth of July 070123 001.jpg
Local
Photos: Prinsburg holds community-wide Fourth of July celebration
Prinsburg holds annual Fourth of July parade amid annual weekend celebration.
Jul 2
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Hoops by the Lake 070223 001.jpg
Local
Photos: Spicer kicks off Fourth of July festivities with 3 on 3 tourney
Saulsbury Beach fills with hoops fans during annual Hoops by the Lake 3 on 3 Basketball Tournament.
Jul 1
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Kandiyohi County Fairgrounds 062823 005.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: Construction work begins at Kandiyohi County Fairgrounds
Work on the entrance of the Kandiyohi County Fairgrounds began on Monday of this week.
Jun 29
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Community Crafts 062723 001.jpg
Community
PHOTOS: Willmar artists make crafts go 'Snap, Crackle, Pop!'
Folks gather to build Fourth of July firework craft displays just in time for Independence Day.
Jun 28
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Kiwanis Kids Day 062123 001.jpg
Community
PHOTOS: Willmar Fests kicks off 2023 with a bang with Kiwanis Kids Day at Rice Park
Folks flock to Rice Park for Kiwanis Kids Day fun Wednesday evening.
Jun 22
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Splash Pad 062123 001.jpg
Community
PHOTOS: Youngsters beat the heat on first day of summer at Rice Park in Willmar
As temperatures reach the 90s, children and their families flock to Willmar's Splash Pad at Rice Park to cool off.
Jun 21
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Island Days 061623 001.jpg
Community
PHOTOS: Bird Island, Minnesota, holds annual Island Days festivities
Island Days brings four days of family fun to the small community of Bird Island in west central Minnesota.
Jun 19
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Studio Hop 061723 001.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
PHOTOS: Studio Hop returns with large lineup of area artists
Art lovers make the rounds during annual Studio Hop over the weekend.
Jun 18
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Montevideo Fiesta Days 061623 001.jpg
Community
PHOTOS: Montevideo celebrates annual Fiesta Days
Children come out for kiddie parade as part of eight-day community celebration on Thursday, June 15, 2023.
Jun 16
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Morning Bird Hike 060923 001.jpg
Northland Outdoors
PHOTOS: Birders learn more about area species during Sibley State Park bird hike
Sibley State Park teaches folks about the various species of birds living in the park at its Morning Bird Hike Program this summer.
Jun 14
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Class A State Golf 061423 006.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: Class A State Golf at Pebble Creek Golf Club
Photos from the Class A State Golf Tournament in Becker at Pebble Creek Golf Club on Wednesday, June 14, 2023.
Jun 14
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Willmar Fishing Day 061023 001.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: Willmar Fishing Day welcomes children of all backgrounds
Area organizations held an inclusive fishing day Saturday in Willmar to teach youngsters of all backgrounds the basics of fishing.
Jun 12
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Sugar Beet Days 061023 001.jpg
Community
PHOTOS: Community of Renville, Minnesota, celebrates Sugar Beet Days
Renville celebrates a sweet return to summer with annual community-wide festival.
Jun 11
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Kandi is Dandy Days 060923 001.jpg
Community
PHOTOS: Kandi proves just how dandy it is during local festival in Kandiyohi, Minnesota
The community of Kandiyohi comes together for a two-day celebration over the weekend.
Jun 10
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Prairie Winds Summer Band 060823 001.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
PHOTOS: Prairie Winds Summer Band kicks off month of free concerts in Willmar's Rice Park
Music lovers flocked to Rice Park in Willmar for an evening of free music performed by Prairie Winds Summer Band on Wednesday, June 7, 2023.
Jun 8
 · 
By  Macy Moore

Rockin Robbins 072523 007.jpg
Charlie Otto, 8, holds a sign while listening to West Addison Blues during the third installment of Rockin' Robbins at Robbins Island Regional Park on Tuesday, July 25, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Rockin Robbins 072523 008.jpg
Lead singer Alex Parsons, of The Crown Jewels: A Tribute To Queen, performs on stage during the third installment of Rockin' Robbins at Robbins Island Regional Park on Tuesday, July 25, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Rockin Robbins 072523 009.jpg
Amy Kramer and daughter Ava Kramer, 2, sit on a blanket while listening to West Addison Blues during the third installment of Rockin' Robbins at Robbins Island Regional Park on Tuesday, July 25, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Rockin Robbins 072523 010.jpg
The Crown Jewels: A Tribute To Queen guitarist Steve Pritchard plays his guitar during the third installment of Rockin' Robbins at Robbins Island Regional Park on Tuesday, July 25, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
More Photo Galleries:

ADVERTISEMENT

Rockin Robbins 072523 011.jpg
People enjoy a meal from a food truck while listening to music nearby during the third installment of Rockin' Robbins at Robbins Island Regional Park on Tuesday, July 25, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Rockin Robbins 072523 012.jpg
Guitarist Steve Pritchard, of The Crown Jewels: A Tribute To Queen, performs during the third installment of Rockin' Robbins at Robbins Island Regional Park on Tuesday, July 25, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Rockin Robbins 072523 013.jpg
West Addison Blues performs during the third installment of Rockin' Robbins at Robbins Island Regional Park on Tuesday, July 25, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Related:
New London storm damage 072623 001.jpg
Local
Severe thunderstorms bring rain, wind damage to New London and Belgrade
Thunderstorms from Tuesday night and Wednesday morning in west central Minnesota brought rain and recorded wind gusts as high as 75 mph. Damage was reported in Kandiyohi, Stevens and southwestern Stearns counties.
2h ago
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
072723.N.WCT.MissingGirls.jpg
Local
Public's help sought to locate missing juveniles from Willmar
The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office reported Wednesday that two juveniles, 16-year-old Kaylie Grajeda and 15-year-old Camille Smith Mueller, ran away from a Willmar residence Tuesday night.
2h ago
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
WCT.STOCK.ArtistsWanted.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Artist Wanted published July 26, 2023
Opportunities for artists in the west central Minnesota area
3h ago
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
WCT.STOCK.CrashReport.png
Local
Three people treated at scene of crash west of New London, Minnesota
Three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash reported Wednesday. According to a news release from the Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office, all three were wearing seat belts and treated at the scene.
5h ago
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
WCT.STOCK.Gallery exhibits.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Gallery exhibits published July 26, 2023
Exhibits on display in the next month
5h ago
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Stock image of a picket fence along a yard
Community
Good Neighbors published July 26, 2023
Submissions about charities, benefits and nonprofit fundraisers for the weekly Good Neighbors calendar published Wednesdays should be emailed to news@wctrib.com by noon Friday.
6h ago
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
WCT.STOCK.arts calendar.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Arts calendar published July 26, 2023
Community and high school art events will be printed each Wednesday in this calendar up to four weeks in advance. The deadline is noon Friday. Email to news@wctrib.com with “arts calendar item” in the subject line.
7h ago
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
WCT.STOCK.Art classes.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Classes and workshops calendar published July 26, 2023
Art classes and meetings in the area
9h ago
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Summer sky
Weather
Heat indexes near 100 possible in south central Minnesota
The local region is under a heat advisory from 10 a.m. Wednesday through 8 p.m. Thursday.
9h ago
 · 
By  Shelby Lindrud
WCT.STOCK.AOR.2023.jpg
Community
Around Our Region events calendar published July 26, 2023
The weekly Around Our Region calendar of events is published Wednesdays. Submissions may be emailed to news@wctrib.com with “Around our Region” in the subject line at least a week in advance.
9h ago
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report

Macy Moore
By Macy Moore
Macy Moore is an award-winning photojournalist at the West Central Tribune in Willmar, Minnesota.
She can be reached via email: mmoore@wctrib.com or phone: 320.214.4338.
What To Read Next
Erica Dischino / TribuneJoseph, played by Cole Woltjer, sings in his technicolor dreamcoat, during a dress rehearsal of “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” Monday at The Barn Theatre in Willmar. The musical will be staged tonight through Sunday, as well as June 20-23 and 27-30.
Arts and Entertainment
The bright lights of Broadway will be shining down on Willmar Area Symphonic Orchestra's summer concert
11h ago
 · 
By  Shelby Lindrud
Robin Hood 072023 001.jpg
Members Only
Arts and Entertainment
Litchfield, Minnesota, native Tim Nelson bringing 'Robin Hood' to the Bernie Aaker stage
11h ago
 · 
By  Shelby Lindrud
A pair of white lilies against a reflective background.
Local
Funeral service listing published July 26, 2023
12h ago
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Montevideo vs. Minneota, 072523.001.jpg
Sports
American Junior Legion baseball roundup: Montevideo is one step closer to state
20h ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Baseball logo
Sports
VFW baseball: Willmar wraps up its district run
20h ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
2848401+tennis ball.jpg
Prep
Tribune Notebook: Rutten, Saue earn open titles at WaterDays Festival
1d ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Glenwood-Lowry shortstop Levi Johnson throws to first base for an out during Game 2 of the Division II West Central North championship series against Parkers Prairie on Thursday, July 20, 2023 at Marthaler Field in Glenwood.
Sports
American legion baseball: Glenwood-Lowry finds a good way to end the summer
1d ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne