Photos: Rockin' Robbins features a little bit of blues and rock and roll

WILLMAR
— Cloud cover and consistent winds provided some slight relief from the overwhelming heat Tuesday evening, as hundreds packed
Robbins Island Regional Park
for the third
Rockin' Robbins
event of the summer season. People dance, sang and cheered as local Blues Brothers tribute band West Addison Blues kicked off the night with a high-energy show.
This week's headliner featured Minneapolis-based Queen tribute band The Crown Jewels, who rocked the crowd with all of the timeless classics one would expect well into the evening.
Next Tuesday, Aug. 1, will be the final Rockin' Robbins concert of the summer, featuring the Ryan Van Slooten Band at 5 p.m., followed by The Fabulous Armadillos at 6:30 p.m.
MORE BY MACY MOORE
More Photo Galleries by Macy Moore on Wctrib.com from across west central Minnesota. For quick access, bookmark: wctrib.com/photo-galleries
Thunderstorms from Tuesday night and Wednesday morning in west central Minnesota brought rain and recorded wind gusts as high as 75 mph. Damage was reported in Kandiyohi, Stevens and southwestern Stearns counties.
Community and high school art events will be printed each Wednesday in this calendar up to four weeks in advance. The deadline is noon Friday. Email to news@wctrib.com with “arts calendar item” in the subject line.