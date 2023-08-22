Photos: Sixth-graders get a crash course at Willmar Middle School jump-start

WILLMAR — As summer break rapidly comes to a close, incoming sixth-graders at Willmar Middle School are doing everything they can to ready themselves for the big changes associated with departing elementary school for the next chapter in their educational careers.

Students in sixth, seventh and eighth grades attend Willmar Middle School.

In attempt to help ease the transition for new sixth-graders, Willmar Middle School staff assisted in a three-day jump-start program Aug. 15-17.

Willmar Middle School principal Mark Miley said he could tell a major difference between how children were acting on day one versus the final day of the program on Thursday, stating they were so quiet and obviously nervous at the start but now later were feeling comfortable with fellow students in attendance and opened up.

Stephanie Manzanares, left, and Destiny Reyes practice basic techniques with iPads they will soon be assigned when the school year starts. The students had their first look at the tablet computers during a jump-start program at Willmar Middle School on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

"It's a really big transition for kids," Assistant Principal Amy Sack added. "It's a brand-new building and kids are coming from three elementary schools to one building. We want to make sure they are comfortable and set them up for success."

Throughout the three-hour daily sessions of the jump-start program, students became more familiar with things they will encounter on their first days of school. They practiced everything, including learning how to open a combination lock on their lockers since most did not have lockers in elementary school.

Charles Kallevig practices his combination lock skills while learning how to access a locker during a jump-start program at Willmar Middle School on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Additionally, they went around to various classrooms to hear helpful tips from math, English language arts and technology teachers, along with social-emotional learning with the school counselor, outdoor activities and a scavenger hunt to test what skills they learned during the week.

Sack said they also educate students about the expectations when entering middle school. She hopes these 70 or so students will help other incoming sixth-graders who may have questions on their first days when schools starts Sept. 5.

New English language arts teacher Emily Carlson, center, laughs with students as they prepare to start the final jump-start day at Willmar Middle School on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023. Carlson previously worked as a fourth-grade teacher at Kennedy Elementary School in Willmar. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Leeanie Castellon looks to a teammate to pass her dodgeball while taking part in an outdoor activity at Willmar Middle School during jump-start days on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Willmar Middle School assistant principal Amy Sack welcomes students to the final jump-start day on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Ava Cain practices using a combination lock during jump-start at Willmar Middle School on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Incoming sixth-graders learn helpful tips from English language arts teacher Emily Carlson at Willmar Middle School on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune