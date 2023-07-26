Photos: Rockin' Robbins features a little bit of blues and rock and roll

WILLMAR — Cloud cover and consistent winds provided some slight relief from the overwhelming heat Tuesday evening, as hundreds packed Robbins Island Regional Park for the third Rockin' Robbins event of the summer season. People dance, sang and cheered as local Blues Brothers tribute band West Addison Blues kicked off the night with a high-energy show.

This week's headliner featured Minneapolis-based Queen tribute band The Crown Jewels, who rocked the crowd with all of the timeless classics one would expect well into the evening.

Next Tuesday, Aug. 1, will be the final Rockin' Robbins concert of the summer, featuring the Ryan Van Slooten Band at 5 p.m., followed by The Fabulous Armadillos at 6:30 p.m.

Diane Parker applauds the band following a song by The Crown Jewels: A Tribute To Queen during the third installment of Rockin' Robbins at Robbins Island Regional Park on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Jon Marchand, far left, who performs as "Elwood" from the Blues Brothers, sings with West Addison Blues during the third installment of Rockin' Robbins at Robbins Island Regional Park on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

People smile, dance and cheer following a performance by local band West Addison Blues during the third installment of Rockin' Robbins at Robbins Island Regional Park on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Keyboardist Polo Zetina, of The Crown Jewels: A Tribute To Queen, performs during the third installment of Rockin' Robbins at Robbins Island Regional Park on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

The Crown Jewels: A Tribute To Queen bassist Paul Cherba performs and sings during the third installment of Rockin' Robbins at Robbins Island Regional Park on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Charlie Otto, 8, holds a sign while listening to West Addison Blues during the third installment of Rockin' Robbins at Robbins Island Regional Park on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Lead singer Alex Parsons, of The Crown Jewels: A Tribute To Queen, performs on stage during the third installment of Rockin' Robbins at Robbins Island Regional Park on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Amy Kramer and daughter Ava Kramer, 2, sit on a blanket while listening to West Addison Blues during the third installment of Rockin' Robbins at Robbins Island Regional Park on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

The Crown Jewels: A Tribute To Queen guitarist Steve Pritchard plays his guitar during the third installment of Rockin' Robbins at Robbins Island Regional Park on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

More Photo Galleries:







ADVERTISEMENT

People enjoy a meal from a food truck while listening to music nearby during the third installment of Rockin' Robbins at Robbins Island Regional Park on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Guitarist Steve Pritchard, of The Crown Jewels: A Tribute To Queen, performs during the third installment of Rockin' Robbins at Robbins Island Regional Park on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune