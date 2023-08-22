Photos: Sixth-graders get a crash course at Willmar Middle School jump-start
With the upcoming school year just around the corner, students adjust to their new school setting Aug. 15-17.
WILLMAR — As summer break rapidly comes to a close, incoming sixth-graders at Willmar Middle School are doing everything they can to ready themselves for the big changes associated with departing elementary school for the next chapter in their educational careers.
Students in sixth, seventh and eighth grades attend Willmar Middle School.
In attempt to help ease the transition for new sixth-graders, Willmar Middle School staff assisted in a three-day jump-start program Aug. 15-17.
Willmar Middle School principal Mark Miley said he could tell a major difference between how children were acting on day one versus the final day of the program on Thursday, stating they were so quiet and obviously nervous at the start but now later were feeling comfortable with fellow students in attendance and opened up.
"It's a really big transition for kids," Assistant Principal Amy Sack added. "It's a brand-new building and kids are coming from three elementary schools to one building. We want to make sure they are comfortable and set them up for success."
Throughout the three-hour daily sessions of the jump-start program, students became more familiar with things they will encounter on their first days of school. They practiced everything, including learning how to open a combination lock on their lockers since most did not have lockers in elementary school.
Additionally, they went around to various classrooms to hear helpful tips from math, English language arts and technology teachers, along with social-emotional learning with the school counselor, outdoor activities and a scavenger hunt to test what skills they learned during the week.
Sack said they also educate students about the expectations when entering middle school. She hopes these 70 or so students will help other incoming sixth-graders who may have questions on their first days when schools starts Sept. 5.
